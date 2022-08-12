Read full article on original website
Wichita Falls transfer station to close Wednesday for repairs
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls transfer station will close Wednesday, Aug. 17, for facility repairs. The transfer station is expected to reopen on Thursday. Residents who need to dispose of household waste may use the city’s landfill at 10984 Wiley Road, according to the City...
Twitch trend leads to large police response in this Texas town
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A dangerous Twitch trend prompted a large police response to a home on Wenonah Avenue Friday afternoon. According to Wichita Falls Police Sgt. Charlie Eipper, officers responded to the 2000 block of Wenonah Avenue at around 3:16 p.m. Friday, August 12, in response to a woman who told emergency dispatch she had just shot her husband with a rifle and said she would kill herself in ten minutes.
WFFD battles fire on Gerald Street
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department fought a house fire on Gerald Street early Monday morning. Firefighters arrived on scene around 12:21 a.m. and reported fire showing from the rear of the home. Crews reportedly made entry from the front and were pulled back when the atmosphere inside became untenable.
They Want A Buc-ee’s… But Does Wichita Falls Deserve One?
In every town across this part of America, there exists a population of people that have experienced the glory that is Buc-ee's. Never having to wait for your turn at the pumps, beaver nuggets and acceptable brisket sandwiches, plus the cleanest bathrooms in the country... it's no wonder everyone thinks their town deserves one of these epic convenient stores.
New restaurant coming to Wichita Falls Regional Airport
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Regional Airport will be getting a new restaurant. In Tuesday’s Wichita Falls City Council meeting, councilors voted in favor of the opening of a new restaurant in the airport to replace Southern Girl Cafe that closed in July 2022. The new restaurant will be named Suga B’s and […]
WFFD extinguishes fire on Giddings Street
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1300 block of Giddings Street on Sunday. Upon arrival, firefighters reported flames showing from a detached garage behind the home. WFFD officials said the fire then spread to another garage that was turned...
Archer City family loses home in fire
An Archer City family lost nearly everything when their home burned Sunday afternoon.
One injured in wreck on Central Freeway
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One person was injured Tuesday in a crash that happened in the 2700 block of Central Freeway. Police said a truck was traveling southbound on the access road around 1 p.m. when a car traveling southbound on Central Freeway exited. According to officers on scene,...
Landlord seeking eviction charged after false 911 call
A Fort Worth man is charged with making a false report to induce an unnecessary emergency response in an incident last January.
Woman cuts man with glass shard from broken mirror, police say
Police said during an argument early Monday morning, a woman cut a man on his neck and face with a shard of glass from a mirror she'd broken earlier in the altercation.
Wichita Falls City Council approves downtown zoning realignment
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Downtown Wichita Falls is looking to expand and grow even more after the approval of zoning realignment from city council on Tuesday. With the approval, Downtown Wichita Falls Development will be able to show more properties to investors with the hope that they would want to invest and bring their business to downtown.
Woman faces felony charge after Walmart theft turns violent
According to WFPD officials, the suspect attempted to steal less than $30 of personal hygiene products.
One identified in fatal Clay County head-on wreck
CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — One person has been identified in the fatal head-on wreck in Clay County. Kerry Hodges was identified as one of the victims in the fatal wreck near FM 174 and Brock Road, according to Clay County Sheriff Jeff Lyde in a Facebook post. Hodges’ wife was also involved in the wreck […]
How Sikes Senter Mall is surviving despite the closing of 40 thousand U.S malls in years to come
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Sikes Senter mall has been a hot topic recently as several big box stores have left and some say they are planning to leave. With online shopping and these retailers leaving some residents feel like the mall is dying, but owners are offering something you can’t buy online, experience.
Relief is on the Way
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A long awaited weather pattern should take place later this week with the arrival of a cold front on Wednesday. This front may bring some rain chances, along with cooler weather. Another front brings possible better rain chances our way later in the weekend and early next week. Look for below average temperatures!
Beacon Lighthouse for the Blind to host annual golf tournament
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The 27th Annual Carolyn Stouard Memorial Beacon Lighthouse for the Blind Golf Tournament is set for Sept. 9, 2022. The cost is $95 per person and the four-person scramble tournament will happen at the Champions Course at Weeks Park. Registration is at 11:30 a.m. while...
Wichita Falls ISD announces new rating from TEA
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD held its final board meeting before the start of the school year to discuss several topics. From new buses to accountability ratings, Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee said it’s all a great platform to continue growing as a district. Lee said he...
Fresh 48 issued after child shot at River Bend Nature Center
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating after a child was struck by a shot at the River Bend Nature Center on Thursday. This is an ongoing investigation and WFPD is looking for tips and information that might help. Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers have also issued a Fresh 48 in this case, meaning that a tip leading to an arrest could earn you an expanded cash reward.
Mother charged again after infant tests positive for several drugs
A mother is facing her fourth child endangerment charge in less than two months after an infant tests positive for multiple illegal drugs.
Wichita Falls lake levels continue to decline
Lake levels have been in decline all summer as above-average heat and below-average rainfall continue to plague Texoma in a near-record fashion.
