Nevada Current

Tackling turnover: Hospitality sector confronts an old problem the pandemic made worse

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The COVID-19 pandemic threw cold water on Nevada’s longtime hospitality industry turnover issue from Lake Tahoe to Lake Las Vegas, forcing the entire state’s industry to reexamine the quality of its human resources departments, personnel recruiting and onboarding strategies, and high personnel turnover rate. High turnover traditionally has been viewed as a necessary evil within […] The post Tackling turnover: Hospitality sector confronts an old problem the pandemic made worse appeared first on Nevada Current.
Elko Daily Free Press

Cruz, Noem attend Basque Fry in Nevada

GARDNERVILLE — Republican star power rocked the seventh annual Basque Fry on Saturday at the Corley Ranch south of Gardnerville with Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and first-term South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem offering strong pitches to elect Republicans to the major statewide offices in the Silver State. Cruz...
Fox5 KVVU

Internet provider Google Fiber plans expansion to Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada residents may soon have another option for internet, as provider Google Fiber announced that it is planning to expand to the Silver State. In a post from CEO Dinni Jain, Google Fiber says it is talking to leaders in the following states with the goal to bring the company’s fiber-to-the-home service to their communities:
Nevada Current

Do not be fooled by Lithium Nevada’s publicity tactics

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The Thacker Pass lithium mining project will be the biggest desecration and rape of a known Native American massacre site in our area. I believe the lack of opposition from the elected officials of the Fort McDermitt Paiute-Shoshone Tribe is a serious injustice to our people. I cannot sit by while Lithium Nevada, a Canadian-owned […] The post Do not be fooled by Lithium Nevada’s publicity tactics appeared first on Nevada Current.
8newsnow.com

Local nonprofit helps those living in Las Vegas tunnels

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– As monsoon season continues, flood channels across the valley are being filled with raging water. Which is incredibly dangerous for the homeless individuals living throughout the more than 600 miles of tunnels in Clark County. Two people died in August in flood channels after heavy rain...
963kklz.com

Why Are Las Vegas Hotels Leaking

With the monsoon season upon us, it begs the question as to why billion dollar hotels are leaking when it rains in Las Vegas. This is one question that popped up this morning on The Mike & Carla Morning Show and, believe it or not, we think we got the answer.
KOLO TV Reno

Governor Steve Sisolak announces first ever Nevada Infrastructure Summit

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced the State of Nevada will host the first ever Nevada Infrastructure Summit. The summit will be to learn about federal infrastructure programs coming to the Silver State and will feature community partners and stakeholders, as well as state and federal agencies.
news3lv.com

Residents in Southern Nevada rural communities endure hours without power

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Power was restored for nearly 18,000 residents in some of the smaller towns in Clark County after a transmission line caught fire early Thursday morning. For more than 10 hours, people from Moapa Valley, Logandale, Overton, Bunkerville, Mesquite and the Paiute were affected. "I immediately...
8newsnow.com

Helping seniors save energy and save money with NV Energy

NV Energy’s Angel Williams is in studio to let us know about the upcoming Senior Energy Assistance Expos for those 62 and over who income qualify for up to $300 in assistance. For more information visit nvenergy.com/expo. Senior Energy Assistance Expo dates and locations are as follows:. Tuesday, August...
dallasexpress.com

More Human Remains Found in Vegas’ Lake Mead

Las Vegas Police Department’s homicide’s Lt. Ray Spencer warned the public in late July that as the water level continues to drop in Lake Mead, “it’s likely that [they] will find additional bodies that have been dumped.”. Spencer’s prophecy, reported in The Dallas Express, proved accurate...
963kklz.com

Las Vegas’ Wettest Monsoon Season In Ten Years

The National Weather Service is reporting that this is the wettest monsoon season in the Las Vegas valley in ten years! Some areas saw downpours adding a half-inch of rain in ten minutes during Thursday night’s slow-moving storm. CBS News posted a video on You Tube of some travelers...
Fox5 KVVU

Downtown Las Vegas steakhouse says it found rare orange lobster

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A steakhouse in downtown Las Vegas says it found a rare orange lobster over the weekend. The steakhouse, Barry’s Downtown Prime at Circa Resort & Casino, said it received the orange lobster on Saturday. Orange lobsters are said to be extremely rare, with them...
8newsnow.com

New mural to be unveiled at east Las Vegas park

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The city of Las Vegas and Life is Beautiful will join local artists on Monday, Aug 15 to unveil a new mural. The unveiling will take place at Douglas A. Selby Park & Trailhead in the east valley. The community-based mural project features designs submitted by...
