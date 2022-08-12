Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Officials in Nevada demolish tiny homes built for homeless in Las Vegas
Officials from various agencies in Nevada bulldozed tiny home structures built for homeless in Las Vegas metro area.
Woman buys $594K Nevada home – mistake adds 84 lots to deal
A woman who bought a home valued at $594,481 got more than she bargained for when the sale included about $50 million in additional lots -- no charge.
Tackling turnover: Hospitality sector confronts an old problem the pandemic made worse
Policy, politics and progressive commentary The COVID-19 pandemic threw cold water on Nevada’s longtime hospitality industry turnover issue from Lake Tahoe to Lake Las Vegas, forcing the entire state’s industry to reexamine the quality of its human resources departments, personnel recruiting and onboarding strategies, and high personnel turnover rate. High turnover traditionally has been viewed as a necessary evil within […] The post Tackling turnover: Hospitality sector confronts an old problem the pandemic made worse appeared first on Nevada Current.
Elko Daily Free Press
Cruz, Noem attend Basque Fry in Nevada
GARDNERVILLE — Republican star power rocked the seventh annual Basque Fry on Saturday at the Corley Ranch south of Gardnerville with Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and first-term South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem offering strong pitches to elect Republicans to the major statewide offices in the Silver State. Cruz...
Fox5 KVVU
Internet provider Google Fiber plans expansion to Nevada
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada residents may soon have another option for internet, as provider Google Fiber announced that it is planning to expand to the Silver State. In a post from CEO Dinni Jain, Google Fiber says it is talking to leaders in the following states with the goal to bring the company’s fiber-to-the-home service to their communities:
Do not be fooled by Lithium Nevada’s publicity tactics
Policy, politics and progressive commentary The Thacker Pass lithium mining project will be the biggest desecration and rape of a known Native American massacre site in our area. I believe the lack of opposition from the elected officials of the Fort McDermitt Paiute-Shoshone Tribe is a serious injustice to our people. I cannot sit by while Lithium Nevada, a Canadian-owned […] The post Do not be fooled by Lithium Nevada’s publicity tactics appeared first on Nevada Current.
8newsnow.com
Local nonprofit helps those living in Las Vegas tunnels
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– As monsoon season continues, flood channels across the valley are being filled with raging water. Which is incredibly dangerous for the homeless individuals living throughout the more than 600 miles of tunnels in Clark County. Two people died in August in flood channels after heavy rain...
963kklz.com
Why Are Las Vegas Hotels Leaking
With the monsoon season upon us, it begs the question as to why billion dollar hotels are leaking when it rains in Las Vegas. This is one question that popped up this morning on The Mike & Carla Morning Show and, believe it or not, we think we got the answer.
Sisolak announces Infrastructure Summit for Las Vegas
Gov. Steve Sisolak on Friday announced an Infrastructure Summit for September to help provide more guidance on using funds the state will receive from the $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure package.
KOLO TV Reno
Governor Steve Sisolak announces first ever Nevada Infrastructure Summit
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced the State of Nevada will host the first ever Nevada Infrastructure Summit. The summit will be to learn about federal infrastructure programs coming to the Silver State and will feature community partners and stakeholders, as well as state and federal agencies.
news3lv.com
Residents in Southern Nevada rural communities endure hours without power
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Power was restored for nearly 18,000 residents in some of the smaller towns in Clark County after a transmission line caught fire early Thursday morning. For more than 10 hours, people from Moapa Valley, Logandale, Overton, Bunkerville, Mesquite and the Paiute were affected. "I immediately...
8newsnow.com
Helping seniors save energy and save money with NV Energy
NV Energy’s Angel Williams is in studio to let us know about the upcoming Senior Energy Assistance Expos for those 62 and over who income qualify for up to $300 in assistance. For more information visit nvenergy.com/expo. Senior Energy Assistance Expo dates and locations are as follows:. Tuesday, August...
dallasexpress.com
More Human Remains Found in Vegas’ Lake Mead
Las Vegas Police Department’s homicide’s Lt. Ray Spencer warned the public in late July that as the water level continues to drop in Lake Mead, “it’s likely that [they] will find additional bodies that have been dumped.”. Spencer’s prophecy, reported in The Dallas Express, proved accurate...
‘I have to cover the cost,’ Las Vegas farm owner sees heavy impacts of high inflation
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Inflation is hitting one long-time local business hard. The family-owned farm in Las Vegas is sharing how higher gas and food costs are impacting them. J.R. Pony Parties, located near Vegas Drive and Decatur Boulevard in the northwest valley, is one of many businesses struggling to stay afloat as it tries […]
963kklz.com
Las Vegas’ Wettest Monsoon Season In Ten Years
The National Weather Service is reporting that this is the wettest monsoon season in the Las Vegas valley in ten years! Some areas saw downpours adding a half-inch of rain in ten minutes during Thursday night’s slow-moving storm. CBS News posted a video on You Tube of some travelers...
FBI: Las Vegas man charged in Ohio for running sports wagering Ponzi scheme
A Las Vegas man has been charged in Ohio for stealing $8.5 million from investors through a sports-wagering Ponzi scheme.
SNHD East Las Vegas location closed Monday, possibly longer, for repairs
The Southern Nevada Health District's East Las Vegas location will be closed starting Monday because of repairs needed to the water line. Because of the repairs, the location may be closed longer.
Fox5 KVVU
$1M of Nevada marijuana tax money going towards free legal help for minor drug offenses
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - More than $1 million of marijuana tax revenue will head towards free legal help for people convicted of minor marijuana offenses, in an effort to help thousands seal their criminal records. Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada and Nevada Legal Services will both get $500,000...
Fox5 KVVU
Downtown Las Vegas steakhouse says it found rare orange lobster
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A steakhouse in downtown Las Vegas says it found a rare orange lobster over the weekend. The steakhouse, Barry’s Downtown Prime at Circa Resort & Casino, said it received the orange lobster on Saturday. Orange lobsters are said to be extremely rare, with them...
8newsnow.com
New mural to be unveiled at east Las Vegas park
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The city of Las Vegas and Life is Beautiful will join local artists on Monday, Aug 15 to unveil a new mural. The unveiling will take place at Douglas A. Selby Park & Trailhead in the east valley. The community-based mural project features designs submitted by...
