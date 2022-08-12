Mark Richt coached the Miami Hurricanes for three years, arriving in 2016 after a 15-year tenure at Georgia, and a lasting legacy was the Indoor Practice Facility initiative that was fulfilled under his leadership. That included donating $1 million of his own money toward building the IPF. The former UM QB also was at the helm for the only double-digit win season for the Canes dating back to 2003. That was in 2017, when Miami began 10-0 before dropping the final three games.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 28 MINUTES AGO