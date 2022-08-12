Read full article on original website
Related
Golden Harvest Food Bank to hold fresh produce distribution
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Golden Harvest Food Bank will be holding a produce distribution in the parking lot of its Faith Food Factory location on August 18th from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Families will have the opportunity to have fresh produce loaded into their vehicles to take home to put on the dinner table. The […]
WRDW-TV
Community roundup: Food bank to give away fresh produce
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Golden Harvest Food Bank will hold a produce distribution Wednesday in the parking lot of its Faith Food Factory location, 3301 Commerce Drive. During the event from 5:30-7:30 p.m., families can get fresh produce loaded into their vehicles. Golden Harvest Food Bank and its more than...
WRDW-TV
Augusta Transit gets federal funds to buy electric buses
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Transit has been awarded a more than $6.25 million federal grant to support the adoption of battery electric-powered buses. According to Augusta Transit Director Sharon Dottery, Augusta will move forward with partnering with battery-electric bus company GILLIG to replace five of the agency’s traditional fuel buses.
WRDW-TV
Safety, mental health are priorities for Aiken County schools
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our largest school district on the South Carolina side is back in the classroom this morning. Earlier this summer Aiken County Schools announced Vicky Gaskins would serve as the first-ever Director of Security and Emergency Management. Monday, the school district tells us student safety and mental...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WRDW-TV
Army Corps seeks volunteers for cleanup at lake
CLARKS HILL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is looking for individual and group volunteers for the annual J. Strom Thurmond Lake cleanup campaign. It’ll happen from 8 a.m. to noon on National Public Lands Day, Sept. 24. Volunteers will work on a variety of projects...
McDuffie County Schools celebrate highest accreditation score to date
McDuffie County schools accreditation took place in March and it's safe to say they're happy with the results.
WRDW-TV
Business roundup: $3M in upgrades launched at Enterprise Mill
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Beacon Real Estate Group is beginning a $3 million improvement plan at the Enterprise Mill in Augusta, a former cotton mill that’s now a mixed-use housing and business complex. Upcoming improvements to the 1450 Greene St. complex include interior renovations to all 60 loft apartment...
Community calls for city leaders to help repair historic monument in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)– “see it’s in terrible fragments it almost really looks like the fall of Rome over here with these columns and everything” said resident and activist Kevin de l’Aigle. The monument of philanthropist Emily Tubman was destroyed last month after a car lost control and crashed into It. “It’s been almost three weeks […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WRDW-TV
Invasive plants take over Augusta Canal; cleanup in progress
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Invasive plants have taken over the Augusta Canal. Now the problem is so bad that it’s affected hydroelectric plant production and tourism dollars. Clean up underway, but that task will be harder than it seems. If you’ve been around the Augusta Canal lately, there’s a...
WRDW-TV
Where does the search stand for Augusta’s new city administrator?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta’s search for a new city administrator hit a delay Tuesday in commission, but for some commissioners, that’s good news. Back in February, Takiyah Douse replaced Odie Donald after his resignation. Since then, Douse has served as the interim administrator. We talked to commissioners...
WRDW-TV
TechNet brings cyber experts to Augusta, guides youths
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some of the world’s top cyber experts are in Augusta this week for TechNet. It’s a chance for our military leaders to talk about ideas on how to strengthen our cyber defense systems. The events come just days after congress passed the CHIPS Act,...
WRDW-TV
Augusta leaders vote to allow tiny home villages in city
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Commission on Tuesday approved an ordinance that will allow the development of tiny home villages in the city. The compact structures are seen as a possible solution to a shortage of affordable housing. Commissioners also:. Approved an agreement that will continue with Wellpath as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WRDW-TV
Capture the Flag event prepares next generation of cyber leaders
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - TechNet continues in Augusta with the annual Capture the Flag event. The competition features over 70 teams with experts and students from 12 countries. This game could help groom our next generation of leaders protecting all of us from cyber-attacks. Capture the Flag is similar to...
WRDW-TV
A look at new cellphone policies for CSRA schools
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Most schools are back in session and a new school year means new rules to follow. Most counties are doubling down on their cell phone policies. Either keeping them away, tucked away in backpacks, or just not bringing them at all. Here’s what your student can...
WRDW-TV
PHOTO GALLERY: Aiken County goes back to school
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Monday, Aiken County students returned to the classroom. Here are some of the photos shared with us as students posed for the first day of school. Take a look at these smiles!
Cities with the most expensive homes in Augusta metro area
Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are definitely certain areas that have a higher price tag than others.
WRDW-TV
Doctors Hospital, Aiken Regional Medical Center get new CEOs
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two hospitals in the CSRA – Doctors Hospital and Aiken Regional Medical Center – have new CEOs. Doctors Hospital of Augusta announced the selection of Joanna Conley as chief executive officer, effective Monday. Conley joins Doctors Hospital from HCA Healthcare’s TriStar Southern Hills Medical...
wfxg.com
Rabid raccoon found on Piedmont St. in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Department of Public Health has identified a rabid raccoon in Augusta. According to DPH, a domestic dog killed the raccoon in the area around Piedmont St. in Augusta on Aug. 7. Animal Services responded to the scene and collected the raccoon. DPH sent the raccoon to the Public Health Laboratory in Decatur for rabies testing, which came back positive.
WRDW-TV
Roadway roundup: I-20 work to affect drivers tonight at state line
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Construction work this week again will affect drivers on Interstate 20 at the Georgia-South Carolina state line. On Tuesday at 8 p.m., rolling lane closures will take place on westbound I-20 near the Savannah River bridge, allowing construction crews to remove any large roadway debris on the shoulders.
WRDW-TV
Online post puts Glascock County school on lockdown
GIBSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Glascock County school went on lockdown Tuesday over an alarming social media post. It happened after school officials were made aware of a social media post that pictured a Glascock County 10th-grader with what appeared to be an AR-15 rifle and ammunition vest and the caption “#school day.”
Comments / 0