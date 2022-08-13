ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon, NC

Elon University awards Elon Medallions, named professorships

Elon University President Connie Book awarded the Elon Medallion, the university’s highest honor, to three former faculty and staff members during the Aug. 15 opening session of planning week. The first to receive a Medallion was Jane Deaton, who served for just over 20 years as the university comptroller...
Elon University prepares for class of 2026 arrival

Facilities Management member sets up chairs ahead of New Student Convocation Aug. 20. Elon University is preparing for the arrival of the class of 2026 and freshmen move-in Aug. 19. Facilities Management is setting up chairs today for New Student Convocation Aug. 20. 7,500 chairs will be placed Under the...
President’s Address brings sense of hopefulness for Elon University’s academic year

Elon University President Connie Book delivers the President's Address for the 2022-23 academic year in Schar Center Aug.15. Elon University President Connie Book’s is beginning this academic year with a sense of hopefulness. This morning, she delivered the President’s Address, which officially marks the beginning of the academic year....
Black Lumen Project reflects on first full year

For most of Elon University’s history, Black stories have not been shared, making progress nearly impossible, said Buffie Longmire-Avital, director of the Black Lumen Project. Longmire-Avital presented the Black Lumen Project’s main accomplishments from its first year on Aug. 16 as a part of planning week. This presentation was...
Elon University dance team wins gold bid again at NDA Camp

For the second straight year, the Elon University dance team has earned a gold bid to compete at the National Dance Alliance Nationals competition. The defending Division I Hip Hop national champions placed first in the Division I Game Day and Team Dance competitions at last weekend’s NDA Camp in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, to earn the program’s second ever gold bid.
