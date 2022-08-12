ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police searching for missing Ceres teenage girl

By Megan Camponovo
 4 days ago

CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — The Ceres Police Department is searching for Camille Clemmer, 17, who was last seen on Wednesday at approximately 4 p.m. at Redwood Park.

Witnesses told police that they last saw Clemmer leave the park with a group of males and went into an “older black four-door BMW.” Witnesses also said that they overheard Clemmer state that she might be headed to the Stockton area.

Clemmer was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and dark sweatpants.

Her family believes she was suffering a mental health crisis while leaving with the unknown males.

Anyone with information about Clemmer’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Petersen at (209) 538-5672 or the Ceres Police Department at (209) 538-5712.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

