Police searching for missing Ceres teenage girl
CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — The Ceres Police Department is searching for Camille Clemmer, 17, who was last seen on Wednesday at approximately 4 p.m. at Redwood Park.
Witnesses told police that they last saw Clemmer leave the park with a group of males and went into an “older black four-door BMW.” Witnesses also said that they overheard Clemmer state that she might be headed to the Stockton area.Kiely Rodni: What we know so far about the teen’s disappearance after a party in Truckee
Clemmer was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and dark sweatpants.
Her family believes she was suffering a mental health crisis while leaving with the unknown males.
Anyone with information about Clemmer's whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Petersen at (209) 538-5672 or the Ceres Police Department at (209) 538-5712.
