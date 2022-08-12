ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorcyclist Killed In Hit-Run Crash With Minivan In Upper Darby: PD

By Nicole Acosta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10GqEe_0hFRew8a00
Police are looking for the driver of a minivan that fled the scene of a deadly crash in Upper Darby. Photo Credit: Upper Darby Police Department

The minivan collided with a motorcycle at the intersection of West Chester Pike and Kenmore Road around 7:35 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27, Upper Darby police said.

The unidentified motorcyclist was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The silver 2008 Chrysler Town and Country minivan fled the scene, police said. The vehicle has the Pennsylvania license plate number KXN2813.

Police believe the man pictured above is the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 610-734-7693.

