TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Legal sports wagering in Kansas is close. Todd Allen is with the Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission and says swift progress is being made. “We had drafts for sports wagering regulations that went before our commission,” said Allen. “Our commission passed those with a few amendments and we are working on getting those amendments incorporated into the regulations right now and this week we will send those off to the Attorney General’s office.”

KANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO