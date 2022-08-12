Rockies' Bernard makes MLB debut after decade in minors

DENVER (AP) — Wynton Bernard is getting his chance to play in the major leagues a decade after he was drafted by the San Diego Padres.

The Colorado Rockies selected Bernard's contract from Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday. He was penciled in to bat seventh and play center field against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the opener of a three-game series.

Bernard finished with a single, a stolen base and a run scored as the Rockies won 5-3. The 31-year-old Bernard was taken in the 35th round of the 2012 draft and spent three seasons in the Padres' minor league system.

He also played in the minors for Detroit, San Francisco and the Chicago Cubs, and internationally in Venezuela, Mexico and Australia.