counton2.com
King Street bar owners requesting ID scanner pilot program
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A handful of King Street bar and restaurant owners are asking the City of Charleston for help with an underage drinking crackdown. Roy Neal, the owner of El Jefe, wants to have help paying for ID scanners that tell if a drivers license is fake or real. He says that the naked eye cannot know what’s real of fake anymore.
Child, 5, seriously injured during lawn mower accident in SC
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 5-year-old was seriously injured during an accident involving a lawn mower in Berkeley County. According to a report from the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews responded to a home off Lake Moultrie Drive in the Bonneau area on Saturday afternoon after receiving a call about a juvenile who […]
abcnews4.com
Crash closes lanes just before the Don Holt Bridge on I-526
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police say a collision has closed two lanes of I-526 west just before the Don Holt Bridge. The lanes were closed around 3 p.m. Tuesday. This is a developing story. Check back with ABC News 4 for more information.
Cooking oil & grease found in West Ashley pond
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Clean-up efforts are underway after Charleston officials said cooking oil and grease from a West Ashley restaurant ended up in a nearby pond. According to city officials, Rio Chico Mexican Restaurant on Magwood Drive was issued a Notice of Violation on Friday for discharging cooking oil and grease into their […]
South Carolina woman killed by alligator found ‘guarding’ her body
The South Carolina woman found dead in what is believed to be an alligator attack in Sun City Hilton Head on Monday has been identified as an 88-year-old resident of the community, according to the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office. Nancy Becker, 88, was found in a pond in the...
live5news.com
West Ashley restaurant accused of improperly disposing of wastewater, polluting pond
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston is requiring a West Ashley restaurant to clean up grease and cooking oils that polluted a local pond. Charleston officials say Rio Chico Mexican Restaurant on Magwood Drive discharged grease and cooking oils into their back parking lot. Running water collected the material and swept it into a storm drain, which then fed into a nearby pond on Ashley Crossing Drive.
Food bank giveaway planned for Thursday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank is having a giveaway event Thursday to distribute food to families in need. The community food giveaway is scheduled for 4 p.m and will last until supplies are gone. Items will be given on a first come, first serve basis. Early arrival is encouraged and attendees […]
Woman killed by alligator near South Carolina pond
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — A woman was killed in an alligator attack in South Carolina, the second person to die by an alligator in the state this summer. The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened around 11:15 a.m. Monday at the Sun City Hilton Head development in Bluffton. A person called emergency services say they saw the animal near the edge of the water guarding what appeared to be a body.
SCHP seeking information on hit-and-run in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened last Friday in Berkeley County. Officials with Highway Patrol said the driver of a Honda struck a bicyclist just before 10:00 p.m. on Trojan Road near St. Julian Drive. The driver was traveling north on SC-45 towards St. […]
South Carolina church heavily damaged in fire
SHELDON, S.C. (WCBD) — Crews battled a structure fire Friday morning at a church in Sheldon. The fire was reported at about 6:30 a.m. at the Mount Pleasant Baptist Church off Pocotaligo Place. Officials with Colleton County Fire-Rescue said the building was heavily damaged by the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
counton2.com
Malfunctioning traffic lights restored in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department is directing traffic due to malfunctioning traffic lights at the intersection of Highway 17 and the IOP Connector. “Officers are directing traffic and we have a crew on the way to fix the lights,” said Inspector Don Calabrese with...
Woman found guilty of burglarizing South Carolina home during Hurricane Florence evacuation
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman has been found guilty of burglarizing a North Charleston home while the victims were evacuated during Hurricane Florence in 2018. Sheena Shanay Alston, 42, was found guilty of first-degree burglary earlier this month by a jury in Charleston County, Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said on Monday. Prosecutors said the […]
Crash on I-526 impacting traffic in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- A collision is impacting traffic in Mount Pleasant on Tuesday afternoon. According to MPPD, all vehicle traffic coming off I-526 eastbound onto Chuck Dawley Blvd will have to turn onto Bowman Road. There is no word on injuries. Officials said tow trucks are on their way to the scene. This […]
live5news.com
Police identify vulnerable man found in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say they have determined the identity of a man found early Monday morning in West Ashley. Police released photos of the man, who was believed to be in his 20s, saying they were asking the public’s help to figure out who he is. Police said they were caring for him but that he has “extremely limited communication abilities.”
abcnews4.com
Car group halts traffic on 1 side of the Ravenel Bridge Saturday; no arrests made
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Photos and video on social media show at least a dozen cars halt traffic on one side of the Ravenel Bridge Saturday. Shortly before 4 p.m., officers from Mount Pleasant and Charleston Police Departments responded to the bridge. Police received several reports of "a large number of vehicles stopped on the bridge blocking traffic, doing vehicle burnouts, and driving recklessly," according to a MPPD spokesperson.
Phys.org
Rising seas are trouble for Charleston's booming community. This method may prevent disaster
In Charleston, a place where street lines blur with sunny day tidal flooding and major storms dump enough water on downtown that one can kayak the deluge, Dale Morris is right at home. After all, water—its function, resource and the very element that threatens to sink the historic city—is what...
The Post and Courier
South of Broad neighbors upset by Darius Rucker's pool house plans
An iconic Broad Street house is seeing new life after country star and Charleston native Darius Rucker completed extensive interior renovations. But the site's yet-to-be completed exterior upgrades have some of his new neighbors upset. Some nearby residents are worried the size of a proposed pool and two-story pool house...
live5news.com
All lanes of I-526 open again after crash near Don Holt Bridge
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Two westbound lanes of I-526 blocked because of a crash Tuesday afternoon reopened at about 4:30 p.m., more than 90 minutes after the crash happened. Charleston Police reported the crash just before 3 p.m. The crash initially closed the two right lanes of the interstate...
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In South Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best chicken tenders in each state, including those served as this South Carolina restaurant.
live5news.com
Crews respond to U-Haul truck fire on I-26
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department responded Tuesday afternoon to a U-Haul truck fire on I-26. The fire was reported on the eastbound shoulder of I-26 near mile marker 208, one mile away from the Ashley Phosphate and Highway 52 exits. There was no word on...
