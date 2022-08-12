Source: Sacramento Kings reach contract agreement with free agent sharpshooter Sam Merrill

The Kings may have finalized their training camp roster Friday with the addition of another young shooting guard.

The Kings reached an agreement with 26-year-old sharpshooter Sam Merrill , a league source told The Sacramento Bee, confirming a report from Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but The Athletic reported Merrill received a two-year contract with a partial guarantee.

The Kings have reached the offseason roster limit of 20, which includes two two-way players. Teams are limited to 15 standard contracts and two two-way contracts during the regular season. The Kings will have to cut at least three players during training camp as their roster is currently constructed, but additional moves could be made before camp begins Sept. 27.

Making Sacramento’s roster might be difficult for Merrill barring changes. He will be competing with Kevin Huerter, Malik Monk and Terence Davis at the shooting guard spot. The Kings have also added Kent Bazemore, although he could see more time at small forward.

Merrill is a 6-foot-4, 197-pound guard who was named Mountain West Conference Player of the Year at Utah State in 2019. The New Orleans Pelicans selected him with the 60th overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft before trading him to the Milwaukee Bucks in a four-team trade involving the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets.

Merrill was part of Milwaukee’s NBA championship team in 2020-21. He appeared in 30 games, averaging 3.0 points in 7.8 minutes per game while shooting 44.7% from 3-point range.

Merrill was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies last summer in the deal that sent Grayson Allen to Milwaukee. Merrill appeared in only six games for the Grizzlies, averaging 4.2 points and 1.2 rebounds in 9.7 minutes per game.

Merrill also played for the G League Memphis Hustle over the past two seasons. New Kings assistant coach Deividas Dulkys was an assistant with the Hustle last season.

Merrill spent four years at Utah State, including two seasons with Neemias Queta , a 7-foot center who is entering his second season with the Kings on a two-way contract. Merrill posted career averages of 16.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists while shooting 42% from 3-point range. He averaged a career-high 20.9 points for the Aggies in 2018-19.