ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Source: Sacramento Kings reach contract agreement with free agent sharpshooter Sam Merrill

By Jason Anderson
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OSEO9_0hFRbJ2y00

The Kings may have finalized their training camp roster Friday with the addition of another young shooting guard.

The Kings reached an agreement with 26-year-old sharpshooter Sam Merrill , a league source told The Sacramento Bee, confirming a report from Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but The Athletic reported Merrill received a two-year contract with a partial guarantee.

The Kings have reached the offseason roster limit of 20, which includes two two-way players. Teams are limited to 15 standard contracts and two two-way contracts during the regular season. The Kings will have to cut at least three players during training camp as their roster is currently constructed, but additional moves could be made before camp begins Sept. 27.

Making Sacramento’s roster might be difficult for Merrill barring changes. He will be competing with Kevin Huerter, Malik Monk and Terence Davis at the shooting guard spot. The Kings have also added Kent Bazemore, although he could see more time at small forward.

Merrill is a 6-foot-4, 197-pound guard who was named Mountain West Conference Player of the Year at Utah State in 2019. The New Orleans Pelicans selected him with the 60th overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft before trading him to the Milwaukee Bucks in a four-team trade involving the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets.

Merrill was part of Milwaukee’s NBA championship team in 2020-21. He appeared in 30 games, averaging 3.0 points in 7.8 minutes per game while shooting 44.7% from 3-point range.

Merrill was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies last summer in the deal that sent Grayson Allen to Milwaukee. Merrill appeared in only six games for the Grizzlies, averaging 4.2 points and 1.2 rebounds in 9.7 minutes per game.

Merrill also played for the G League Memphis Hustle over the past two seasons. New Kings assistant coach Deividas Dulkys was an assistant with the Hustle last season.

Merrill spent four years at Utah State, including two seasons with Neemias Queta , a 7-foot center who is entering his second season with the Kings on a two-way contract. Merrill posted career averages of 16.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists while shooting 42% from 3-point range. He averaged a career-high 20.9 points for the Aggies in 2018-19.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Sacramento, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grayson Allen
Person
Sam Merrill
Person
Kent Bazemore
Person
Terence Davis
Person
Malik Monk
Person
Kevin Huerter
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NBA champion arrested at airport with marijuana, ammunition

A former NBA player was arrested at the airport on Saturday due to drug possession, and he also had ammunition in his possession, according to a report. TMZ Sports reported on Wednesday that Iman Shumpert was arrested at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a “green leafy substance.” Shumpert admitted the substance was marijuana.
FORT WORTH, TX
TMZ.com

NBA's Iman Shumpert Arrested For Felony Weed Possession At Dallas Airport

NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested for having a "sizeable" amount of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday ... TMZ Sports has learned. According to the police report, officers responded to a potential drug violation call around 2:40 PM ... after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a "green leafy substance" in Shumpert's bag, which he admitted was weed.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sharpshooter#Nba Championship#Yahoo Sports#Athletic#Utah State#The New Orleans Pelicans#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Oklahoma City Thunder
ClutchPoints

Celtics duo Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown slapped with harsh Kawhi Leonard, Paul George reality

There’s no denying that the Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown duo is one of the most dangerous partnerships in the NBA today. Their recent run to the NBA Finals is a clear testament to this fact. If you ask Los Angeles Lakers icon Derek Fisher, however, he believes that Tatum and Brown still […] The post Celtics duo Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown slapped with harsh Kawhi Leonard, Paul George reality appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

NBA Fans React To Jeanie Buss Saying Michael Jordan Is The GOAT, Not LeBron James: "When Owner Said That Her Player Is Not The GOAT, It Is The End Of Debate"

The GOAT debate is a never-ending topic of conversation among NBA fans, and LeBron James' dominance over the last two decades has elevated him to be a part of that conversation as well. While many still regard Michael Jordan to be the GOAT after he went 6-0 in the NBA Finals to go with his countless other achievements, others point to LeBron's statistical dominance and his all-around game as to why he is the GOAT.
NBA
Yardbarker

Russell Westbrook Likes Tweet Criticizing Jeanie Buss: "LeBron Needs To Re-Sign, What Does Jeanie Buss Do? Comes Out And Says Jordan Is The GOAT."

Russell Westbrook is not enjoying living out his childhood dream of being a Los Angeles Laker. The hometown kid was acquired by the team last offseason but had an absolutely dreadful season where the Lakers ended up missing the postseason altogether. The Lakers have been taking a step back every season since their championship win in 2020.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant breaks silence on shocking Nets retirement rumors

Kevin Durant just slammed the report about him potentially retiring instead of staying with the Brooklyn Nets. To recall, KD recently issued an ultimatum to the Nets to force his way out of the team. He reportedly asked owner Joe Tsai to choose between him and Steve Nash and Sean Marks, basically calling for the […] The post Kevin Durant breaks silence on shocking Nets retirement rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

25K+
Followers
687
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy