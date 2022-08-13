Read full article on original website
Robert Taylor
Funeral services for Robert Taylor, age 83 of Pella, will be held Wednesday, August 17th at 10:00am at the Garden Chapel Funeral Home of Pella. Visitation will be held on Tuesday at the funeral home with family present 4:00-6:00pm.
Michael Joel Deaver
Visitation for Michael Joel “Mike” Deaver, age 64, of Bussey, will be held on Saturday, August 20th, at Winfield Funeral Home in Knoxville, from 9:00am to 1:00pm with Mike’s family present to greet friends and relatives from 11:00 to 1:00. A funeral service will follow visitation at 1:00 P.M at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Graceland Cemetery in Knoxville. Following services, a luncheon will be held at Knoxville Seventh-Day Adventist Church. Winfield Funeral Home of Knoxville is assisting with arrangements.
Helen Neifert
Family and friends of Helen Neifert, age 94 of Knoxville, will gather at the Attica Community Building (Indiana Township Fire Department) on Saturday, August 20th at 9:30am. A Graveside service will be held at 10:00am at Gullion Cemetery. A luncheon will follow the Graveside Service at the Attica Community Building. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gullion Cemetery or to the Attica United Methodist Church. Bybee & Davis Funeral Home is handling arrangements and online condolences may be left at bertrandfuneralhomes.com.
Jason Olivier
A visitation for Jason Olivier, age 46 of Knoxville, will be held Sunday, August 21st from 1:00- 3:00pm at the Bybee & Davis Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the family to be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be left at bertrandfuneralhomes.com.
Dave and Janet Ritchie will be Honored Today at the State Fair
Janet and Dave Ritchie of Knoxville have been selected as Iowans of the Day during the 2022 Iowa State Fair. They will be honored today, August 16, at the state fair. This hardworking duo has made a lasting impact on citizens in Knoxville. Janet has been a 4-H leader, member of the Daughters of Union Veterans, the Lions Club and Iowa State Rabbit Breeders Association.
Let’s Talk Pella – Girl Scouts in Pella
Local Girl Scouts Morgan McAninch, Nora Paxton, Olivia White, Evie Beal, Isabella Smith, and Marlet Gonzalez discuss their summer trip to Georgia. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
Indianola School District Holds Community Meeting
The Indianola Community School District held a “Coffee and Questions” public meeting for community members to learn more about the upcoming bond issue for improvements to Indianola High School Monday. The bond issue is for $70 million taking place on September 13th, and will fund the addition of a new commons area to link the gym, auditorium, and academic area, creating a new “heart” for IHS, a new two-story academic wing built to the west and an athletics and career-technical expansion to the north, along with increased parking and improved traffic flow. Superintendent Ted Ihns tells KNIA News anyone who wants to know more or have their questions answered can attend two additional community meetings that will take place from 6-7pm in the Indianola High School Media Center, one tomorrow evening and an additional one on September 6th. Find more information about the bond issue below.
Twin Cedars’ Zack Dunkin Named All-Iowa Softball Coach of The Year
The postseason awards keep coming in for the Twin Cedars Softball Squad. Coach Zack Dunkin was named the all-Iowa Coach of the Year by the Des Moines Register. Dunkin led the Sabers to their first State class 1A title and the Sabers first State Tournament Appearance since 1978. Twin Cedars beat Lisbon 2-0 in the quarterfinals, Martensdale-St. Mary’s in the semi-finals 7-2 and Southeast Warren in the title game 6-3. The win also marked Dunkin’s 200th win of his coaching career. Twin Cedars finished with a 29-3 record. The Sabers were honored recently locally by the Knoxville Raceway at the Capitani Classic and participated in the Knoxville Nationals Parade on Saturday.
Pella Girls Cross Country Seeking Return to State and More
For the first time in 15 years, Fort Dodge did not feature the full girls cross country team from Pella High School last fall. A roster made up of the same group of varsity girls and a few newcomers not only looks to start a new streak, but compete for a trophy among Class 3A’s best this October.
Knoxville City Council Names the New Park
The Knoxville City Council approved of naming the new park that will go in where the old East Elementary School stood. The name of the Park will now be known as East Park. Back in 2021 the City of Knoxville and the Knoxville Economic Development Corporation (KEDC) entered into a Development Agreement on the former East Elementary grounds. Part of the agreement was to develop a park. KEDC will manage the parks development project on behalf of the city.
Lets Talk Knoxville – Cassi Pearson
Our guest today on Lets Talk Knoxville is Knoxville School Superintendent Cassi Pearson talking about legislative priorities. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Indianola City Council Meets in Study Session on Fireworks
The Indianola City Council met in regular and a special study session Monday. The council approved appointments to the Hometown Pride Committee and the Sustainability Committee, reviewed the end-year report of FY2022, and approved a Major Site Plan application for retail sales at 2105 North 3rd Lane, a plat survey, and a code of ordinance amendment regarding stop all-night parking on the square. The council also tabled a code of ordinance amendment regarding a 4-way stop intersection at N 9th St. and Iowa Ave to do a speed study before going into closed session to discuss real estate.
Drop-Off Photo Digitizing at the Pella Public Library
Drop-off Photo Digitizing is being offered at the Pella Public Library this month. Those with old photos, documents or other paper items stored away in boxes or albums can bring up to 30 items to the library by August 20th to be digitized and preserved for future generations. They will be scanned to a flash drive by August 31. Items should be removed from album pages or sleeves and brought to the library in an envelope or bag labeled with a name and phone number. Those who participate will be notified once they’ve been scanned by a library employee. This program is free and open to all ages. Registration is required and may be done in person, by phone or online at pellalibrary.libcal.com. For more information, contact the library at 641-628-4268.
Marion County Development Commission Accepting Applications
The Marion County Development Commission is now accepting applications to the Leadership Red Rock program for 2022-23. This is a 5-session program which runs once a month from October to February with evening sessions (5:30-8:30 p.m.). The program covers a variety of issues facing local leaders in addition to leadership training.
Indianola Girls Cross Country Brings Back Talent
The Indianola girls cross country team made the state meet in Fort Dodge last season, and did so with a team that features many younger athletes that will be returning this year. Top runners Jordyn Brown, Bree Tenges, and Emily Naughton will all return for next season, and the squad graduated a senior class of four and bring back most runners with varsity experience. The Indians finished in 15th place at the state meet in 2021.
Knoxville Public Library Hosts Book Club
The Knoxville Public Library has a special event slated for 1:30 today. The event is a meeting of the Book Club with the topic being Pearl S. Buck’s classic “The Good Earth.”. Knoxville Public Library Director Roslin Thomson says, “The book we are reading this month is “The...
Knoxville Man Dies in Diving Accident Near Harvey
A Knoxville man has died in a scuba diving accident in a private pond near Harvey. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office reports that Rich Rees, age 71, from Knoxville, and another adult male were diving in the pond, when Rees did not surface at approximately 11:00 this morning. The other diver was able to get him to shore and summoned help from another man that was fishing nearby in a small boat. The two men started CPR and called 911 until a Deputy from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene and took over. Deputies and first responders were able to get Rees to a nearby ambulance and he was transported to Pella Regional Health Center, where he was pronounced dead. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Pella Ambulance, Clay Township Fire and Rescue, Knoxville PD and Knoxville Fire and Rescue.
One injured in Marion crash
Willie Ray Fairley and crew return from providing meals in Kentucky after flooding.
Pella Girl Scouts Traveled to Georgia This Summer
A local Girl Scouts troop worked for three years to take a special trip this summer. Pella Troop #122 (9th grade) recently went to Savannah, GA to learn more about the founder of Girl Scouts and the history of the city. Morgan McAninch, Nora Paxton, Olivia White, Evie Beal, Isabella Smith, and Marlet Gonzalez are going into 9th grade and fundraised to make the trip possible, with support from leaders Julie Paxton and Melissa McAninch. Hear more about the experience in Georgia for Pella Girl Scout Troop #122 on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
Crumbl Cookies opening second Des Moines metro location
Crumbl Cookies is opening a second metro location near Jordan Creek Town Center in West Des Moines.It's planned for the strip mall at 6305 Mills Civic Pkwy, suite 3119, which houses T.J. Maxx and Kirkland's Home.Why it matters: The Des Moines area went wild for the opening of the Ankeny location earlier this year, where two-hour long lines were the norm.Another store closer to the western suburbs will likely also be a big draw.State of play: The cookie chain is known for their creative rotating cookie menu, with flavors like cornbread, key lime pie and caramel popcorn.What's next: While no grand opening date has been announced yet, expect it to open in the coming months, a spokesperson told Axios.
