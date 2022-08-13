Drop-off Photo Digitizing is being offered at the Pella Public Library this month. Those with old photos, documents or other paper items stored away in boxes or albums can bring up to 30 items to the library by August 20th to be digitized and preserved for future generations. They will be scanned to a flash drive by August 31. Items should be removed from album pages or sleeves and brought to the library in an envelope or bag labeled with a name and phone number. Those who participate will be notified once they’ve been scanned by a library employee. This program is free and open to all ages. Registration is required and may be done in person, by phone or online at pellalibrary.libcal.com. For more information, contact the library at 641-628-4268.

