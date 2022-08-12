ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

crossroadstoday.com

WVa governor: Voters shouldn’t decide abortion access issue

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice scoffed Monday at a suggestion by Democratic lawmakers to let voters decide whether abortion should continue to be allowed in the state. The Republican governor said the state’s abortion law falls under the scrutiny of the Legislature and the attorney...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
crossroadstoday.com

Oregon gubernatorial election moves toward 3-way race

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s gubernatorial election took a step closer Tuesday to being a three-way race when unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson delivered thousands of voter signatures to get on the ballot. If the signatures are verified by election officials, the former state lawmaker will face Democratic nominee...
OREGON STATE
crossroadstoday.com

After firing public defense commissioners, new members named

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The day after Oregon Supreme Court Chief Justice Martha Walters fired all nine members of the state commission that oversees public defense, she said Tuesday that she was appointing four new commissioners and reappointing five commissioners from the previous group. Walters had fired the commission...
PORTLAND, OR
crossroadstoday.com

Kemp will hand out up to $1.2B in cash to poorer Georgians

ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp said Monday he will spend up to $1.2 billion in federal COVID-19 aid on payments of $350 apiece to more than 3 million Georgians who benefit from Medicaid, subsidized child health insurance, food stamps or cash welfare assistance. The payments will start in...
GEORGIA STATE
crossroadstoday.com

NC governor signs order officially ending COVID-19 emergency

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s state of emergency giving extraordinary powers to state government to address the COVID-19 pandemic is ending Monday as Gov. Roy Cooper officially concluded it nearly 2 1/2 years after he entered his first order. The Democratic governor announced last month that he...
PUBLIC HEALTH
crossroadstoday.com

New York judge sides with Cuomo in dispute over book deal

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A judge sided with former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday in his dispute with a now-defunct state ethics commission that ordered him to give up $5 million he was paid to write a book about his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Joint...
POLITICS
crossroadstoday.com

Arizona, Nevada and Mexico will get less Colorado River water due to extreme drought

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — U.S. officials announced Monday that two U.S. states reliant on water from the Colorado River will face more water cuts as they endure extreme drought. The move affecting Arizona and Nevada came as officials predict levels at Lake Mead, the largest U.S. reservoir, will plummet even further than they have. The cuts will place officials in those states under extraordinary pressure to plan for a hotter, drier future and a growing population. Mexico will also face cuts.
NEVADA STATE
crossroadstoday.com

Ex-congressman from California arrested, charged with fraud

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A former U.S. Congressman from central California was arrested Tuesday by federal agents on wire fraud, money laundering, and campaign contribution fraud charges stemming from “multiple fraud schemes,” federal prosecutors said. Terrance “T.J.” Cox was arrested by agents with the Federal Bureau of...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
crossroadstoday.com

Florida high speed train gets grant to improve safety

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Tracks used by the nation’s deadliest railroad will see added fencing to keep pedestrians away and safety improvements at crossings under a $25 million federal grant announced Monday. Brightline and government officials announced the grant as the privately owned passenger line continues to...
MIAMI, FL
crossroadstoday.com

Drier times but rain moves back in later in the week

Victoria, Texas-: Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with moderate winds while temperatures stay around average. Low: 75 degrees. Winds: SE 5-10 mph becoming light after Midnight. 10% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Tuesday: Sunny skies with lights winds while temperatures stay around average. High: 93 degrees. Heat indices near 105...
TEXAS STATE

