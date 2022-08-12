Read full article on original website
Melania Trump's Alleged Involvement In The FBI Raid Isn't What Anyone Expected
The FBI carried out an unprecedented raid at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, on Aug. 8, 2022. Trump released a statement saying the "unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate." However, Attorney General Merrick Garland said that the Department of Justice requested to the...
Ex-White House chief of staff said Trump stashed records at Mar-a-Lago because 'he didn't believe in the classification system'
John Kelly, ex-White House chief of staff, said Trump didn't believe in the classification system. "His sense was that the people who are in the intel business are incompetent," Kelly told The Washington Post. Kelly's remarks come amid an FBI probe into the former president's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. President...
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'
A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
Pro-Trump FBI protest cancelled after not one demonstrator showed up
A pro-Trump protest that was scheduled to be held outside the FBI headquarters in Washington DC over the weekend was cancelled after it was promoted on far-right blogs as a suspected “trap”, The Daily Beast reported.Following the FBI raid at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, supporters of the former president began reupping a call to arms across social media platforms and alt-right blogs to coordinate protests outside the offices of the federal agency responsible for domestic intelligence and security service.A Sunday demonstration outside the headquarters in the nation’s capital was first promoted by the far-right Falun...
EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election
Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
Lisa Murkowski's Chances of Beating Trump-Backed Challenger Day Before Vote
A new ranked-choice voting system in Alaska is predicted to help the incumbent Republican senator in Tuesday's primary.
'I think these people are going to have egg all over their face': John Dean reacts to right-wing media
John Dean, the White House counsel for former President Richard Nixon, predicts some of Trump’s supporters in the media will “have egg all over their face” when the investigation into Trump’s handling of classified documents ends.
Washington Examiner
Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward
More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
americanmilitarynews.com
Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction
Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
Beto O'Rourke's Chances of Beating Abbott With Under 3 Months to Election
Despite the Democrat breaking Texas' fundraising records, the incumbent Republican still appears to have a significant advantage.
SFGate
Ex-congressman from California arrested, charged with fraud
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A former U.S. Congressman from central California was arrested Tuesday by federal agents on wire fraud, money laundering, and campaign contribution fraud charges stemming from “multiple fraud schemes,” federal prosecutors said. Terrance “T.J.” Cox was arrested by agents with the Federal Bureau of...
SFGate
After Nancy Pelosi: A San Francisco race 'that shall not be named'
SAN FRANCISCO — Nancy Pelosi has made two very different, almost irreconcilable statements about her political future. In 2018, she pledged that 2022 would be her last year as House Democratic leader, acceding to a term limit to quell an uprising and secure a second stint as speaker. In January, she announced that she was running for another two-year term in the House.
Footage shows California doctor poisoning her husband with Drano, lawyer says
Screen grabs of footage allegedly show her with a bottle of Drano in their kitchen.
SFGate
Police detail Vegas airport chaos, California man's arrest
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two airline ticket agents were hurt when a 33-year-old California man breached security at a busy Las Vegas airport on Sunday, sparking panic among commercial travelers, flight delays and cancellations, police said in a report made public Tuesday. Neither injury was described as serious, according...
SFGate
FBI Records Shed New Light on Why Brad Pitt Wasn’t Charged in Alleged Jet Assault
Dramatic new details about the mid-air meltdown that ended Brad Pitt’s marriage to Angelina Jolie – but did not lead to criminal charges – are coming to light in newly surfaced FBI investigative records obtained Tuesday by Rolling Stone. The records include an interview summary in which...
SFGate
South Korean leader: Seoul won't seek own nuclear deterrent
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said Wednesday his government has no plans to pursue its own nuclear deterrent in the face of growing North Korean nuclear weapons capabilities, even as the North fired two suspected cruise missiles toward the sea in the latest display of an expanding arsenal.
SFGate
