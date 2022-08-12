Ellen DeGeneres, James Tupper, Others Pay Tribute To Anne Heche

Colleagues, friends and others in Hollywood are paying tribute to Anne Heche , who was declared brain dead this week, but remains on life support following her horrific car crash in Los Angeles. As reports emerged that Heche would not survive and will be taken off life support, messages of love and appreciation for the Emmy-winning actor began to pour in.

“This is a sad day,” tweeted Heche’s former romantic partner Ellen DeGeneres, while ex-husband and Men In Trees co-star James Tupper posted on Instagram a simple “Love You Forever.”

“I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love,” DeGeneres’ post continued.

Dancing With The Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba wrote, “May your soul be at peace. We will miss your beautiful, unique and free spirited energy. I will always remember your performance on @officialdwts in that [rainbow] costume, dancing with all your heart.”

“I’m very sad to hear of the tragic passing of Anne Heche. She was a wonderful actress and I enjoyed working with her tremendously in “Wag the Dog”. Sad!Sad!Sad!” — Robert De Niro

“More than a beloved host, Anne was my friend, collaborator, and a damn good actress,” said Ryan Tillotson, CEO and Co-Founder Straw Hut Media and producer of Heche’s Better Together Podcast. “Anne added life to every room she entered with her tremendous energy and welcoming presence.”

