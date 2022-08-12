ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

CBS Austin

Local districts working to protect students during extracurricular activities

AUSTIN, Texas — Safety remains top of mind for many as Central Texas students head back to school. In wake of the tragic Uvalde shooting, there have been a lot of conversations about keeping children safe during school hours but what protection do they have after hours while participating in extracurricular activities?
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

School districts no longer offering free meals to all students

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin ISD parents are preparing to send their kids back to school bright and early Monday morning. This also goes for several other school districts in Central Texas. There is a change many families will need to address this year as most school districts will no longer provide free meals to all students.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Cyberattacks on schools up 114% since 2020

AUSTIN, Texas — Back-to-school safety isn’t only important in-person but online, too. New data found cyberattacks in education are up 114 percent from 2020. Experts believe increased remote learning is partly to blame as more people use school devices on home networks that may not have the software needed to protect their data.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin Smiles hosts back-to-school event with Central Texas cleft community

Austin, tx — One group of kids here in Central Texas just had a fun-filled day before heading back to class. The nonprofit organization, Austin Smiles, hosted a back-to-school event at Dave & Buster's for 60 kids and their families where the kids got to play unlimited games! They also got some new reading material courtesy of Half Priced Books.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Man pleads guilty to 2019 South Austin murder

The Travis County District Attorney's Office says a man charged for a South Austin murder three years ago has pled guilty to the crime. Back on Sunday, March 24, 2019, 34-year-old Benito Luna Vargas was found beaten and unconscious on the side of a rode. He later died in the hospital.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Two arrested after police chase from Pflugerville to Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A couple of suspected car thieves kept Pflugerville and Austin police busy Tuesday morning. An officer in Pflugerville spotted a stolen truck and tried to stop it, but they took off. He chased them for a bit, but eventually backed off and that's where Austin police...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Head to the Stephen F Austin for unrivaled views of the Austin Pride Parade

The city is celebrating the LGBTQIA Plus community with an epic pride parade this weekend. Helping take the guesswork out of finding the right spot to enjoy the festivities and party with a purpose is Matthew Pawlak from Stephen F’s Bar and Terrace. He joins We Are Austin's Chelsey Khan by also showing pride-themed cocktails you can try yourself!
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Man killed in Downtown Austin shooting near East 6th & Sabine streets

Note: This story has been updated throughout with detail from the press conference. A man was shot and killed Tuesday morning in Downtown Austin, police say, and a suspect is still on the loose. It happened near the intersection of East 6th and Sabine streets, just west of I-35. Austin-Travis...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

APD searching for man who sparked SWAT situation in South Austin

NOTE: This story has been updated throughout. Police say the subject of a SWAT call in South Austin early Tuesday morning is still on the loose. The call happened at the Saddle Creek apartment complex located at 1081 Old Menchaca Road. The Austin Police Department says at around 3:30 a.m....
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

'A total loss': 8 units destroyed after NW Austin apartment complex fire

A family is working to help their daughter after flames engulfed her apartment complex building Monday night. Shirley Niedzwiecki's daughter is one of fourteen people displaced after a fire broke out in one of the buildings inside the Balcones Woods apartment complex. "I don't think anything is going to be...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

City to wrap up treatment of Lady Bird Lake for harmful algae

If you're lucky enough to still be enjoying some summer time off, you may be thinking of getting out on the water. Just a heads up that you may see city crews on Lady Bird Lake treating the algae bloom on the water. The city has been having a problem...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Man injured in stabbing in Downtown Austin, suspect in custody

The Austin Police Department says a suspect is in custody after allegedly stabbing someone several times in downtown Austin. Police say they responded to the intersection of Sabine Street and 6th Street around 12:30 a.m. APD says two men experiencing homelessness got into an argument, when one of them pulled...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Barricaded subject situation in Round Rock ends with man in hospital

Nicholas Nelson and other residents in the Jester Farms subdivision in Round Rock are relieved that a barricaded subject situation ended peacefully Monday evening. Nelson lives right across the street from the home Round Rock Police say a man barricaded himself inside of while also claiming he had explosive devices.
ROUND ROCK, TX
CBS Austin

Man charged with murder for fatal shooting in Elgin

A man is now in custody for a fatal shooting in Elgin over the weekend. The Elgin Police Department says 42-year-old Lonnie Lawrence Davis, Jr. has been charged with murder for Sunday's deadly shooting. Investigators say it happened just after 4 p.m. off East Alamo Street. The person who was...
ELGIN, TX
CBS Austin

Still Austin Whiskey Co Music Monday with Aubrey Hays!

Featuring power-house vocals with comparisons to Joni Mitchell and Janis Joplin, our Still Austin Whiskey Co Music Monday guest is the talented Aubrey Hays. Aubrey is a non-binary artist and multi-instrumentalist with music in their soul. They began singing as a child in their family bluegrass band in Mississippi and haven’t stopped since.
AUSTIN, TX

