Have Family Fun At No Cost At This Central NY Zoo
If you want to take advantage of a night of free family fun with the family here in Central New York, then this is the event for you. The Utica Zoo is hosting their annual FREE Admission Nights this summer. Their second free night this year allows parents to bring the entire family to the zoo at no additional cost.
A Look Back at The Last Unicorn, CNY’s Favorite Indy Record Store
If you're longtime Central New York resident, there's a good chance you still have a CD or vinyl record from the Last Unicorn somewhere in your collection. (I know I do.) Known for its friendly, knowledgeable staff and impressive assortment of used and hard-to-find selections, the Last Unicorn's memory still shines bright in the mind's eye, even long after its doors have closed.
localsyr.com
Bouckville antique show kicks off Monday with over 2000 dealers & vendors on site
BOUCKVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Antique lovers are not going to want to miss this! New York’s largest antique and collectibles show is back, starting August 15 until August 21. According to madison-bouckville.com, over 2,000 dealers and vendors will be on-site and have an array of collectibles from past centuries...
petbusiness
CountryMax Begins Construction on 19th Store
CountryMax Stores, a family-owned business with retail stores across Upstate New York, has begun building its 19th location, 1651 Clark Street Road, Auburn, NY. CountryMax Stores feature all major brands of dog and cat food, wild bird seed and feeders, lawn and garden essentials, backyard and home decor, climate-controlled small pet rooms, “country store” food products, and locally made hot sauces.
Queens of quilting: Cicero-based Plank Road Quilt Guild nears 40th anniversary
CICERO — In 1982, a group of seven local ladies gathered to share their love of quilting. They called themselves “the Crazy Quilters.” By the next year, they had rebranded as the “Plank Road Quilter’s Guild” as a nod to North Syracuse’s plank road — the first in the nation — built in 1846. Now […]
Former S.U. Student to Make State Fair Debut at Chevy Park
Pop singer-songwriter Claud will make their Great New York State Fair debut on the Chevy Park stage on August 26th at 2:00 p.m., but they’re no stranger to Syracuse! The former Syracuse University student is best known for coming-of-age lyrics that explore the various stages of relationships, delivered through melancholic, bubblegum pop music that leaves listeners feeling good.
Former Utica Meteorologist Hospitalized, GoFund Me Started
A former Utica Meteorologist is currently hospitalized in South Carolina after suffering a brain hemorrhagic stroke recently, and friends have started a GoFundMe page to pay for medical expenses according to an online post. Rich Lupia, who worked as a meteorologist at WKTV for several years, recently moved his family...
wxhc.com
Brockway Trucks Return To Homer To Much Fanfare (Photo Gallery)
With a perfect Saturday forecasted, the Brockway trucks were ready to parade down Homer Ave. to Rt. 281 then towards Clinton St. as they head their way to Main Street in Homer. The Huskies rolled into Main Street around 9am to much fanfare with residents and tourists waving, taking pictures,...
newyorkupstate.com
One of the best-rated wine tours in the US is in the Finger Lakes
Ithaca, N.Y. — When it comes to wine tours, Upstate New York is a grape place to be. Experience! The Finger Lakes, a tour that takes wine lovers around three picturesque lakes in New York’s wine country, has been rated among the top 10 best wine tours in the United States by USA Today’s 10Best. It was tapped as the sixth best in the nation, according to 10Best, and made the list alongside a wine tour in California’s renowned Sonoma County.
wwnytv.com
Summer snowmobile racing on the water - a decades old tradition
TOWN OF MARTINSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Snowmobiling, not on snow, but on water. It’s called snowmobile watercross. “The people ask, snowmobile on the water, jet skis?” said Kevin Baker, director of the New York State Watercross Association. “No, snowmobiles, physical snowmobiles you can actually take a regular trail snowmobile, bring it out and go across without a problem.”
Stroll Through Stunning Sunflower Labyrinth on CNY Farm This Summer
Move over corn fields. There's a new maze in town. And it's a lot prettier to look at than dry corn stocks. This year, get lost in the beauty of summer as you stroll through a Sunflower Labyrinth. Stroll through rows and rows of sunflowers at Critz Farms in Cazenovia,...
localsyr.com
Newsmakers: Poverty in Syracuse
(WSYR-TV) — This week’s guest on Newsmakers is NewsChannel 9 reporter Madison Moore, who recently created a five-piece special focusing on the massive issue of youth poverty in Syracuse. The special, called “City in Crisis: Combating Child Poverty,” looks into statistics, how local organizations are trying to help,...
iheartoswego.com
Oswego County Senior Fair Set for September 9th
Looking for information on programs and services designed specifically for seniors? Interested in useful giveaways and free food? Then you won’t want to miss the Oswego County Senior Fair!. Presented by Caring Community Advocates, the Oswego County Senior Fair will be held September 9th at the Oswego Speedway. The...
New York State Fair Lineup Change! What To Know Before You Go!
Fair season is here and none is more anticipated than the Great New York State Fair! All of the food, attractions and entertainment will be there once you enter the gates in Syracuse. This year the fair offers more than 30 performers between the Chevy Park Stage and the Chevy Court Stage,
newyorkupstate.com
Drought watch area more than doubles in Upstate NY as rain remains scarce
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The number of Upstate New York counties heading toward drought has more than doubled in the past three weeks, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation. In late July, 21 counties in Central and Western New York were placed under a drought watch. That number has...
foodieflashpacker.com
7 Must-Try Ithaca Restaurants | Best Restaurants In Ithaca NY
You’ll fall in love with Ithaca Falls and the surrounding area. It’s “gorges.” Located on Cayuga Lake, which is the longest lake in the Finger Lakes region of New York, are gorges and waterfalls, including Buttermilk Falls. Discover Ithaca Commons, a downtown pedestrian center featuring shops,...
localsyr.com
Abbotts Frozen Custard: Break-in
(WSYR-TV) — According to a Facebook post from Abbotts Frozen Custard of Syracuse, they were broken into early in the morning on Saturday, August 13. “We are so grateful that no one was hurt, windows and doors are replaceable, and nothing was stolen,” said in a post by Abbotts. “We are okay, we hope that whoever did this is okay, and pray that they may have better days ahead of them.”
Peaches And Jalapenos? The New York State Fair’s Newest Food Is A Unique One
It's hard to believe that the Great New York State Fair in Syracuse is almost here. I'm glad it's back at full speed after the last 2 years. It's one of the trips that I look forward to because of the famous butter sculpture, 25 cent milk, live music and most of all, the state fair food.
Section III football media day roll call: Photos from every team
Cicero, N.Y. — Players and coaches from 48 Section III football teams shared the fun of pre-preseason chatter at syracuse.com’s 2022 media day on Thursday at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. Official practice for football doesn’t begin until Aug. 20, but athletes and coaches gathered to exchange greetings with...
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: August 7 – August 13
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. Oswego Industries Inc., a Fulton-based nonprofit agency that supports children and adults with developmental disabilities, is teaming up with local nursery Oliver Paine’s Greenhouse to provide beautiful mums for sale. Full story here. To...
Comments / 0