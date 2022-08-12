ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bouckville, NY

Big Frog 104

Have Family Fun At No Cost At This Central NY Zoo

If you want to take advantage of a night of free family fun with the family here in Central New York, then this is the event for you. The Utica Zoo is hosting their annual FREE Admission Nights this summer. Their second free night this year allows parents to bring the entire family to the zoo at no additional cost.
UTICA, NY
WIBX 950

A Look Back at The Last Unicorn, CNY’s Favorite Indy Record Store

If you're longtime Central New York resident, there's a good chance you still have a CD or vinyl record from the Last Unicorn somewhere in your collection. (I know I do.) Known for its friendly, knowledgeable staff and impressive assortment of used and hard-to-find selections, the Last Unicorn's memory still shines bright in the mind's eye, even long after its doors have closed.
UTICA, NY
petbusiness

CountryMax Begins Construction on 19th Store

CountryMax Stores, a family-owned business with retail stores across Upstate New York, has begun building its 19th location, 1651 Clark Street Road, Auburn, NY. CountryMax Stores feature all major brands of dog and cat food, wild bird seed and feeders, lawn and garden essentials, backyard and home decor, climate-controlled small pet rooms, “country store” food products, and locally made hot sauces.
AUBURN, NY
Former S.U. Student to Make State Fair Debut at Chevy Park

Pop singer-songwriter Claud will make their Great New York State Fair debut on the Chevy Park stage on August 26th at 2:00 p.m., but they’re no stranger to Syracuse! The former Syracuse University student is best known for coming-of-age lyrics that explore the various stages of relationships, delivered through melancholic, bubblegum pop music that leaves listeners feeling good.
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

Former Utica Meteorologist Hospitalized, GoFund Me Started

A former Utica Meteorologist is currently hospitalized in South Carolina after suffering a brain hemorrhagic stroke recently, and friends have started a GoFundMe page to pay for medical expenses according to an online post. Rich Lupia, who worked as a meteorologist at WKTV for several years, recently moved his family...
UTICA, NY
wxhc.com

Brockway Trucks Return To Homer To Much Fanfare (Photo Gallery)

With a perfect Saturday forecasted, the Brockway trucks were ready to parade down Homer Ave. to Rt. 281 then towards Clinton St. as they head their way to Main Street in Homer. The Huskies rolled into Main Street around 9am to much fanfare with residents and tourists waving, taking pictures,...
newyorkupstate.com

One of the best-rated wine tours in the US is in the Finger Lakes

Ithaca, N.Y. — When it comes to wine tours, Upstate New York is a grape place to be. Experience! The Finger Lakes, a tour that takes wine lovers around three picturesque lakes in New York’s wine country, has been rated among the top 10 best wine tours in the United States by USA Today’s 10Best. It was tapped as the sixth best in the nation, according to 10Best, and made the list alongside a wine tour in California’s renowned Sonoma County.
ITHACA, NY
wwnytv.com

Summer snowmobile racing on the water - a decades old tradition

TOWN OF MARTINSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Snowmobiling, not on snow, but on water. It’s called snowmobile watercross. “The people ask, snowmobile on the water, jet skis?” said Kevin Baker, director of the New York State Watercross Association. “No, snowmobiles, physical snowmobiles you can actually take a regular trail snowmobile, bring it out and go across without a problem.”
MARTINSBURG, NY
localsyr.com

Newsmakers: Poverty in Syracuse

(WSYR-TV) — This week’s guest on Newsmakers is NewsChannel 9 reporter Madison Moore, who recently created a five-piece special focusing on the massive issue of youth poverty in Syracuse. The special, called “City in Crisis: Combating Child Poverty,” looks into statistics, how local organizations are trying to help,...
SYRACUSE, NY
iheartoswego.com

Oswego County Senior Fair Set for September 9th

Looking for information on programs and services designed specifically for seniors? Interested in useful giveaways and free food? Then you won’t want to miss the Oswego County Senior Fair!. Presented by Caring Community Advocates, the Oswego County Senior Fair will be held September 9th at the Oswego Speedway. The...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Drought watch area more than doubles in Upstate NY as rain remains scarce

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The number of Upstate New York counties heading toward drought has more than doubled in the past three weeks, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation. In late July, 21 counties in Central and Western New York were placed under a drought watch. That number has...
SYRACUSE, NY
foodieflashpacker.com

7 Must-Try Ithaca Restaurants | Best Restaurants In Ithaca NY

You’ll fall in love with Ithaca Falls and the surrounding area. It’s “gorges.” Located on Cayuga Lake, which is the longest lake in the Finger Lakes region of New York, are gorges and waterfalls, including Buttermilk Falls. Discover Ithaca Commons, a downtown pedestrian center featuring shops,...
ITHACA, NY
localsyr.com

Abbotts Frozen Custard: Break-in

(WSYR-TV) — According to a Facebook post from Abbotts Frozen Custard of Syracuse, they were broken into early in the morning on Saturday, August 13. “We are so grateful that no one was hurt, windows and doors are replaceable, and nothing was stolen,” said in a post by Abbotts. “We are okay, we hope that whoever did this is okay, and pray that they may have better days ahead of them.”
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Section III football media day roll call: Photos from every team

Cicero, N.Y. — Players and coaches from 48 Section III football teams shared the fun of pre-preseason chatter at syracuse.com’s 2022 media day on Thursday at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. Official practice for football doesn’t begin until Aug. 20, but athletes and coaches gathered to exchange greetings with...
CICERO, NY
