Sevier County, TN

WATE

Campbell County dump site overflowing with trash

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WATE) — The main commercial dump site in Campbell County is overflowing with trash that’s been piling up for months. The sanitation director said he hopes the county commission will approve some machinery that will cut into the mounting problem. After visiting, WATE’s Don Dare said it’s a mess, an eyesore and possibly an environmental health hazard.
wvlt.tv

Rural Metro Fire on scene of West Knoxville fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire crews responded to an apartment fire in West Knoxville Tuesday afternoon, officials said. The fire broke out in Building J at Walker Springs Apartments at around 4:00 p.m., Rural Metro Fire Spokesperson Jeff Bagwell told WVLT news. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke and fire coming from a unit in the building. Neighbors said the fire jumped from building J to building K in a matter of minutes.
wvlt.tv

Rural Metro Fire official gives updates on East Knoxville fire

crossvillenews1st.com

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR PADDLEBOARDING AND KAYAKING IN EAST TN

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — From lakes to rivers to quarries, East Tennessee has no shortage of opportunities to hit the water. With the rise in popularity of kayaks and stand-up paddleboards (SUPs), these outdoor adventures are more accessible than ever. Whether you’re an experienced paddler or thinking of trying it...
wvlt.tv

GRAPHIC: Nearly poached buck rescued by TWRA

WATE

Shooting competition raising money for Roane County Animal Shelter

OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. (WATE) — The Oliver Springs Police Department is hosting a fundraiser to help the Roane County Animal Shelter. “The Roane County Animal Shelter does a tremendous amount for The Oliver Springs Community. We would like to say thank you to them for all they do for us and the animals,” wrote the department on Facebook.
wvlt.tv

Electric bikes coming to downtown Knoxville

wvlt.tv

Donate blood, earn a ticket to an East Tennessee theme park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This week MEDIC Regional Blood Center and Dollywood teamed up to offer blood donors one admission ticket to the theme park if they successfully donate a pint of blood. One pint of blood can save up to three lives, according to the Community Blood Center. MEDIC...
wvlt.tv

Ben Cathey's Forecast

wvlt.tv

GRAPHIC: Deer with crossbow bolt in head rescued by TWRA

wvlt.tv

Body found in Fourth and Gill neighborhood

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A body was found in North Knoxville Tuesday afternoon, according to the police department. Knoxville Police Department investigators responded to E. Fourth Avenue near Third Avenue just after noon to the report of a dead person. Officers said they located an unidentified individual near a wood line next to the interstate once on the scene.
WBIR

No injuries reported after fire destroys building in West Knox County apartment complex

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Tuesday, Rural Metro Fire said they were responding to a large apartment fire off Walker Springs Road in West Knoxville at around 4:15 p.m. They said the fire at Walker Springs Apartments set off alarms and crews from two firehouses responded. They also asked people to avoid the area while crews worked to extinguish it. They were still trying to put out active flames at around 4:30 p.m.
wvlt.tv

Hatmaker’s Bar & Grill to lose beer license

FOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hatmaker’s Bar & Grill, the site of an April fatal shooting, will lose its beer license, City Recorder Will Johnson confirmed to WVLT News Tuesday. In April, a shooting between two biker gangs left two dead and three injured, Knoxville Police Department Communications Manager...
