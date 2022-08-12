Read full article on original website
Campbell County dump site overflowing with trash
JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WATE) — The main commercial dump site in Campbell County is overflowing with trash that’s been piling up for months. The sanitation director said he hopes the county commission will approve some machinery that will cut into the mounting problem. After visiting, WATE’s Don Dare said it’s a mess, an eyesore and possibly an environmental health hazard.
Work to rebuild Loudon County Courthouse progressing after 2019 fire
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — Work continues to rebuild and restore the historic Loudon County Courthouse more than three years after a fire nearly destroyed the more than 150-year-old structure. A fire engulfed the upper floor of the courthouse on the evening of April 23, 2019, destroying the second floor...
Rural Metro Fire on scene of West Knoxville fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire crews responded to an apartment fire in West Knoxville Tuesday afternoon, officials said. The fire broke out in Building J at Walker Springs Apartments at around 4:00 p.m., Rural Metro Fire Spokesperson Jeff Bagwell told WVLT news. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke and fire coming from a unit in the building. Neighbors said the fire jumped from building J to building K in a matter of minutes.
Two-alarm fire reported at West Knoxville apartment
Knoxville Fire Department is responding to a fire on Walker Springs in West Knoxville Tuesday, Aug. 16.
Knoxville woman’s close encounter with bear at Gatlinburg restaurant
Cindy Kitts, of Knoxville, was sitting in her car, windows down and on her phone, waiting for her family to come out of the Parkside Grill restaurant in Gatlinburg, Tenn. However, while waiting, she noticed a bear looking through her window.
Rural Metro Fire official gives updates on East Knoxville fire
The shooting happened on Rosedale Avenue and prompted Vine Middle School to briefly enter a lockdown, KPD said. Kingston police looking for church break-in suspect. The Kingston Police Department is also investigating the incidents and attempting to review video footage.
IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR PADDLEBOARDING AND KAYAKING IN EAST TN
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — From lakes to rivers to quarries, East Tennessee has no shortage of opportunities to hit the water. With the rise in popularity of kayaks and stand-up paddleboards (SUPs), these outdoor adventures are more accessible than ever. Whether you’re an experienced paddler or thinking of trying it...
GRAPHIC: Nearly poached buck rescued by TWRA
A crossbow bolt was sticking out of the mature buck's head when TWRA crews found it.
Shooting competition raising money for Roane County Animal Shelter
OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. (WATE) — The Oliver Springs Police Department is hosting a fundraiser to help the Roane County Animal Shelter. “The Roane County Animal Shelter does a tremendous amount for The Oliver Springs Community. We would like to say thank you to them for all they do for us and the animals,” wrote the department on Facebook.
Smokies: Parking pass requirement, camping fee increase coming in 2023
The National Park Service has authorized permission for the Great Smoky Mountains National Park to offer an annual tag, the Park it Forward parking tag program, plus an increase in camping fees beginning next year.
Electric bikes coming to downtown Knoxville
A crossbow bolt was sticking out of the mature buck's head when TWRA crews found it.
Tennessee woman finds black bear in SUV, causes thousands in damage
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn.--An East Tennessee Sheriff's Office deputy responded to a home last week, finding a bear inside a vehicle. According to the Cocke County Sheriff, the deputy responded to a home on Middle Way where the deputy found a large black bear inside of a White Honda Pilot SUV.
Donate blood, earn a ticket to an East Tennessee theme park
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This week MEDIC Regional Blood Center and Dollywood teamed up to offer blood donors one admission ticket to the theme park if they successfully donate a pint of blood. One pint of blood can save up to three lives, according to the Community Blood Center. MEDIC...
Ben Cathey's Forecast
A Morristown 18-year-old died in a crash Saturday, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News.
GRAPHIC: Deer with crossbow bolt in head rescued by TWRA
A Morristown 18-year-old died in a crash Saturday, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News. ‘Nobody is above the law’ | Knoxville police officer arrested by KCSO. Updated: 5 hours ago. A Knoxville Police Department officer has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested by...
Body found in Fourth and Gill neighborhood
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A body was found in North Knoxville Tuesday afternoon, according to the police department. Knoxville Police Department investigators responded to E. Fourth Avenue near Third Avenue just after noon to the report of a dead person. Officers said they located an unidentified individual near a wood line next to the interstate once on the scene.
‘Pray harder’ | Pastor spends time, money cleaning church after vandalism
KINGSTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Kingston church is now looking for answers after a person broke into their facility and vandalized their property three times since May, representatives with Kingston Church of God Open Arms Fellowship told WVLT News. The most recent incidents happened on Aug. 4 and 13, with...
Knoxville revokes beer license of Hatmaker’s Bar & Grill for 10 years
The beer license of Hatmaker's Bar & Grill in Fountain City will be suspended following a pre-trial hearing before the City of Knoxville Beer Board.
No injuries reported after fire destroys building in West Knox County apartment complex
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Tuesday, Rural Metro Fire said they were responding to a large apartment fire off Walker Springs Road in West Knoxville at around 4:15 p.m. They said the fire at Walker Springs Apartments set off alarms and crews from two firehouses responded. They also asked people to avoid the area while crews worked to extinguish it. They were still trying to put out active flames at around 4:30 p.m.
Hatmaker’s Bar & Grill to lose beer license
FOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hatmaker’s Bar & Grill, the site of an April fatal shooting, will lose its beer license, City Recorder Will Johnson confirmed to WVLT News Tuesday. In April, a shooting between two biker gangs left two dead and three injured, Knoxville Police Department Communications Manager...
