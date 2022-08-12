Read full article on original website
Related
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: Judah Mintz to ‘probably’ start at PG, per head coach
Ever since 2022 four-star combo guard Judah Mintz committed to Syracuse basketball at the end of March, I’ve been curious to see what his role would be for the Orange during the upcoming campaign. The 6-foot-3 Mintz, a versatile combo guard who can suit up at point guard or...
Axe: The most powerful man in college sports has deep ties to CNY (Q&A with Greg Sankey)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Greg Sankey may be one of the most powerful men in college sports, but that doesn’t get him any preferential treatment at one of Central New York’s most beloved eateries. He still waits in line for Doug’s Fish Fry, just like you.
Syracuse Basketball: Jesse Edwards competing for Dutch national team
Syracuse basketball senior center Jesse Edwards looks to capitalize on a strong junior season, before he got injured this past February, and put forth a senior year where I believe he could absolutely contend for All-ACC honors. The 6-foot-11 Edwards, a native of Amsterdam, Netherlands, is joining the Dutch national...
Syracuse Basketball: High-scoring Canadian guard moves to super league
A talented yet underrated guard out of Canada who has reportedly received interest from Syracuse basketball is transferring to a prep-school team that will compete in the premier high-school hoops conference in the upcoming season. Per his Twitter page, 2024 guard Keenan Emmanuel will play in the 2022-23 stanza for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse Basketball: 2022-23 key storylines to watch for the Orange
With the 2022-23 college basketball season coming upon us, many questions linger when it comes to the Syracuse basketball team. With the 2022-23 college basketball season upon the horizon, many teams are under the radar with a lot of questions to be answered. One of those teams happens to be from the ACC, the Syracuse Orange. With Jim Boeheim entering his 47th season as coach of the Orange, many are wondering what will the oldest head coach in college basketball today has left in his playbook.
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Football: Fans have big takes on Dino Babers big contract report
Syracuse football fans, understandably, have a lot of spirited opinions about Orange head coach Dino Babers and his contract. I get it. I really like Babers as a person (and a motivator), but in his tenure on the Hill, he’s put forth one winning season and one bowl game.
Section III football media day roll call: Photos from every team
Cicero, N.Y. — Players and coaches from 48 Section III football teams shared the fun of pre-preseason chatter at syracuse.com’s 2022 media day on Thursday at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. Official practice for football doesn’t begin until Aug. 20, but athletes and coaches gathered to exchange greetings with...
Bishop Ludden graduate Kevin Roy finishes in top 25 of Korn Ferry Tour, earns PGA Tour card
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Bishop Ludden graduate Kevin Roy has earned his PGA Tour card. Roy, 32, finished in the Top 25 on the Korn Ferry Tour points list after a nervy Sunday as golfers negotiated the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship in Omaha, Nebraska, and jostled for position for the final spots.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKTV
Golf ball giveaway in Utica
Kids in youth golf program receive free golf balls. Dozens of golf balls distributed to young golfers at Valley View.
Former S.U. Student to Make State Fair Debut at Chevy Park
Pop singer-songwriter Claud will make their Great New York State Fair debut on the Chevy Park stage on August 26th at 2:00 p.m., but they’re no stranger to Syracuse! The former Syracuse University student is best known for coming-of-age lyrics that explore the various stages of relationships, delivered through melancholic, bubblegum pop music that leaves listeners feeling good.
localsyr.com
Newsmakers: Poverty in Syracuse
(WSYR-TV) — This week’s guest on Newsmakers is NewsChannel 9 reporter Madison Moore, who recently created a five-piece special focusing on the massive issue of youth poverty in Syracuse. The special, called “City in Crisis: Combating Child Poverty,” looks into statistics, how local organizations are trying to help,...
iheart.com
A Former Steve Wells Campaign Staffer is Talking on Syracuse's Morning News
A former Steve Wells campaign staffer says he walked away due to Wells' failure to defend the right to life and consistent track record of misleading the public. Listen to Caleb Slater on Syracuse's Morning News. LISTEN LIVE!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man reportedly shot on Syracuse’s Northside, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A man was reportedly shot on Syracuse’s Northside Tuesday morning, police said. Around 11:41 a.m., a 911 caller reported hearing at least one gunshot on Highland Street, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatchers. When police arrived in the area, they found a 29-year-old man with...
cnycentral.com
The Jacksons to perform at 2022 Great New York State Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Great New York State Fair will be graced by pop royalty on August 27 when The Jacksons take the Chevy Court Stage and play through a repertoire of their hits. The Jacksons, originally known as the Jackson 5, features brothers Jackie, Tito, and Marlon who...
Health care is big business in Syracuse: See which jobs earn the most
Syracuse, N.Y. — All of the highest-paying health care jobs in the Syracuse metro area have average annual salaries of at least $116,000, according to a recent list from Stacker. Health care has long been one of the region’s most important industries. The city’s hospitals are some of its...
Resigning trustee moving to North Carolina
VILLAGE OF FAYETTEVILLE – Having announced in June his plans to resign from his Fayetteville trustee spot, Dennis Duggleby reveals that by the end of this summer he will be leaving the village altogether to embark on a new chapter. Around Labor Day, Duggleby will make the 10-and-a-half-hour drive...
WKTV
Former NEWSChannel 2 meteorologist hospitalized following stroke
UTICA, N.Y. – Former NEWSChannel 2 meteorologist, Rich Lupia, has sadly been hospitalized after suffering from a stroke. Family and friends created a GoFundMe page Tuesday to help his wife with anticipated expenses. More than $1,600 was raised by 6 p.m. Rich, his wife and their four children recently...
cnycentral.com
Over 4K former ITT college students in NYS to have $78 million in student loans canceled
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Over 4,400 New Yorkers will have their federal loans cleared as part of the U.S. Department of Education’s group discharge for borrowers who attended for-profit colleges run by ITT Educational Services, Inc. Between 2005 and September 2016, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Tuesday.
Thousands of people in Syracuse can resolve outstanding warrants this week
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Thousands of people in Syracuse will be able to resolve outstanding warrants with the District Attorney’s office Wednesday. the Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office is partnering with The Syracuse City Court and the Assigned Council Program to host a safe surrender event, according to a news release from the District Attorney’s Office.
15-year-old shot on Syracuse’s South Side
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg on the city’s Westside, the first of two teenagers wounded in shootings in Syracuse on Sunday. Syracuse police said the boy was shot around 11:16 a.m. in the 700 block of West Onondaga Avenue. They said he was taken to Upstate University Hospital and was expected to survive.
Comments / 0