With the 2022-23 college basketball season coming upon us, many questions linger when it comes to the Syracuse basketball team. With the 2022-23 college basketball season upon the horizon, many teams are under the radar with a lot of questions to be answered. One of those teams happens to be from the ACC, the Syracuse Orange. With Jim Boeheim entering his 47th season as coach of the Orange, many are wondering what will the oldest head coach in college basketball today has left in his playbook.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO