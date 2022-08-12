ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
College Sports
Syracuse, NY
Football
Syracuse, NY
Sports
FanSided

Syracuse Basketball: 2022-23 key storylines to watch for the Orange

With the 2022-23 college basketball season coming upon us, many questions linger when it comes to the Syracuse basketball team. With the 2022-23 college basketball season upon the horizon, many teams are under the radar with a lot of questions to be answered. One of those teams happens to be from the ACC, the Syracuse Orange. With Jim Boeheim entering his 47th season as coach of the Orange, many are wondering what will the oldest head coach in college basketball today has left in his playbook.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Section III football media day roll call: Photos from every team

Cicero, N.Y. — Players and coaches from 48 Section III football teams shared the fun of pre-preseason chatter at syracuse.com’s 2022 media day on Thursday at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. Official practice for football doesn’t begin until Aug. 20, but athletes and coaches gathered to exchange greetings with...
CICERO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Utep
WKTV

Golf ball giveaway in Utica

Kids in youth golf program receive free golf balls. Dozens of golf balls distributed to young golfers at Valley View.
UTICA, NY
FL Radio Group

Former S.U. Student to Make State Fair Debut at Chevy Park

Pop singer-songwriter Claud will make their Great New York State Fair debut on the Chevy Park stage on August 26th at 2:00 p.m., but they’re no stranger to Syracuse! The former Syracuse University student is best known for coming-of-age lyrics that explore the various stages of relationships, delivered through melancholic, bubblegum pop music that leaves listeners feeling good.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Newsmakers: Poverty in Syracuse

(WSYR-TV) — This week’s guest on Newsmakers is NewsChannel 9 reporter Madison Moore, who recently created a five-piece special focusing on the massive issue of youth poverty in Syracuse. The special, called “City in Crisis: Combating Child Poverty,” looks into statistics, how local organizations are trying to help,...
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
College
Syracuse University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Syracuse.com

Man reportedly shot on Syracuse’s Northside, police say

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A man was reportedly shot on Syracuse’s Northside Tuesday morning, police said. Around 11:41 a.m., a 911 caller reported hearing at least one gunshot on Highland Street, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatchers. When police arrived in the area, they found a 29-year-old man with...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

The Jacksons to perform at 2022 Great New York State Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Great New York State Fair will be graced by pop royalty on August 27 when The Jacksons take the Chevy Court Stage and play through a repertoire of their hits. The Jacksons, originally known as the Jackson 5, features brothers Jackie, Tito, and Marlon who...
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Resigning trustee moving to North Carolina

VILLAGE OF FAYETTEVILLE – Having announced in June his plans to resign from his Fayetteville trustee spot, Dennis Duggleby reveals that by the end of this summer he will be leaving the village altogether to embark on a new chapter. Around Labor Day, Duggleby will make the 10-and-a-half-hour drive...
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
WKTV

Former NEWSChannel 2 meteorologist hospitalized following stroke

UTICA, N.Y. – Former NEWSChannel 2 meteorologist, Rich Lupia, has sadly been hospitalized after suffering from a stroke. Family and friends created a GoFundMe page Tuesday to help his wife with anticipated expenses. More than $1,600 was raised by 6 p.m. Rich, his wife and their four children recently...
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

15-year-old shot on Syracuse’s South Side

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg on the city’s Westside, the first of two teenagers wounded in shootings in Syracuse on Sunday. Syracuse police said the boy was shot around 11:16 a.m. in the 700 block of West Onondaga Avenue. They said he was taken to Upstate University Hospital and was expected to survive.
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy