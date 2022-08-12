Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Ice cream drink recipes from The Wildflower Supper Club
(WFRV) – They are known for their ice cream drinks, and Cassondra from The Wildflower Supper Club in Kewaunee visited Local 5 Live to show you how to make two of their house favorites at home. Grasshopper. 3 scoops of Kewaunee Custard Vanilla. 1.5 ounces Creme de Cocoa. 1...
First 500 guests get free admission to NEW Zoo
Piggly Wiggly is paying for admission for the first 500 guests to the NEW Zoo on August 20, seniors will get in free all day on August 21.
wearegreenbay.com
Annual Burger Fest served well-done in Seymour
SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – Bellies were full and smiles were bright in Seymour this weekend thanks to the 33rd annual Burger Fest. Burger lovers near and far traveled to the burger hub of Wisconsin to once again enjoy the Burger-themed festival in all its glory. At the festival attendees...
Fox11online.com
Historic barn complements artwork at Woodwalk Gallery near Egg Harbor
DOOR COUNTY (WLUK) -- The Woodwalk Gallery bills itself as a way to highlight art in Door County, while using a 130-year-old barn in the process. The new owners say the site has a lot to offer. When Josyln Villalpando and her husband Matt first saw Woodwalk Gallery, they say...
wisfarmer.com
Small town pride: Seymour, Home of the Hamburger
I enjoy local events. This past weekend I attended Seymour’s Burger Fest. My son Rob, his wife Tara, and my grandchildren Caleb,12, and Aryana, 10, joined me. Originally, Rob thought he and his family would camp in my backyard for an overnight stay and take in festivities Friday evening and all day Saturday. At a week’s distance, the weather looked to be perfect, but as the date approached, weather reporters predicted rain early Saturday morning.
Fox11online.com
New Paine Arts Center exhibit lights up the night
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- It's a one-of-a-kind experience that was made specifically for The Paine Art Center and Gardens in Oshkosh. It's called The Nature of Light, An Exploration After Dark. Over 1,000 lights and more than 50 sculptures are surrounding the grounds at The Paine Art Center and Gardens. It...
Fox11online.com
Second open house meeting set for Eagle's Nest Park and Boat Launch
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A second community open house is set to discuss the Eagle’s Nest Park and Boat Launch project. In 2020, Brown County purchased the former Eagle's Nest Supper Club property on Nicolet Drive in Green Bay and renamed it H.J. DeBaker Eagles Nest Park and Boat Launch.
Fox11online.com
Marinette County to host accessible hiking event, Wheel Hike Together
MARINETTE COUNTY (WLUK) -- Marinette County is bringing an adaptive hiking event to Thunder Mountain Overlook, northwest of Crivitz. The Marinette County Aging and Disability Center and the Marinette County Parks Department are collaborating to host Wheel Hike Together Oct. 4 through 9. Participants will be able to reserve Access...
Fox11online.com
Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert tour again, with Resch Center stop
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Fans of country and rock music will get a little bit of both in a newly announced Resch Center show. Rock group, Five Finger Death Punch and country music artist, Brantley Gilbert, will join forces in a U.S. arena tour, stopping in the Green Bay area on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 6:30 p.m.
Fox11online.com
Lodge Kohler invites public to celebrate 5th anniversary in Titletown
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Lodge Kohler is celebrating five years in the Titletown district, and you're invited to the party!. A public reception will be held on Monday, August 15, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. The event is free and will include live music, appetizers and cocktail samples. General Manager...
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Check out the 2022 car show Sunday at the Grignon Mansion
KAUKAUNA — The Grignon Mansion in Kaukauna hosts its annual car show Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Enjoy a cookout, baked goods, and horse-drawn carriage rides. There will be a DJ along with games and crafts for the kids. Tour the Grignon Mansion at the regular admission...
Fox11online.com
'Jesus Christ Superstar' PAC tickets go on sale Aug. 26
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Tickets go on sale later this month for the 50th anniversary tour of "Jseus Christ Superstar" at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center. The show is coming to downtown Appleton Oct. 18-23. It's part of the theater's Broadway Across America - Fox Cities Series. Tickets to the...
Fox11online.com
Appleton students get creative with 'Paint the City' mural project
APPLETON (WLUK) -- A new summer school course offered in Appleton is giving high school students the opportunity to express their creativity. The course is called "Paint the City," where 18 students work with artist Irineo Medina (Neo) to create a mural on N. Oneida Street, on the side of Jersey Bagel and Deli.
wearegreenbay.com
Get your fall fix: Festivities galore at The Little Farmer in Fond du Lac Co.
MALONE, Wis. (WFRV) – Fall is right around the corner, and with fall comes so many traditions that we all know and love. One family farm just north of Fond du Lac, which is part of so many Wisconsinite’s traditions, opens soon. The Little Farmer, LLC opens for...
spectrumnews1.com
'It’s been a lifetime passion': Small Wisconsin cheesemaker wins big award
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. – A small Northeast Wisconsin cheesemaker recently made a big splash on an international stage. Ben Shibler and his team at Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese in Kewaunee won first place for string cheese and third place for cheese curds and mozzarella whips at the 2022 American Cheese Society Awards.
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: “The Day After”
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We don’t know what got into him, but today Brad Spakowitz discusses how many people will die as a result of a nuclear war. Spoiler alert: It’s a lot. And it’s not so cliche to say people who died from the nuclear bombs would be the lucky ones. Brad looks at the potential death tolls from the war and from its aftermath.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay to host women's Para Ice Hockey tournament
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- World Para Ice Hockey says it's bringing the first-ever Para Ice Hockey Women's World Challenge to Green Bay this month. Four teams will compete in a round-robin style tournament Aug. 26 through 28 at the Cornerstone Community Center. The teams will be from the U.S., Canada,...
Fox11online.com
Improvements at George K. Pinney County Park in Door County
DOOR COUNTY (WLUK) -- It's been a summer filled with improvements at one Door County recreation area. When it comes to angling in the waters of Sturgeon Bay, Dave LaFleur says smallmouth bass are his favorite. "I always caught a lot of fish up here. That's why they call it...
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton opens area’s largest lighted pickleball complex
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Appleton opened its pickleball complex on Tuesday, which is the largest one in the area with lights. The complex is at Telulah Park and a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at 10 a.m. The facility is open to people of all ages and abilities.
wearegreenbay.com
Strangers turned Facebook friends use bounced check to buy vehicle, Green Bay woman arrested
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay is facing three charges after she, and a man she met on Facebook, allegedly used a worthless check to buy a vehicle. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on August 11 around 5 p.m., officers were sent for a welfare check of a woman. The woman was in contact with police multiple times and was ‘not making much sense’ on the phone.
