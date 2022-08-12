Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Julie McDonald Commentary: Hemphill-O’Neill Lumber Company Celebrates 75 Years Against the Odds
On Jan. 6, 1947, two longtime lumbermen — 72-year-old Allen Candee Hemphill and 56-year-old Robert Harold O’Neill — each invested $30,000 to create the Hemphill-O’Neill Company, a lumber brokerage that morphed over the decades into one of the largest independent lumber manufacturers in the state of Washington.
Chronicle
Southwest Washington Fair: A Celebration Dating Back to 1877
Editor’s Note: This brief history of the fair was first published in 2006. The 2022 Southwest Washington Fair begins Tuesday, Aug. 16, and runs through Sunday, Aug. 21. Find out more at https://southwestwashingtonfair.org/. It all began in 1877, when Washington was still a territory. An association was organized for...
Chronicle
A Look Back in Time: 20th Annual Loggers’ Jubilee Celebrated in 1962; Morton Native Made Famous by World’s Fair Leads the Parade
“Beauty, brawn and Gracie vied for the attention of spectators” at the 20th Annual Morton Loggers’ Jubilee on Sunday, Aug. 13, 1962, The Chronicle reported. An estimated 5,000 people attended the event, about four times the city’s population at the time. During the day, spectators watched the mile-long parade preceding the afternoon logging show, where “with keen eyes and bulging muscles, (the loggers) chopped, climbed and drove through 12 action packed contests,” The Chronicle reported.
Chronicle
Bike & Build: Chehalis United Methodist Hosts Cyclists Advocating for Affordable Housing
As the halfway point between Seattle and Portland, the Twin Cities are a popular stop for cyclists pedaling the about 200 miles between the two cities. But the cyclists who typically cruise through Lewis County do so as part of the popular Seattle to Portland Bicycle Classic in July, and they stick around just long enough to rest and repair their bikes before hitting the road.
Chronicle
Morton Teacher Honored Among WSECU Teachers of the Week
Madison McCoy, a third grade teacher at Morton Elementary School, was recently honored among 24 Washington State Employees Credit Union (WSECU) Teachers of the Week. The honor acknowledges outstanding educators for their work during the 2021-2022 school year. According to the district, the program is sponsored by the Seattle Mariners...
Chronicle
‘Neon Lights and Country Nights’: Southwest Washington Fair Returns Tuesday Through Sunday
The Southwest Washington Fair is back Tuesday through Sunday with the theme “Neon Lights and Country Nights,” which sounds like it should be the name of Lewis County’s hottest new country music album. The fairgrounds will overflow with opportunities for family fun, including agricultural displays, carnival rides,...
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Centralia’s Response to 1919 Violence — Build a Monument
Some communities recognize past injustices of mob violence and lynching: They erect monuments to memorialize the victims. Here are a few quotes surrounding the latest monument erected on the 100th anniversary of a lynching in Duluth, Minnesota:. “We have to acknowledge that dark past and how are we going to...
Chronicle
‘Skate for Collin’ to Raise Awareness About Fentanyl Poisoning in Thurston County
People will gather at the Yelm Skate Park on Aug. 21 to honor Collin McLaren, an 18-year-old from Yelm High School who died on May 1 as a result of fentanyl poisoning. McLaren’s mother, Karisa Carpenter, is hosting the “Skate for Collin” event, which will run from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Chronicle
Britton’s Got Talent: Chehalis Girl Named Little Miss Friendly
Emma Britton told The Chronicle on Tuesday morning she would be thrilled if one of her friends — the other four top candidates — won. Perhaps that attitude is what earned her the title of Little Miss Friendly that evening. Each year, the title is held by an...
Washington State’s Mysterious Mima Mounds Feels Like an Alien World
Check Out The Mysterious Mima Mounds In Washington State. One of the most unusual places to visit in Washington State almost feels like an alien world. 445 Acres Of Unusual Bumps Populate This Washington State Nature Preserve. Unusual land bumps can be found in the Mima Mounds Natural Area Preserve....
Chronicle
Community Calendar: Southwest Washington Fair; Business After Hours With Centralia Pharmacy; 'Cinderella' on Stage
To add upcoming events to the Community Calendar, email reporter Matthew Zylstra at matthew@chronline.com. The Southwest Washington Fair makes its grand return on Tuesday with fun scheduled through Sunday, Aug. 21. This year’s fair includes a carnival, two demolition derbies, a professional rodeo, free concerts and more. Find the full schedule and more details at https://southwestwashingtonfair.org/.
Chronicle
Twin Transit, RiverCities Transit Create New Routes From Longview to Castle Rock to Centralia and Back
People will be able to take public transportation from Longview to Centralia and back thanks to a partnership between local transit companies. RiverCities Transit is starting a new route from Longview to Castle Rock, which will connect to a Centralia-based transit agency in Castle Rock to go farther north. The route would be in conjunction with the Castle Rock service provided by the Lower Columbia Community Action Program, or CAP.
Chronicle
Free Musical Performances Among Highlights of the Upcoming Southwest Washington Fair
Note: The 2022 Southwest Washington Fair begins Tuesday, Aug. 16, and runs through Sunday, Aug. 21. Find out more at https://southwestwashingtonfair.org/. There’s a full slate of music and entertainment scheduled for the 2022 Southwest Washington Fair, and some of the options won’t cost you a cent after paying for admission.
Chronicle
Magicians, Hypnotists More: Entertainment Attractions Abound at SWW Fair
Note: The 2022 Southwest Washington Fair begins Tuesday, Aug. 16, and runs through Sunday, Aug. 21. Find out more at https://southwestwashingtonfair.org/. In addition to demolition derbies, the Lewis County Rodeo and live music, the Southwest Washington Fair is jam-packed with additional entertainment opportunities throughout its six-day run. All of the...
thejoltnews.com
Thurston is under fire alert
The National Weather Service in Seattle has upgraded alert levels to Red Flag in Thurston County. “Please be advised that NWS Seattle has rescinded the previously issued Fire Weather Watch and replaced it with a Red Flag Warning,” starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday through 10 p.m. Thursday for Thurston County as well as for Clallam, , Jefferson, King, Kitsap, Lewis, Mason and Pierce, Counties, according to Thurston CountyEmergency Management Coordinator Vivian Eason earlier today.
Man who kidnapped Washington woman sentenced to 10 years in prison
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon man who at knifepoint kidnapped a Washington woman with whom he had previously been in a relationship has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison. The U.S. Attorney’s Office — District of Oregon says 61-year-old James Cooley of Rainier was sentenced Monday after...
q13fox.com
Tacoma humane society at capacity, adoption fees drastically lowered
TACOMA, Wash. - The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is offering lowered adoption fees as a part of a nationwide campaign to "Clear The Shelters." The shelter said it is currently caring for over 700 animals, and they need to boost adoptions and clear space. From August 16-31,...
Chronicle
Onalaska School District Launches ‘Stuff the Bus’ Campaign
The Onalaska School District is sponsoring its annual “Stuff the Bus” campaign. The effort will allow community members to donate school supplies to help those students who may not be able to afford all of the items on the school supply list. A school bus will be parked...
Chronicle
Chehalis Man Arrested for Alleged Involvement in Oregon Catalytic Converter Trafficking Ring
A Chehalis man was arrested Thursday on a $500,000 warrant out of Oregon for his alleged involvement in an organized catalytic converter trafficking ring. Cole C. Miller, 24, was one of 14 individuals indicted in Washington County, Oregon, last month as part of the Beaverton Police Department’s investigation into the trafficking of stolen catalytic converters, a spokesperson for the police department confirmed to The Chronicle Monday.
Chronicle
WDFW to Conduct Controlled Burns in Thurston County Wildlife Areas
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) will conduct controlled burns to restore prairie habitat on two wildlife area units in Thurston County. The burns, which can start as soon as Monday, Aug. 22, are dependent on weather conditions, stated a news release. They are scheduled for up to...
