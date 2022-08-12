ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenoma, WA

Chronicle

Southwest Washington Fair: A Celebration Dating Back to 1877

Editor’s Note: This brief history of the fair was first published in 2006. The 2022 Southwest Washington Fair begins Tuesday, Aug. 16, and runs through Sunday, Aug. 21. Find out more at https://southwestwashingtonfair.org/. It all began in 1877, when Washington was still a territory. An association was organized for...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

A Look Back in Time: 20th Annual Loggers’ Jubilee Celebrated in 1962; Morton Native Made Famous by World’s Fair Leads the Parade

“Beauty, brawn and Gracie vied for the attention of spectators” at the 20th Annual Morton Loggers’ Jubilee on Sunday, Aug. 13, 1962, The Chronicle reported. An estimated 5,000 people attended the event, about four times the city’s population at the time. During the day, spectators watched the mile-long parade preceding the afternoon logging show, where “with keen eyes and bulging muscles, (the loggers) chopped, climbed and drove through 12 action packed contests,” The Chronicle reported.
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

Bike & Build: Chehalis United Methodist Hosts Cyclists Advocating for Affordable Housing

As the halfway point between Seattle and Portland, the Twin Cities are a popular stop for cyclists pedaling the about 200 miles between the two cities. But the cyclists who typically cruise through Lewis County do so as part of the popular Seattle to Portland Bicycle Classic in July, and they stick around just long enough to rest and repair their bikes before hitting the road.
CHEHALIS, WA
Washington Obituaries
Chronicle

Morton Teacher Honored Among WSECU Teachers of the Week

Madison McCoy, a third grade teacher at Morton Elementary School, was recently honored among 24 Washington State Employees Credit Union (WSECU) Teachers of the Week. The honor acknowledges outstanding educators for their work during the 2021-2022 school year. According to the district, the program is sponsored by the Seattle Mariners...
MORTON, WA
Chronicle

Community Calendar: Southwest Washington Fair; Business After Hours With Centralia Pharmacy; 'Cinderella' on Stage

To add upcoming events to the Community Calendar, email reporter Matthew Zylstra at matthew@chronline.com. The Southwest Washington Fair makes its grand return on Tuesday with fun scheduled through Sunday, Aug. 21. This year’s fair includes a carnival, two demolition derbies, a professional rodeo, free concerts and more. Find the full schedule and more details at https://southwestwashingtonfair.org/.
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Twin Transit, RiverCities Transit Create New Routes From Longview to Castle Rock to Centralia and Back

People will be able to take public transportation from Longview to Centralia and back thanks to a partnership between local transit companies. RiverCities Transit is starting a new route from Longview to Castle Rock, which will connect to a Centralia-based transit agency in Castle Rock to go farther north. The route would be in conjunction with the Castle Rock service provided by the Lower Columbia Community Action Program, or CAP.
CENTRALIA, WA
Obituaries
Chronicle

Magicians, Hypnotists More: Entertainment Attractions Abound at SWW Fair

Note: The 2022 Southwest Washington Fair begins Tuesday, Aug. 16, and runs through Sunday, Aug. 21. Find out more at https://southwestwashingtonfair.org/. In addition to demolition derbies, the Lewis County Rodeo and live music, the Southwest Washington Fair is jam-packed with additional entertainment opportunities throughout its six-day run. All of the...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
thejoltnews.com

Thurston is under fire alert

The National Weather Service in Seattle has upgraded alert levels to Red Flag in Thurston County. “Please be advised that NWS Seattle has rescinded the previously issued Fire Weather Watch and replaced it with a Red Flag Warning,” starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday through 10 p.m. Thursday for Thurston County as well as for Clallam, , Jefferson, King, Kitsap, Lewis, Mason and Pierce, Counties, according to Thurston CountyEmergency Management Coordinator Vivian Eason earlier today.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Tacoma humane society at capacity, adoption fees drastically lowered

TACOMA, Wash. - The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is offering lowered adoption fees as a part of a nationwide campaign to "Clear The Shelters." The shelter said it is currently caring for over 700 animals, and they need to boost adoptions and clear space. From August 16-31,...
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Onalaska School District Launches ‘Stuff the Bus’ Campaign

The Onalaska School District is sponsoring its annual “Stuff the Bus” campaign. The effort will allow community members to donate school supplies to help those students who may not be able to afford all of the items on the school supply list. A school bus will be parked...
ONALASKA, WA
Chronicle

Chehalis Man Arrested for Alleged Involvement in Oregon Catalytic Converter Trafficking Ring

A Chehalis man was arrested Thursday on a $500,000 warrant out of Oregon for his alleged involvement in an organized catalytic converter trafficking ring. Cole C. Miller, 24, was one of 14 individuals indicted in Washington County, Oregon, last month as part of the Beaverton Police Department’s investigation into the trafficking of stolen catalytic converters, a spokesperson for the police department confirmed to The Chronicle Monday.
CHEHALIS, WA

