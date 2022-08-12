ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 81

Janice Vrbsky
4d ago

It's about time Ernst and other Republicans are brought to task about their lying about voter fraud. There was none and it has been proven over and over again. We must stop this lying by voting her and the rest out. VOTE BLUE!

Reply(22)
51
Sam
4d ago

Not so concerned about 2020, it’s over and done with… mean while the average citizen is going broke… inflation, illegals and crime are good places to start….

Reply(10)
12
Gboy Langer
3d ago

Ernst is another one that needs to be replaced. Taking millions from the NRA. Voting directly down party ways. ENOUGH.TIME TO ELECT PEOPLE THAT WILL DO WHAT THE VOTERS WANT, NOT WHAT GETS THEM REELECTED.

Reply(4)
17
Related
Washington Examiner

Democrats have completely given up on Iowa

As recently as 2012, Iowa was basically a Democratic state that occasionally voted Republican. The political legacy of former Democratic Sen. Tom Harkin was still a very big deal. Three of Iowa's five congressmen were Democrats. Iowa had a very socially conservative Republican tradition, but it also had a strong left-wing populist Democratic tradition.
The Associated Press

Iowa governor asks court to allow blocked 2018 abortion ban

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds asked the state courts on Thursday to allow her to implement a law banning most abortions that a judge permanently blocked in 2019. Reynolds previously said she would turn to the courts instead of calling a special session to hold a divisive abortion debate and vote just months before she and several other Republican leaders run for reelection. The court filing is just the first step in a legal battle that could take months to resolve and end up before the Iowa Supreme Court again. The 2018 law bans abortions once cardiac activity can be detected, usually around six weeks of pregnancy and before many women know they are pregnant. An Iowa law banning abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy remains in effect while Reynolds pursues the tougher ban in court. Reynolds’ lawyers argue that since the U.S. Supreme Court and the Iowa Supreme Court have now removed broad constitutional protections for abortion rights, the previous order should be removed and the law enforced.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Congress#Politics#Abc#Iowans#Republicans#American
Washington Examiner

'Squad' member Rep. Cori Bush crushes Missouri Democratic primary challenger

Far-left Rep. Cori Bush routed a centrist primary challenger on Tuesday, easily securing the Democratic nomination for Missouri's 1st Congressional District and likely another term in Congress representing the deep-blue St. Louis-area seat. Bush dispatched Steve Roberts, a prominent state senator and former state representative who sought to portray the...
MISSOURI STATE
The Associated Press

Trump foe Liz Cheney defeated in Wyoming GOP primary

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, Donald Trump’s fiercest Republican adversary in Congress, was defeated in a GOP primary Tuesday, falling to a rival backed by the former president in a rout that reinforced his grip on the party’s base. The third-term congresswoman and her allies entered the day downbeat about her prospects, aware that Trump’s backing gave Harriet Hageman considerable lift in the state where he won by the largest margin during the 2020 campaign. Cheney was already looking ahead to a political future beyond Capitol Hill that could include a 2024 presidential run, potentially putting her on another collision course with Trump. Cheney described her loss as the beginning of a new chapter in her political career as she addressed a small collection of supporters, including her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, on the edge of a vast field flanked by mountains and bales of hay. “Our work is far from over,” she said Tuesday evening, evoking Abraham Lincoln, who also lost congressional elections before ascending to the presidency and preserving the union.
WYOMING STATE
Deadline

Liz Cheney Ends January 6th Committee Hearing With A Warning: “We Cannot Abandon The Truth And Remain A Free Nation”

UPDATED: In her closing remarks Thursday, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said that “Donald Trump made a purposeful choice to violate his oath of office.”. The committee went all in on the use of often harrowing — and at times humorous — video and audio clips, some of which quickly went viral and will likely be replayed in the next news cycle. They all were directed at the hearing’s main narrative: Well aware of that was happening, Donald Trump did not fail to act during the 187 minutes between leaving the Ellipse and telling the mob to go home. He chose not to act,” said Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) at the start of the hearing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Deere & Co mower production to move from Iowa to Mexico plant

MEXICO CITY, July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. farm equipment maker Deere & Co (DE.N) will be moving production of mower conditioners, which are tractor attachments with rolling discs to cut and crush hay, from a factory in Ottumwa, Iowa, to an existing plant in Mexico over the next 18 months, the company said.
OTTUMWA, IA
Washington Examiner

Absentee congressman Kai Kahele walloped in Hawaii governor's race

Rep. Kai Kahele, the absent congressman who kept his day-job as an airlines pilot, failed in his bid to become the next governor of Hawaii. Kahele, a one-term congressman, incurred a dramatic loss Saturday in the Democratic primary at the hands of Lt. Gov. Josh Green, who is now favored to sail to victory in the general election. He had trailed Green by double-digits in polling for months and was unable to narrow the gap despite courting prominent progressive support including from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). With 90% of precincts reporting, Green was projected the winner with 63.7% support, while Kahele was third with 13.7%, according to the Associated Press.
Axios Des Moines

New Iowa State Fair rules burden aging, disabled Iowans, critics say

The Iowa State Fair is enforcing a new rule this year that limits the size of scooters fairgoers are allowed to bring in, citing safety concerns.Why it matters: Some older fairgoers and people with disabilities say the new rule has become an unexpected burden that prevents them from using the mobility devices they already own.State of play: Gary Carr, 78, has COPD and has regularly attended the fair over the last 50 years.Carr uses a three-wheeled scooter and an oxygen tank to help him get around the fairgrounds.Yes, but: On opening day last week, Carr and his family learned...
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa nursing home named one of the nation’s worst after emergency shut-down

An Iowa nursing home that closed last month in the wake of an emergency court ruling that residents there were at risk has been added to a list of the nation’s worst care facilities. The 125-bed Touchstone Healthcare Community in Sioux City was added July 27 to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ list […] The post Iowa nursing home named one of the nation’s worst after emergency shut-down appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
SIOUX CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy