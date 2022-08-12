ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakville, WA

Chronicle

Southwest Washington Fair: A Celebration Dating Back to 1877

Editor’s Note: This brief history of the fair was first published in 2006. The 2022 Southwest Washington Fair begins Tuesday, Aug. 16, and runs through Sunday, Aug. 21. Find out more at https://southwestwashingtonfair.org/. It all began in 1877, when Washington was still a territory. An association was organized for...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Morton Teacher Honored Among WSECU Teachers of the Week

Madison McCoy, a third grade teacher at Morton Elementary School, was recently honored among 24 Washington State Employees Credit Union (WSECU) Teachers of the Week. The honor acknowledges outstanding educators for their work during the 2021-2022 school year. According to the district, the program is sponsored by the Seattle Mariners...
MORTON, WA
Chronicle

Bike & Build: Chehalis United Methodist Hosts Cyclists Advocating for Affordable Housing

As the halfway point between Seattle and Portland, the Twin Cities are a popular stop for cyclists pedaling the about 200 miles between the two cities. But the cyclists who typically cruise through Lewis County do so as part of the popular Seattle to Portland Bicycle Classic in July, and they stick around just long enough to rest and repair their bikes before hitting the road.
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

Community Calendar: Southwest Washington Fair; Business After Hours With Centralia Pharmacy; 'Cinderella' on Stage

To add upcoming events to the Community Calendar, email reporter Matthew Zylstra at matthew@chronline.com. The Southwest Washington Fair makes its grand return on Tuesday with fun scheduled through Sunday, Aug. 21. This year’s fair includes a carnival, two demolition derbies, a professional rodeo, free concerts and more. Find the full schedule and more details at https://southwestwashingtonfair.org/.
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Twin Transit, RiverCities Transit Create New Routes From Longview to Castle Rock to Centralia and Back

People will be able to take public transportation from Longview to Centralia and back thanks to a partnership between local transit companies. RiverCities Transit is starting a new route from Longview to Castle Rock, which will connect to a Centralia-based transit agency in Castle Rock to go farther north. The route would be in conjunction with the Castle Rock service provided by the Lower Columbia Community Action Program, or CAP.
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Magicians, Hypnotists More: Entertainment Attractions Abound at SWW Fair

Note: The 2022 Southwest Washington Fair begins Tuesday, Aug. 16, and runs through Sunday, Aug. 21. Find out more at https://southwestwashingtonfair.org/. In addition to demolition derbies, the Lewis County Rodeo and live music, the Southwest Washington Fair is jam-packed with additional entertainment opportunities throughout its six-day run. All of the...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Chehalis Man Arrested for Alleged Involvement in Oregon Catalytic Converter Trafficking Ring

A Chehalis man was arrested Thursday on a $500,000 warrant out of Oregon for his alleged involvement in an organized catalytic converter trafficking ring. Cole C. Miller, 24, was one of 14 individuals indicted in Washington County, Oregon, last month as part of the Beaverton Police Department’s investigation into the trafficking of stolen catalytic converters, a spokesperson for the police department confirmed to The Chronicle Monday.
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

Measure to Expand Board of Commissioners Will Be on November Ballot

Voters in November will have the opportunity to decide whether they want to increase the number of Thurston County commissioners from three to five. The Thurston County Board of Commissioners (BOCC) unanimously passed a resolution in July to place the ballot measure on the general election ballot, stated a news release.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Three Kids, Four Adults Hurt in Head-on Crash on Highway 503

Seven people, including three children, were reported injured after a head-on crash east of Woodland blamed on improper passing. The Washington State Patrol said the crash occurred about 8:30 p.m. Saturday on Highway 503 just west of the Lewis River Golf Course near Woodland. Troopers said Darrell W. Heck, 42,...
WOODLAND, WA
Chronicle

Fatal Collision in Grays Harbor County Claims Life of Teen

A 15-year-old child died on Friday in a two-vehicle collision just north of Hoquiam. An adult has been taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence. According to a news release by Washington State Patrol, a vehicle with one adult and three children in it was driving northbound on U.S. Highway 101 and attempted to make a left turn in front of another vehicle traveling southbound. The southbound vehicle struck the car and came to rest in the turn lane.
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

New $4.2 Million Tsunami Tower in Pacific County Can Hold 400 People

It’s not if a natural disastrous wave will hit Washington state’s coast — it’s when. When, and getting to safety as quick as possible, were the main messages that numerous officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the state of Washington, Pacific County, Shoalwater Bay Indian tribal members, and others shared Friday, Aug. 5, in Tokeland at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Shoalwater Bay Vertical Evacuation Tower, nicknamed the “Auntie Lee” Tsunami Tower.
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA

