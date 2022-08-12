Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Southwest Washington Fair: A Celebration Dating Back to 1877
Editor’s Note: This brief history of the fair was first published in 2006. The 2022 Southwest Washington Fair begins Tuesday, Aug. 16, and runs through Sunday, Aug. 21. Find out more at https://southwestwashingtonfair.org/. It all began in 1877, when Washington was still a territory. An association was organized for...
Chronicle
Morton Teacher Honored Among WSECU Teachers of the Week
Madison McCoy, a third grade teacher at Morton Elementary School, was recently honored among 24 Washington State Employees Credit Union (WSECU) Teachers of the Week. The honor acknowledges outstanding educators for their work during the 2021-2022 school year. According to the district, the program is sponsored by the Seattle Mariners...
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Centralia’s Response to 1919 Violence — Build a Monument
Some communities recognize past injustices of mob violence and lynching: They erect monuments to memorialize the victims. Here are a few quotes surrounding the latest monument erected on the 100th anniversary of a lynching in Duluth, Minnesota:. “We have to acknowledge that dark past and how are we going to...
Chronicle
Bike & Build: Chehalis United Methodist Hosts Cyclists Advocating for Affordable Housing
As the halfway point between Seattle and Portland, the Twin Cities are a popular stop for cyclists pedaling the about 200 miles between the two cities. But the cyclists who typically cruise through Lewis County do so as part of the popular Seattle to Portland Bicycle Classic in July, and they stick around just long enough to rest and repair their bikes before hitting the road.
Chronicle
Britton’s Got Talent: Chehalis Girl Named Little Miss Friendly
Emma Britton told The Chronicle on Tuesday morning she would be thrilled if one of her friends — the other four top candidates — won. Perhaps that attitude is what earned her the title of Little Miss Friendly that evening. Each year, the title is held by an...
Chronicle
Community Calendar: Southwest Washington Fair; Business After Hours With Centralia Pharmacy; 'Cinderella' on Stage
To add upcoming events to the Community Calendar, email reporter Matthew Zylstra at matthew@chronline.com. The Southwest Washington Fair makes its grand return on Tuesday with fun scheduled through Sunday, Aug. 21. This year’s fair includes a carnival, two demolition derbies, a professional rodeo, free concerts and more. Find the full schedule and more details at https://southwestwashingtonfair.org/.
Chronicle
‘Skate for Collin’ to Raise Awareness About Fentanyl Poisoning in Thurston County
People will gather at the Yelm Skate Park on Aug. 21 to honor Collin McLaren, an 18-year-old from Yelm High School who died on May 1 as a result of fentanyl poisoning. McLaren’s mother, Karisa Carpenter, is hosting the “Skate for Collin” event, which will run from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Chronicle
‘Neon Lights and Country Nights’: Southwest Washington Fair Returns Tuesday Through Sunday
The Southwest Washington Fair is back Tuesday through Sunday with the theme “Neon Lights and Country Nights,” which sounds like it should be the name of Lewis County’s hottest new country music album. The fairgrounds will overflow with opportunities for family fun, including agricultural displays, carnival rides,...
Chronicle
Twin Transit, RiverCities Transit Create New Routes From Longview to Castle Rock to Centralia and Back
People will be able to take public transportation from Longview to Centralia and back thanks to a partnership between local transit companies. RiverCities Transit is starting a new route from Longview to Castle Rock, which will connect to a Centralia-based transit agency in Castle Rock to go farther north. The route would be in conjunction with the Castle Rock service provided by the Lower Columbia Community Action Program, or CAP.
Chronicle
Magicians, Hypnotists More: Entertainment Attractions Abound at SWW Fair
Note: The 2022 Southwest Washington Fair begins Tuesday, Aug. 16, and runs through Sunday, Aug. 21. Find out more at https://southwestwashingtonfair.org/. In addition to demolition derbies, the Lewis County Rodeo and live music, the Southwest Washington Fair is jam-packed with additional entertainment opportunities throughout its six-day run. All of the...
Chronicle
Chehalis Man Arrested for Alleged Involvement in Oregon Catalytic Converter Trafficking Ring
A Chehalis man was arrested Thursday on a $500,000 warrant out of Oregon for his alleged involvement in an organized catalytic converter trafficking ring. Cole C. Miller, 24, was one of 14 individuals indicted in Washington County, Oregon, last month as part of the Beaverton Police Department’s investigation into the trafficking of stolen catalytic converters, a spokesperson for the police department confirmed to The Chronicle Monday.
Chronicle
Measure to Expand Board of Commissioners Will Be on November Ballot
Voters in November will have the opportunity to decide whether they want to increase the number of Thurston County commissioners from three to five. The Thurston County Board of Commissioners (BOCC) unanimously passed a resolution in July to place the ballot measure on the general election ballot, stated a news release.
Chronicle
Three Kids, Four Adults Hurt in Head-on Crash on Highway 503
Seven people, including three children, were reported injured after a head-on crash east of Woodland blamed on improper passing. The Washington State Patrol said the crash occurred about 8:30 p.m. Saturday on Highway 503 just west of the Lewis River Golf Course near Woodland. Troopers said Darrell W. Heck, 42,...
Chronicle
WDFW to Conduct Controlled Burns in Thurston County Wildlife Areas
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) will conduct controlled burns to restore prairie habitat on two wildlife area units in Thurston County. The burns, which can start as soon as Monday, Aug. 22, are dependent on weather conditions, stated a news release. They are scheduled for up to...
Chronicle
Fatal Collision in Grays Harbor County Claims Life of Teen
A 15-year-old child died on Friday in a two-vehicle collision just north of Hoquiam. An adult has been taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence. According to a news release by Washington State Patrol, a vehicle with one adult and three children in it was driving northbound on U.S. Highway 101 and attempted to make a left turn in front of another vehicle traveling southbound. The southbound vehicle struck the car and came to rest in the turn lane.
Chronicle
Photo: W.F. West High School Class of 1971 Holds Reunion
The W.F. West High School Class of 1971 gathers at Alexander-Lintott Park in Chehalis Saturday for their 51-year reunion. The class gathered after its 50-year reunion was scaled back in 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns at the time.
Chronicle
Woman Accused of Injuring Motorcyclists in Chehalis Charged With Vehicular Assault
A woman accused of hitting a motorcycle, injuring its two riders, and fleeing the scene of the crash in Chehalis on Sunday is now facing a felony vehicular assault charge in Lewis County Superior Court. The driver of a silver Chevrolet Equinox, who was later identified as Susan R. Kay,...
Chronicle
New $4.2 Million Tsunami Tower in Pacific County Can Hold 400 People
It’s not if a natural disastrous wave will hit Washington state’s coast — it’s when. When, and getting to safety as quick as possible, were the main messages that numerous officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the state of Washington, Pacific County, Shoalwater Bay Indian tribal members, and others shared Friday, Aug. 5, in Tokeland at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Shoalwater Bay Vertical Evacuation Tower, nicknamed the “Auntie Lee” Tsunami Tower.
Chronicle
Centralia College: Student, Employee Data Possibly Exposed in Month Before Ransomware Attack
“Unauthorized individuals” may have had access to the data of Centralia College students and employees in the month leading up to a ransomware attack that disabled the college’s local servers, a forensic team recently discovered. “We have no forensic evidence that anyone’s personal information has been misused,” Centralia...
Chronicle
Updated: Bail Reduced to $10K for Man Accused of Stealing Vehicle From Chehalis Driveway, Fighting Owner, Crashing
A Napavine man is facing multiple felony charges after he allegedly stole a vehicle from a Chehalis driveway — with the owner briefly hanging onto the side as the vehicle sped away — before totaling the vehicle in a rollover collision in Centralia on Friday morning. Tad Ray...
