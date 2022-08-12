Mankato West returns to field after undefeated 2021 with new arm Bart McAninch. If you spend enough time with the Mankato West football team you’ll often hear three words preached: success breeds success, which is the philosophy the team is using to carry them from last year’s Class AAAAA championship into a new season with big shoes to fill.

MANKATO, MN ・ 2 HOURS AGO