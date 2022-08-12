Read full article on original website
KEYC Tuesday Evening Weather Update
Mankato West returns to field after undefeated 2021 with new arm Bart McAninch. If you spend enough time with the Mankato West football team you’ll often hear three words preached: success breeds success, which is the philosophy the team is using to carry them from last year’s Class AAAAA championship into a new season with big shoes to fill.
KEYC News Now This Morning forecast 8-16-22 - clipped version
The Cougars aim to build on last year's six win season. It's almost time for students at Mankato Area Public Schools to return to the classroom, and as back-to-school shoppers prepare for the new year. Janesville community rallies around Bense family.
Studio renovations begin at KEYC News Now
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - You may notice your local news looking a little different starting Tuesday. KEYC News Now has begun a studio renovation project. This has caused us to relocate our news studio to a different part of the building while the studio is completely remodeled. The temporary...
Survey results released on future of Rapidan Dam
School districts prepare for school lunch changes
Mankato East uses fall practices to replenish after 27 graduate
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With the fall high school sports season right around the corner, KEYC News Now makes a stop at the Cougars’ headquarters to see how the Mankato East football team is gearing up for the 2022 season. “It’s interesting, we’ve never lost 27 seniors before, so...
Mankato to host fentanyl awareness event
The town of Janesville is coming together to take some weight off the shoulders of a family who recently lost their daughter in a presumed drowning. North Mankato holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for new splash pad.
Minnesota State Mankato creates new space for Abraham Lincoln statue
Inflation driving up school supplies costs
The Cougars aim to build on last year's six win season. The town of Janesville is coming together to take some weight off the shoulders of a family who recently lost their daughter in a presumed drowning. Mankato to host fentanyl awareness event.
Mankato West returns to field after undefeated 2021 with new arm Bart McAninch
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - If you spend enough time with the Mankato West football team you’ll often hear three words preached: success breeds success, which is the philosophy the team is using to carry them from last year’s Class AAAAA championship into a new season with big shoes to fill.
Businesses encouraged to apply for Main Street Economic Revitalization program
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Some businesses in Blue Earth and Nicollet Counties looking to develop or redevelop their properties can now apply for financial assistance. $1.9 million has been allocated to Greater Mankato Growth through the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development’s Main Street Economic Revitalization Program. Businesses...
Janesville community rallies around Bense family
JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - On Friday, July 22, a Janesville family lost their 8-year-old daughter, Willow Bense, who went missing while swimming on the Minnesota River in Mankato. Since then, family, friends, school officials, and businesses around the area have come together to support the family. Jessica Milbret has led...
MSU President gives convocation speech ahead of fall semester
The Cougars aim to build on last year's six win season. It's almost time for students at Mankato Area Public Schools to return to the classroom, and as back-to-school shoppers prepare for the new year. Janesville community rallies around Bense family.
North Mankato holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for new splash pad
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - North Mankato held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new splash pad Monday afternoon. The project was first announced in January and was funded equally by the Ward family and public funds, totaling $300,000. The Splash Pad initially opened on August 5 next to Fallenstein Playground...
North Mankato woman dies following ATV crash
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A North Mankato woman who was injured in an ATV crash near South Bend Township on Sunday has died, according to authorities. 32-year-old Karissa Beth Bode died at the hospital Monday evening. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a crash on the...
Blingo Bingo to benefit Jonathan Zierdt Cancer Fund
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - An evening of Bingo takes place Wednesday, all for a good cause. Blingo Bingo, the all-new fundraiser event will take place at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in Mankato. The evening will be filled with glamorous bingo to honor women with cancer and cancer survivors, all proceeds will benefit the Jonathan Zierdt Cancer Fund.
Mankato Marathon extends support to nonprofit beneficiaries
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Marathon is extending support to its nonprofit beneficiaries in celebration of National Nonprofit Day Wednesday. Anyone who registers to run in the marathon, or any other race held on October 14th and 15th, will have 10% of their registration fees benefit the Mankato Marathon Charities Program.
Defending Section 2AA champs open up season with midnight practice
MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) - The fall sports season is finally here, and the defending Section 2AA football champs are wasting no time getting started with a midnight practice to gear up for the 2022 campaign. We checked in with the Maple River Eagles as the team sets out to defend their title.
Defending champion Hutchinson gears up for ‘Zero Week’ game
HUTCHINSON, Minn. (KEYC) - Next Thursday, when Hutchinson hosts St. Cloud Apollo for its season opener, the program will add its sixth all-time championship to the stadium, and like most teams that are coming off of a championship season, the focus at Tigers practice has shifted from being champions to bringing home another.
Brown County Historical Society upgrades U.S.-Dakota War exhibit
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Brown County Historical Society has added new upgrades to its U.S.-Dakota War exhibit. Tomorrow marks 160 years since the war started in 1862. The Historical Society’s ‘Never Shall I Forget’ exhibit summarizes the events that happened in Brown County at that time.
