1 dead, suspect in custody after Kanawha City shooting

UPDATE: 11 A.M., Aug. 13, 2022: The Charleston Police Department (CPD) says Kerry Wiley, 64, of Belle was arrested without incident on Saturday around midnight.

Wiley is charged with First Degree Murder. He is accused of shooting Ty Hall, 55, of Charleston.

Wiley is currently in South Central Regional Jail.

UPDATE: 10:30 P.M., Aug. 12, 2022: Charleston Police are searching for a suspect in a deadly shooting in Kanawha City, Friday evening.

According to Lt. Tony Hazelett, the victim, 55-year-old Ty Hall, of Charleston, was found shot inside a garage with a gunshot wound to the head. Hall was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation determined, the suspect, 64-year-old Kerry Michael Wiley, of Belle, came to the victim’s home, and they got into an argument.

Investigators say Hall had just fired Wiley from a construction job. We’re told Wiley was confronting Hall about his termination, when he shot Hall in the head.

Investigators say Wiley drove off in a red 1999 Isuzu Hombre, West Virginia registration 65P 744.

Wiley is now wanted for 1st Degree Murder. Anyone with information on Kerry Wiley’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Criminal Investigation Division 304-348-6480 or Metro Communications 304-348-8111.

UPDATE: 8 P.M. Aug. 12, 2022: The Charleston Police Department says the victim in the shooting has died.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One person has been injured in a shooting in Charleston.

According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the shooting happened in the 5100 block of Lancaster Avenue in Charleston. According to Charleston Police, the victim is a man, but no further details are being released.

There is no word on the victim’s condition at this time. Charleston Police are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story, and we will update you as more details become available.

