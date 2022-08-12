ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Linda Eastman
musictimes.com

Is THIS What Killed Naomi Judd? Creepy New Details Reveal Cause of Suicide

Naomi Judd reportedly struggled for an alarming reason days before claiming her own life. Judd's mental health issues have been put under the spotlight after her tragic death. Her family announced that her long battle caused the singer to cause a self-inflicted gunshot wound. However, a source recently revealed that...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Entertain Celebrities#Friendship#Hard To Beat
survivornet.com

Robin Roberts Prays To Jesus That 'I’m Going To Be Positive... And Get Rid Of Anything That’s Weighing Me Down:' She's Been Standing By Her Partner 'Sweet Amber,' As She Battles Cancer

Robin Roberts returns to the set of Good Morning America with a super positive attitude after spending time in “happy place” as partner Amber Laign underwent breast cancer treatment. Robin and Amber have been together through many highs and lows over their relationship—including each of their battles with...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

What Andy Griffith’s Daughter Said About Him

For eight seasons, Americans rarely missed an episode of the Andy Griffith Show and the lovable Sheriff Andy Taylor. Ending in 1986, many might not remember that America’s beloved Andy Taylor was created thanks to an entirely different show, The Danny Thomas Show. During an episode, Danny is caught running a stop sign and is ultimately arrested for it. Full of comedic moments, the sheriff who arrested Danny was none other than Andy Griffith playing Andy Taylor. The small moment led to a defining role in television history. But while most remember Andy Griffith as a prime example of a great person, his daughter, Dixie, recently opened up about her father and the legacy he left behind.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Whiskey Riff

Dolly Parton Never Calls Her Husband Carl Dean By His Name… She Only Calls Him “Daddy”

Dolly Parton never ceases to make me laugh. She’s downright hilarious, and she always has a couple good one-liners up her sleeve for any interview she does. I’m sure that’s part of what’s kept her marriage to her husband of 55 years, Carl Dean, fresh and exciting. Though Carl chooses to intentionally stay out of the spotlight, Dolly often mentions him and what a solid marriage they’ve built over the years.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

David Spade says Kate Middleton should have ‘slapped’ Prince Louis to distract from Chris Rock

US Comedian David Spade has said Kate Middleton should have “slapped” Prince Louis at the Platinum Jubilee to “distract” from Chris Rock being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars.Louis was seen misbehaving at the Jubilee celebrations in June, covering his ears and screaming, pulling faces, and telling his mother the Duchess of Cambridge to shush.During last week’s episode of boxer Mike Tyson’s podcast, “Hotboxin with Mike Tyson”, Spade said that Louis should have received a slap.“Her kid, who’s like 3, is being kind of a d***, you know, making faces and telling her to shut up and everything,”...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Lisa Marie Presley Heads Back to Court Due to 'Elvis' Movie

Lisa Marie Presley is headed back to court over her ex-husband's legal battle to increase his child support checks. Radar Online reports that Michael Lockwood will be allowed to introduce "live evidence" at the upcoming trial and can question Lisa Marie in court about her finances. Elvis' daughter filed for divorce from Michael in 2016 after ten years of marriage. They have 11-year-old twins, Harper and Finley. A prenuptial agreement he signed prevented him from seeking spousal support. Lisa Marie avoided paying child support because of debt owed at the time of their split, including a $10 million tax bill. She also accused claimed her husband had inappropriate photos of their children on his computer, which he denied, and no charges were filed. Michael wants more child support from Lisa Marie due to her financial situation improving.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Fox News

779K+
Followers
175K+
Post
649M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy