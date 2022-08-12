Read full article on original website
Pattie Boyd Said George Harrison Was So Lonely After Their Divorce That He Spent Christmas With Her, Uninvited
After George Harrison and Pattie Boyd divorced, he still spent time with her. She believed that he was lonely and looking for any company.
Pattie Boyd Said George Harrison and Eric Clapton Had an ‘Inability to Communicate Their Feelings Through Normal Conversation’
Pattie Boyd said both of her rock star ex-husbands, George Harrison and Eric Clapton, had an 'inability to communicate their feelings through normal conversation.'
John Lennon Once Said His Son Julian Would’ve Preferred Paul McCartney as His Father: ‘Unfortunately He Got Me’
John Lennon once confessed he thought his oldest son, Julian, would have preferred to have his former bandmate, Paul McCartney, as a father.
John Lennon Said The Beatles’ ‘Strawberry Fields Forever’ Was About How He Might Be ‘Crazy’
John Lennon discussed his feelings about the concept of "genius" and its relation to a lyric from The Beatles' "Strawberry Fields Forever."
George Harrison Would’ve Been in a Band With John Lennon Again Any Day, but Not Paul McCartney
George Harrison said he would've been in a band with John Lennon again any day, but he didn't have similar sentiments regarding Paul McCartney.
'Knots Landing' star Donna Mills, 81, defies aging in all white outfit on the red carpet
’Knott’s Landing’ icon, Donna Mills, 81, looks stunning on the red carpet for the premiere of Jordan Peele’s new film, ‘Nope.’ Her date was her equally gorgeous daughter Chloe.
musictimes.com
Is THIS What Killed Naomi Judd? Creepy New Details Reveal Cause of Suicide
Naomi Judd reportedly struggled for an alarming reason days before claiming her own life. Judd's mental health issues have been put under the spotlight after her tragic death. Her family announced that her long battle caused the singer to cause a self-inflicted gunshot wound. However, a source recently revealed that...
Priscilla Presley reveals new secrets about Elvis, 45 years after his death
Today marks 45 years since music icon Elvis Presley died, and Priscilla Presley is sharing brand-new details about The King. Presley's ex-wife dropped a bombshell about something he did not love doing during his career: the classic Elvis beach movies. She told NBC's "Today", "He really wanted to do serious films."
survivornet.com
Robin Roberts Prays To Jesus That 'I’m Going To Be Positive... And Get Rid Of Anything That’s Weighing Me Down:' She's Been Standing By Her Partner 'Sweet Amber,' As She Battles Cancer
Robin Roberts returns to the set of Good Morning America with a super positive attitude after spending time in “happy place” as partner Amber Laign underwent breast cancer treatment. Robin and Amber have been together through many highs and lows over their relationship—including each of their battles with...
John Lennon Said The Beatles’ ‘Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds’ Was About His Desire for Someone Like Yoko Ono
John Lennon discussed the connection between The Beatles' "Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds" and 'Alice in Wonderland.'
What Andy Griffith’s Daughter Said About Him
For eight seasons, Americans rarely missed an episode of the Andy Griffith Show and the lovable Sheriff Andy Taylor. Ending in 1986, many might not remember that America’s beloved Andy Taylor was created thanks to an entirely different show, The Danny Thomas Show. During an episode, Danny is caught running a stop sign and is ultimately arrested for it. Full of comedic moments, the sheriff who arrested Danny was none other than Andy Griffith playing Andy Taylor. The small moment led to a defining role in television history. But while most remember Andy Griffith as a prime example of a great person, his daughter, Dixie, recently opened up about her father and the legacy he left behind.
‘At best it is brain-rotting’: Love Island will be banned in 50 years
As another toxic series of Love Island draws to a close, we ask: is it as lethal for our health as smoking?
Dolly Parton Never Calls Her Husband Carl Dean By His Name… She Only Calls Him “Daddy”
Dolly Parton never ceases to make me laugh. She’s downright hilarious, and she always has a couple good one-liners up her sleeve for any interview she does. I’m sure that’s part of what’s kept her marriage to her husband of 55 years, Carl Dean, fresh and exciting. Though Carl chooses to intentionally stay out of the spotlight, Dolly often mentions him and what a solid marriage they’ve built over the years.
Princess Diana Once Forbid Prince William and Prince Harry From Seeing Their Favorite Cousins Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Author Says
A royal author claimed that there was a time when Princess Diana cut Sarah Ferguson's daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, out of Prince William and Prince Harry's lives. Here's why.
David Spade says Kate Middleton should have ‘slapped’ Prince Louis to distract from Chris Rock
US Comedian David Spade has said Kate Middleton should have “slapped” Prince Louis at the Platinum Jubilee to “distract” from Chris Rock being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars.Louis was seen misbehaving at the Jubilee celebrations in June, covering his ears and screaming, pulling faces, and telling his mother the Duchess of Cambridge to shush.During last week’s episode of boxer Mike Tyson’s podcast, “Hotboxin with Mike Tyson”, Spade said that Louis should have received a slap.“Her kid, who’s like 3, is being kind of a d***, you know, making faces and telling her to shut up and everything,”...
Popculture
Lisa Marie Presley Heads Back to Court Due to 'Elvis' Movie
Lisa Marie Presley is headed back to court over her ex-husband's legal battle to increase his child support checks. Radar Online reports that Michael Lockwood will be allowed to introduce "live evidence" at the upcoming trial and can question Lisa Marie in court about her finances. Elvis' daughter filed for divorce from Michael in 2016 after ten years of marriage. They have 11-year-old twins, Harper and Finley. A prenuptial agreement he signed prevented him from seeking spousal support. Lisa Marie avoided paying child support because of debt owed at the time of their split, including a $10 million tax bill. She also accused claimed her husband had inappropriate photos of their children on his computer, which he denied, and no charges were filed. Michael wants more child support from Lisa Marie due to her financial situation improving.
‘Diff’rent Strokes’ Star Gary Coleman Stormed Out of an Interview After He Was Accused of Domestic Violence
Gary Coleman's life after 'Diff'rent Strokes' wasn't always happy. He once stormed out of an interview after facing upsetting accusations.
Chris Rock gets his revenge on Will Smith by mocking actor in shock on-stage moment four months after Oscars slap
CHRIS Rock has clapped back at Will Smith by mocking the actor as he finally addressed his on-stage Oscars slap four months later. The funnyman's swipe at the King Richard actor came during his Only Headliners Allowed comedy tour segment in New York City's Madison Square Garden on Saturday. Sources...
‘I Dream of Jeannie’ star Barbara Eden says Elvis Presley wanted advice about having ‘a marriage in Hollywood’
Before she charmed her way into audiences’ hearts as a genie in "I Dreamed of Jeannie," Barbara Eden was working alongside The King. On Saturday, the actress participated in a panel at Christmas Con in Pasadena, California where she was asked about her 1960 film "Flaming Star," which featured Elvis Presley.
Willie Nelson Recalls Patsy Cline’s Husband Waking Her Up In The Middle Of The Night To Listen To His Demo Of “Crazy”
Is there an all-around, better country song that exists than “Crazy”?. You’d be hard-pressed to point to a more classic, meaningful song within the genre of country music other than that one, and it was famously recorded by the great Patsy Cline in the early 60’s.
