Tuesday COVID Roundup: Testing Remains Key to Slowing Spread

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 13 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 2,535 new cases countywide and 55 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 32,961, county case totals to 3,363,706 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 88,271, with 493 total SCV deaths from COVID-19 since March of 2020.
Monday COVID Roundup: SCV Cases Top 88,000; Deaths Total 493

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday one new death and 266 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with a total of 26 deaths and 10,025 new cases countywide. New COVID-19 cases weekend breakdown:. Monday, Aug. 15: 1,894. Sunday, Aug. 14: 3,262. Saturday,...
Gascón Recall Efforts Fail

Based on the examination and verification, which was conducted in compliance with the statutory and regulatory requirements of the California Government Code, Elections Code, and Code of Regulations, 520,050 signatures were found to be valid and 195,783 were found to be invalid. To qualify the recall for the ballot, the...
Aug. 17: Hart District Regular Board Meeting

The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will take place Wednesday, Aug. 17, beginning with a closed session at 6 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m. This will be an in-person meeting held at the Administrative Center, located at...
Oct. 24: Family Promise SCV Annual Golf Tournament

Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley will hold their third annual golf tournament beginning noon on Monday, Oct. 24. Andy Gump is once again the Title Sponsor. “Andy Gump is honored and proud to support Family Promise again as Title Sponsor for their 2022 Golf Tournament to raise funds to support families experiencing homelessness,” said Nancy Gump, vice-president and CEO of Andy Gump. “We are thankful for what they do to help families in need.”
