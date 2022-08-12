Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley will hold their third annual golf tournament beginning noon on Monday, Oct. 24. Andy Gump is once again the Title Sponsor. “Andy Gump is honored and proud to support Family Promise again as Title Sponsor for their 2022 Golf Tournament to raise funds to support families experiencing homelessness,” said Nancy Gump, vice-president and CEO of Andy Gump. “We are thankful for what they do to help families in need.”

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO