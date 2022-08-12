Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Police make arrest for business burglary
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department arrested a man for a business burglary that occurred near Voris and Bond Streets Monday night. According to a Peoria police press release, 33-year-old Derrell L. Curtis was arrested for burglary and possession of burglary tools. Police initially arrived on the...
1470 WMBD
Peoria Police investigating armed robbery
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are investigating a late-Sunday morning armed robbery. Police say officers were called to a building near Dries Lane and West Margaret Avenue 11:35 a.m., in the 3000 block of N. Dries Lane. There, investigators believe a male suspect walked into a building, implied he...
wlds.com
Authorities Searching For Missing Teen
Law enforcement in multiple counties are looking for a missing teen. 17 year old Summer Rodgers was reported missing by the Canton Police Department on Friday. Rodgers is 5’7″, 150 lbs, and has fuchsia-colored hair and blue eyes. She tends to wear dark clothing and band and/or Japanese anime t-shirts. Rodgers also answers to the name Aden Ari, according to family.
977wmoi.com
Macomb Police Investigating Shooting Incident
On August 15, 2022 at approximately 2:19am the Macomb Police Department responded to Eisenhower Tower, 322 W. Piper St, for the report of shots fired. Upon arriving, Officers determined a shooting had occurred between individuals who had dispersed prior to their arrival. There were no reported injuries among the individuals involved in the shooting, only property damage.
Central Illinois Proud
Suspect in Sunday’s armed robbery still unknown
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A suspect accused of an armed robbery incident on Sunday has not yet been located by Peoria Police. Police officers were dispatched to a report of an armed robber on the 3000 block of N. Dries Lane at approximately 11:35 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14.
1470 WMBD
Teen accused of attack at Juvenile Detention Center
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria teenager has been moved to adult custody after allegedly attacking an officer while in juvenile custody. Peoria Police says it happened around 11:30 Monday morning at the Juvenile Detention Center. Officers say Lamarion Tolliver, 18, at one point had to be restrained, and allegedly...
25newsnow.com
Arrest made after attack at Juvenile Detention Center
PEORIA (25 News Now) - An 18-year-old is now in the Peoria County Jail after police say he attacked a staff member at the Juvenile Detention Center. Peoria police say it happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Monday. A police report says a sheriff’s deputy was called to the Juvenile...
1470 WMBD
Peoria Co. inmate death under investigation
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. — On August 13, Peoria County Correctional Officers discovered a male detainee unresponsive in his cell with a sheet wrapped around his neck and the sheet tied to an air vent. The Officer called for assistance and began life-saving measures. AMT and Limestone Fire also responded...
1470 WMBD
PPD investigating Monday morning shooting
PEORIA, Ill. — Shooting in Peoria Monday morning has left a man seriously injured. Peoria Police Spokesperson Semone Roth said officers were called to W. John Gwynn Avenue, near W. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, on a ShotSpotter alert of 5 shots fired about 9:13 a.m. On-scene, PPD was...
hoiabc.com
Mid-morning shooting leaves one injured
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police say one man is in critical condition after being shot Monday morning. Police spokeswoman Semone Roth say police were called to the intersection of West John H. Gwynn Junior Avenue and North Sand Street around 9:15 AM Monday, regarding a five-round shotspotter alert.
Central Illinois Proud
Multiple detained after alleyway shooting in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department detained multiple individuals after a shooting in an alleyway between Wisconsin and Delaware Avenues just after 5 p.m. Tuesday. According to Peoria Police Public Information officer Semone Roth, multiple individuals were detained but later released. Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria said...
aledotimesrecord.com
Galesburg Police catch vandals inside former Churchill Junior High
GALESBURG — Seven juveniles were arrested after breaking into and vandalizing the former Churchill Junior High School early Saturday, according to a police report. Officers responded to the former school, located at 905 Maple Ave., at 12:48 a.m. due to a burglary alarm being triggered. According to the report, the building had been broken into several times in the past week, with fire extinguishers being set off.
1470 WMBD
Peoria business damaged by fire Sunday night
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters responded just before 10:45 p.m. Sunday to a commercial fire near the intersection of N. Knoxville and McClure. Fire Battalion Chief Scott Strum said first crews on-scene found fire in the basement of the King Zone grocery store’s utility area. Due to an...
wcbu.org
Peoria teen parents finishing high school can access childcare via the Westminster Infant Care Center
Becoming a parent is a life altering event. For teenagers who become pregnant, knowing what to do after the baby is born can be a scary and lonely experience. Illinois saw 5,379 teen births in 2020 alone, according to Power to Decide. Though in Peoria, teen moms don’t have to...
1470 WMBD
Person shot overnight in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police were called to the area of S. Oregon and W. Krause just before 3:30 a.m. Friday on reports of a shooting. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth said when officers arrived, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
25newsnow.com
Morning Shooting: One person shot in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Before sunrise Friday morning, police were called to the 2000 block of South Oregon St. in Peoria to the report of a male victim with a gunshot wound. Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth tells 25 news once officers arrived on scene, they discovered the victim had been shot in the lower abdomen.
1470 WMBD
Overheated hoverboard causes Peoria fire
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Fire crews responded just after 6:30 p.m. Monday to a home on N. Osage Court, near N. Trails Edge Drive, on reports of a fire in the basement. Assistant Fire Battalion Chief Kyle Field said first companies on-scene found heavy black smoke in the basement. The fire was put out in about 15 minutes.
25newsnow.com
Identities released of man, woman after airplane crash in Hanna City
HANNA CITY (25 News Now) - The Peoria County Coroner has identified a husband and wife killed after a plane crash in Hanna City. James W. Evanson, 75, and his wife Lisa K. Evanson, 67, both of Santa Fe, New Mexico, were identified as the pilot and passenger, respectively. The...
Illinois man guilty in Christmas Day slayings of wife, son, neighbor
PONTIAC, Ill. (AP) — A central Illinois jury found a man guilty Tuesday of killing his wife, son, and neighbor on Christmas Day 2019. The Livingston County jury convicted Clifford Brewer, 55, of Cullom, of murder in the three slayings. returning the verdicts a few hours after receiving the case.
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Missing Peoria man located
UPDATE (9:59 p.m.) — According to Peoria Police, Robert B. Hines has been located. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is asking the public for help looking for a missing man Thursday. According to a Peoria police press release, 60-year-old Robert B. Hines was last seen...
