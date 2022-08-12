ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MO

tornadopix.com

Johnson County Mayor accuses county’s chief attorney of breaking law

In the memo, Trent wrote that a meeting was scheduled for July 5 to discuss security cameras at the polls. During the meeting, the memo said the mayor had asked about “previous election processes, challenged the integrity of elections in Johnson County, and requested that local law enforcement participate in current election procedures.”
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports six arrests over the weekend of August 12, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested a resident of Overland Park, Kansas in Harrison County after he allegedly drove past the barriers of an active construction zone. Fifty-six-year-old Gregory Kramer is accused of driving while intoxicated, having no valid driver’s license, and driving on a bridge in an active construction zone where barriers were up. Kramer, who was arrested Saturday night was to have been on a 12-hour hold at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

TWO SEDALIA RESIDENTS CHARGED WITH FELONIES DUE IN COURT

Two Sedalia residents charged with felonies after authorities conducted a well-being check on a toddler are due in court. A release from Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders says on June 21, his office conducted a well-being check on a 3-year-old child who reportedly had received burns to his legs. During the subsequent investigation, it was learned the child had received the burns on June 12, 2022.
SEDALIA, MO
showmeprogress.com

Trudy Busch Valentine (D) in Jackson County, Missouri – August 13, 2022

Trudy Busch Valentine (D) is the Democratic Party nominee for the open U.S. Senate seat in Missouri. Jackson County Democrats held a canvassing event for legislative district candidates and the party ticket starting at 10:00 a.m. at their headquarters in Lee’s Summit today. A large number of volunteers showed up, first to hear candidates speak, including Trudy Busch Valentine (D), then to embark on door-to-door canvassing.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

TIPTON MAN CHARGED WITH FELONY IN PETTIS COUNTY

According to court documents a Tipton man has been charged with felony burglary Sedalia. A warrant was issued in Pettis County for Mark A Brookfelt on August, 11 . Brookfelt was observed taking $105.82 worth of merchandise from Menard’s in Sedalia and concealing the items in his bag without attempting to pay for them.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Olathe officer, woman injured after police car responding to emergency strikes vehicle

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Two people suffered injuries Monday morning following a crash that involved a police vehicle. Overland Park police stated an Olathe police officer was responding to an emergency medical call near the intersection of West Dennis Avenue and South Parker Street just after 7:30 a.m. While driving with its lights and siren activated, the vehicle was headed north on Parker Street when it struck another car on the passenger side of the intersection, a release stated.
OLATHE, KS
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri man on warrant out of Jefferson City

A Tina man was arrested by the Highway Patrol in Clay County the morning of August 12th on a felony warrant and other allegations. An arrest report shows the warrant for 40-year-old Lawrence Hart was from Probation and Parole of Jefferson City on property damage. The Patrol also accused him of tampering with a motor vehicle, two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, not having a driver’s license, and displaying plates of another vehicle.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
Kansas Reflector

Backlash over cleanup of Lawrence homeless camp points to bigger problems

LAWRENCE — Flyers were posted around downtown Lawrence in April alleging the city released a “lie-filled response” to concerns about the movement of a homeless camp. The flyer said the city issued the response — in which the city claimed it followed protocol regarding homeless camps — because of the “pressure they’ve been receiving for […] The post Backlash over cleanup of Lawrence homeless camp points to bigger problems appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
LAWRENCE, KS
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Former Missouri Public Defender Smuggled Heroin to Inmate Lover

Kansas-based attorney Juliane Colby was sentenced to 13 months in prison on Tuesday for smuggling heroin to an inmate incarcerated at the Western Missouri Correctional Center in Cameron. The inmate and attorney had been a years-long romantic relationship. Colby was indicted in March 2021 on four federal charges related to...
CAMERON, MO
CJ Coombs

The Arthur-Leonard Historic District in Liberty, Missouri was developed over 100 years ago

The Hunt-Clarke House is a contributing building to the Arthur-Leonard Historic District.25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There are 36 buildings that contribute to the making of the Arthur-Leonard Historic District in Liberty, Missouri. These structures are in an area that is mostly residential in Clay County. The development of this district occurred between 1868 and 1946. The buildings are all examples of architectural design including Bungalow/American Craftsman, Greek Revival, Queen Anne, and Prairie School.
kttn.com

Missouri man sentenced to 15 years in prison for four bank robberies

A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court for robbing four banks within a span of about two weeks. Joseph P. Hall, 33, of Lee’s Summit, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Howard F. Sachs to 15 years in federal prison without parole. Hall was sentenced as a career offender due to his prior felony convictions.
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO
theraymorejournal.com

Amendments made to neighborhood vehicle and animal control codes

The city council has agreed to amend several chapters of the city code, including neighborhood vehicles and animal control. Chapter 341: Operation of Neighborhood Vehicles on Public Streets. Raymore City Code Section 341 authorizes the operation of neighborhood vehicles on certain public streets. The proposed amendments clarify the definition of...
RAYMORE, MO
grainvalleynews.com

Looking Back: 100 years Ago, The Towns and Roads of Jackson County

Over the past few weeks, I have reviewed several topics in Marjorie Tate’s Rural Sociology notebook about Grain Valley and Jackson County. If you visit the Historical Society Museum, there are many more pages you would probably finding interesting. After all, Miss Tate did a very thorough report on rural Jackson County 100 years ago.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO

