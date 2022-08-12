Read full article on original website
tornadopix.com
Johnson County Mayor accuses county’s chief attorney of breaking law
In the memo, Trent wrote that a meeting was scheduled for July 5 to discuss security cameras at the polls. During the meeting, the memo said the mayor had asked about “previous election processes, challenged the integrity of elections in Johnson County, and requested that local law enforcement participate in current election procedures.”
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports six arrests over the weekend of August 12, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested a resident of Overland Park, Kansas in Harrison County after he allegedly drove past the barriers of an active construction zone. Fifty-six-year-old Gregory Kramer is accused of driving while intoxicated, having no valid driver’s license, and driving on a bridge in an active construction zone where barriers were up. Kramer, who was arrested Saturday night was to have been on a 12-hour hold at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.
kcur.org
Kansas City Police won't respond to calls as retaliation against DeValkenaere verdict, lawsuit says
In the early morning hours of July 15, Daniel Fox heard a loud noise coming from his neighbor’s house on 53rd and Rockhill Road. When he went outside to investigate, he discovered someone had kicked in the door. Fearful for his family’s safety — he has two small children...
kmmo.com
TWO SEDALIA RESIDENTS CHARGED WITH FELONIES DUE IN COURT
Two Sedalia residents charged with felonies after authorities conducted a well-being check on a toddler are due in court. A release from Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders says on June 21, his office conducted a well-being check on a 3-year-old child who reportedly had received burns to his legs. During the subsequent investigation, it was learned the child had received the burns on June 12, 2022.
showmeprogress.com
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) in Jackson County, Missouri – August 13, 2022
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) is the Democratic Party nominee for the open U.S. Senate seat in Missouri. Jackson County Democrats held a canvassing event for legislative district candidates and the party ticket starting at 10:00 a.m. at their headquarters in Lee’s Summit today. A large number of volunteers showed up, first to hear candidates speak, including Trudy Busch Valentine (D), then to embark on door-to-door canvassing.
kmmo.com
TIPTON MAN CHARGED WITH FELONY IN PETTIS COUNTY
According to court documents a Tipton man has been charged with felony burglary Sedalia. A warrant was issued in Pettis County for Mark A Brookfelt on August, 11 . Brookfelt was observed taking $105.82 worth of merchandise from Menard’s in Sedalia and concealing the items in his bag without attempting to pay for them.
KCTV 5
Olathe officer, woman injured after police car responding to emergency strikes vehicle
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Two people suffered injuries Monday morning following a crash that involved a police vehicle. Overland Park police stated an Olathe police officer was responding to an emergency medical call near the intersection of West Dennis Avenue and South Parker Street just after 7:30 a.m. While driving with its lights and siren activated, the vehicle was headed north on Parker Street when it struck another car on the passenger side of the intersection, a release stated.
Audrain County ammunition dealer accused of failing to deliver purchased items
A Mexico, Missouri, ammunition dealer is being accused by the Better Business Bureau of not delivering goods purchased by buyers in Missouri and elsewhere. The post Audrain County ammunition dealer accused of failing to deliver purchased items appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KCPD detective alleges he was demoted for reporting coworker
A detective in the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department alleges he was retaliated and discriminated against for reporting a coworker for conducting an illegal search.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri man on warrant out of Jefferson City
A Tina man was arrested by the Highway Patrol in Clay County the morning of August 12th on a felony warrant and other allegations. An arrest report shows the warrant for 40-year-old Lawrence Hart was from Probation and Parole of Jefferson City on property damage. The Patrol also accused him of tampering with a motor vehicle, two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, not having a driver’s license, and displaying plates of another vehicle.
Traffic builds up on northbound I-35 due to crash
Traffic is building up during morning rush-hour Monday morning on northbound Interstate 35 at Front Street in Kansas City, Missouri.
Backlash over cleanup of Lawrence homeless camp points to bigger problems
LAWRENCE — Flyers were posted around downtown Lawrence in April alleging the city released a “lie-filled response” to concerns about the movement of a homeless camp. The flyer said the city issued the response — in which the city claimed it followed protocol regarding homeless camps — because of the “pressure they’ve been receiving for […] The post Backlash over cleanup of Lawrence homeless camp points to bigger problems appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Family of found child located
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department reports the family of a young girl has been located.
Shawnee City Hall, house damaged by gunfire Friday
Shawnee police investigate after City Hall and a nearby house were damaged by suspected bullets overnight on Aug. 12.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Former Missouri Public Defender Smuggled Heroin to Inmate Lover
Kansas-based attorney Juliane Colby was sentenced to 13 months in prison on Tuesday for smuggling heroin to an inmate incarcerated at the Western Missouri Correctional Center in Cameron. The inmate and attorney had been a years-long romantic relationship. Colby was indicted in March 2021 on four federal charges related to...
The Arthur-Leonard Historic District in Liberty, Missouri was developed over 100 years ago
The Hunt-Clarke House is a contributing building to the Arthur-Leonard Historic District.25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There are 36 buildings that contribute to the making of the Arthur-Leonard Historic District in Liberty, Missouri. These structures are in an area that is mostly residential in Clay County. The development of this district occurred between 1868 and 1946. The buildings are all examples of architectural design including Bungalow/American Craftsman, Greek Revival, Queen Anne, and Prairie School.
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to 15 years in prison for four bank robberies
A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court for robbing four banks within a span of about two weeks. Joseph P. Hall, 33, of Lee’s Summit, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Howard F. Sachs to 15 years in federal prison without parole. Hall was sentenced as a career offender due to his prior felony convictions.
theraymorejournal.com
Amendments made to neighborhood vehicle and animal control codes
The city council has agreed to amend several chapters of the city code, including neighborhood vehicles and animal control. Chapter 341: Operation of Neighborhood Vehicles on Public Streets. Raymore City Code Section 341 authorizes the operation of neighborhood vehicles on certain public streets. The proposed amendments clarify the definition of...
grainvalleynews.com
Looking Back: 100 years Ago, The Towns and Roads of Jackson County
Over the past few weeks, I have reviewed several topics in Marjorie Tate’s Rural Sociology notebook about Grain Valley and Jackson County. If you visit the Historical Society Museum, there are many more pages you would probably finding interesting. After all, Miss Tate did a very thorough report on rural Jackson County 100 years ago.
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Kansas City convenience store
The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured.
