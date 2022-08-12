Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
Panama City runaway found, safe and sound
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 08/16/22 4:59 P.M.: India has been found safe. Panama Police thank the public for reaching out. The Panama City Police Department is looking for a runaway who is believed to be endangered. India S. McKenzie, a 16-year-old black female, was last seen wearing a...
Video shows shooting at Panama City Beach gas station
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office released a video in a shooting on Panama City Beach Monday. The shooting happened early Sunday morning at 2:50 a.m. at a gas station in the 8300 block of Thomas Drive. BCSO Criminal investigators originally charged Tighree Thomas and his wife, Norma Jean Thomas in […]
Lynn Haven officials evacuate neighborhood after gas leak
UPDATE: The fire is out and people have returned home after a storm caused a gas leak, Lynn Haven officials confirmed. LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven first responders are evacuating homes after a lightning strike caused a gas leak in the area. Lynn Haven police said the strike hit a tree which caused […]
niceville.com
Traffic stop leads to arrest of DeFuniak Springs man
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. — A convicted felon suspected in a reported theft is facing several charges after the Walton County Sheriff’s Office said it found him in possession of narcotics. According to a report by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, on August 13, a WCSO deputy conducted a...
franklincounty.news
Panama City man killed in traffic crash
A Panama City man was killed in a traffic crash on 23rd Street Friday Evening. Officers with the Panama City Police Department responded to the two-vehicle accident around 9:25 p.m. Friday. During their investigation, officers learned that 29-year-old Joshua Nathan Zweifel of Panama City was riding a motorcycle westbound on 23rd Street.
Two arrested in Panama City Beach Shooting
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Two people were injured in a shooting at a gas station on Thomas Drive early Sunday morning. The shooting happened around 2:50 a.m. Sunday morning at a gas station in the 8300 block of Thomas Drive. Investigators believe there were two cars that went to the gas station at […]
Charges coming for teens who threw party in Walton mansion
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — In June, people all over the country were astounded by a video of a house party in a South Walton County mansion. Two months later and no one’s been arrested. Walton County sheriff’s investigators said they’re looking for the party organizers. None of the teens lived at the $8 million […]
WJHG-TV
Bay Co. residents continue to speak out against McKenzie Offloading Facility project in Southport
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The McKenzie offloading facility in Southport has been an ongoing problem for nearby residents. Those residents weren’t afraid to voice their concerns at Tuesday’s quasi-judicial hearing at the Bay County Commission meeting, which turned into a seven-hour debate. Multiple residents took to the microphone to speak out.
Golf carts becoming major safety issue in Walton Co.
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton county deputies said golf carts are increasingly becoming a major safety issue. They’re pushing for a tougher county ordinance to prevent potential accidents. Golf carts are only allowed on roadways where the speed limit is 35 miles an hour, or less. But deputies said they’re always pulling over golf […]
WJHG-TV
Two arrested in connection with a shooting on Thomas Drive
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Bay County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people they believe to have been involved in the shooting on Thomas Drive overnight. Sheriff’s officials report that a shooting happened around 2:50 a.m. at a gas station off Thomas drive. Officials said that two people...
WJHG-TV
Overnight homicide in Callaway leads to one man’s arrest
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 8/15/22 6:00 P.M. New details are emerging in the investigation into a homicide that took place in Callaway early Sunday morning. Bay County Sheriff officials said they received a call to do a welfare check on a woman at an apartment on Chipewa Street around 2 A.M. Officials said it was called in that Dikajah Teague said he had killed a woman inside. When investigators showed up to the apartment, a 59-year-old woman was found dead with evidence of foul play. Investigators said the evidence directed them back to Teague, who is the woman’s son. They said Teague had asked for a ride out of town, but was found within a mile of the scene before being taken into custody.
Local man facing death penalty speaks from jail
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man facing the death penalty is once again proclaiming his innocence. Michael Hunt is accused of shooting three people and killing a fourth at an Allen Avenue home in April of 2019. Hunt said he now has documentation of conversations between police and witnesses. He claimed all […]
WJHG-TV
Medical Birthing Center
Andre Bivins was convicted of first degree felony murder in the death of a local man. Bivins will spend the rest of his life behind bars. New restaurant opens its doors in downtown Panama City. Andre Bivins sentenced to life in prison in connection to 2019 PCB murder. Updated: 18...
WEAR
Deputies searching for man who fled warrant service in DeFuniak Springs
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- The Walton County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who fled warrant service in DeFuniak Springs Saturday. Brandon Lee Henderson fled from deputies while they were attempting to serve him with felony warrants. Deputies report that they are looking for Henderson in the area of...
WJHG-TV
Destin Waterspout
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Check out the pictures and videos of the waterspout that formed in Destin early Tuesday morning. There were no reports of any damage. If you saw the waterspout you can submit your pictures and videos too.
WJHG-TV
FBI works with local agencies in nationwide human trafficking sting
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Seven potential human trafficking victims, including an adolescent, have been located and are now getting help after a nationwide FBI investigation. According to a news release, The FBI Jacksonville Division, along with state and local agencies, have been working on “Operation Cross Country XII” to...
WJHG-TV
New non-profit teams up with Bay Point Golf Club to make “golf therapy” more available
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A local non-profit business is sprouting up with the help of the folks at the Bay Point Golf Club. That non-profit entity is Florida Panhandle Golf Therapy Alliance, and it’s the brainchild of James “Tip” Tipton. He took part in a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday just outside Bay Point’s Bar 72. After that ribbon was cut, James was presented with entry into both the PCB and Bay County Chambers of Commerce. Then accepted a check of 30-thousand dollars from the St. Joe Foundation, which will pay for another stand up golf wheelchair! James himself a paraplegic veteran, who some years ago discovered the amazing therapy of using a stand up golf cart and getting out to play the game. With that in mind, he’s taking it a step further to form this alliance and run weekly clinics for injured vets and others. So they too can get into the game and feel it’s therapeutic effects. Teaming up with Bay Point was key, which allows the Alliance free use of the driving range and the skills of the teaching pros there, among other things. This idea took shape 8 months ago when Tipton met up with Bay Point Golf G.M. Ryan Mulvey.
WJHG-TV
Alf Coleman Road improvements project plans unvieled
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Most Panama City Beach locals know rainy days almost always mean there’ll be some flooding in your forecast, especially if you’re heading down Alf Coleman Road. It’s a problem the city has been pushing to fix for years, but now plans are finalized and improvements are just around the corner. The city held a public meeting Tuesday to answer any questions.
A man who allegedly killed his mother held without bond
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Callaway man is behind bars Monday night after being charged with killing his mother. It all started with a wellness check of the 59-year-old woman Sunday morning. Bay County Sheriff’s deputies say they got a call from the woman’s roommate, who was worried about her. The victim was identified as […]
WJHG-TV
One dead, two seriously injured in Walton County crash
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person was killed in a traffic crash in Walton County Monday evening. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) officials say the crash happened on U.S. Highway 90 around 4:15 p.m. According to troopers, a silver Honda Accord was driving east, near County Road 10A. A black...
