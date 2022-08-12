ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFOX 14

CBP finds 4 pounds of meth in laundry basket at Paso Del Norte port of entry

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing in El Paso intercepted methamphetamine and fentanyl hidden within a basket of laundry. CBP officers assigned to the Paso Del Norte border crossing encountered a 26-year-old woman, a U.S....
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

21 suspects identified in various human smuggling attempts within 3 days in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — On Monday, authorities identified 21 suspects that were involved in smuggling attempts from Tuesday through Thursday. Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies worked together in last week's operation. The joint operation involved the arrests of 27 individuals. Those suspects were either wanted fugitives,...
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Santa Teresa, NM
Crime & Safety
State
New Mexico State
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Sunland Park, NM
City
Santa Teresa, NM
KFOX 14

Has the work ethic retired along with El Paso cobblers?

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — One of El Paso's handful of remaining cobblers is retiring. He's been fixing shoes for El Pasoans since he was 8 years old. KFOX14 Anchor Erika Castillo met him in June as he was ready to close up shop on his little shoe repair space on Mesa across from what was once The Popular department store.
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smuggling#U S Border Patrol#Nm Highway 9#Cbp
KFOX 14

Socorro ISD fires chief of police Jose Castorena

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Socorro Independent School District fired chief of police Jose Castorena Tuesday night. The Socorro ISD Board of Trustees voted four to two to terminate the contract. Earlier this year Castorena was placed on administrative leave, according to a spokesperson for the school district.
SOCORRO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Brazil
KFOX 14

1 person dead after SUV drives into canal in El Paso's Upper Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX/CBS4) — One person is dead after an SUV crashed into a canal in El Paso's Upper Valley. Migrants were in the vehicle, according to El Paso Police Department spokesman Sgt. Enrique Carrillo. Police said that the driver of the SUV was speeding along Artcraft Road...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso ISD to collaborate with El Paso police to get district more SROS

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Independent School District police will be able to hire off-duty police officers to work as school resource officers (SRO). The El Paso city council approved placing city officers as SROs Tuesday morning in the city meeting. The district currently has a...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

2 cases of West Nile virus reported in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two cases of the West Nile virus have been reported in El Paso, health officials confirmed Tuesday. The patients include a man in his 60s, living in the zip code 79932 with no underlying health conditions and a woman in her 80s, living in the zip code 79936 with underlying medical conditions.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

City of Socorro councilman arrested

SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An elected leader in the city of Socorro was arrested last week. Representative Ruben Reyes was arrested Thursday at night, according to Victor Reta, spokesman for the city of Socorro. Reyes was charged with DWI and unlawful use of a firearm. Council members have a...
SOCORRO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy