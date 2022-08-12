ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Two South Carolina Cities Among Murder Capitals in the U.S.

It’s not a list any city wants to end up on, but two South Carolina cities are ranked among the murder capitals of the United States. The good people over at NeighborhoodScout.com, ranked the top 30 cities in the country with the highest murder rates. Our sister stations in Detroit, with writer Anne Erickson, first reported this story.
Publix rolls out new service in Alabama

Publix is rolling out a new service in Alabama and three other states. Publix Pharmacy is now offering curbside pickup at select pharmacies in Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Virginia. “Our customers enjoy the convenience of curbside pickup for their grocery orders, so we are excited to add prescriptions to that...
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (August 7-13)

MACON, Ga. — 1. 'Just a little country church': Dublin church celebrates 215 year anniversary. One Central Georgia church is celebrating their history that goes back nearly two centuries. Poplar Springs North Baptist Church in Dublin held its first service back in 1807, 5 years before the city was even founded. The church is celebrating 215 years, which is older than Laurens county itself.
Make Sure NOT To Visit These Illinois and Missouri Attractions

There are just some places you just don't want to visit this summer. Now that we are smack dab in the middle of winter, I am sure we are all dreaming of spring and summer and vacations and warmer weather. Well, there are a few places that you will want to avoid visiting because they are considered the worst attractions to visit.
Oregon man among hundreds of scammers seeking Surfside settlement fund

MIAMI — An Oregon man claims he drove across the country to vacation in Miami Beach and met a kindly stranger named Luis at a bar who suggested that instead of sleeping in his car the man stay with a friend at Champlain Towers South in Surfside. They went to the condo and after just one minute of waiting outside, the man heard a loud boom, got hit in the head by a falling chunk of concrete and blacked out.
Milan Patel's fate is tied into southwest Georgia

ALBANY — Of all things, businessman Milan Patel has found a measure of inspiration in his career from a song by punk rock band Green Day. The song? “Boulevard of Broken Dreams.”. “That was my life,” Patel, who with long-time business partner Umong Patel (no relation) and other...
Additional food benefits to be provided retroactively to Georgia’s youngest SNAP recipients

ATLANTA– After extensive efforts to find an allowable approach, Georgia this week received federal approval to provide food benefits to its youngest Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients for the 2021-22 school year. For children to qualify for this benefit, they must have been under age 6 at the start of the 2021-22 school year and SNAP-enrolled during the months of August 2021 through May 2022. Families of eligible children will receive about $30 dollars for each month they were eligible.
Brianna Grier's Celebration of Life service

A man reaches out to touch the casket as it is removed from the church during a funeral service for Brianna Grier Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. The 28-year-old Georgia woman died after she fell from a moving patrol car following her arrest. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you love to go out with friends and family and enjoy a nice steak, and you also happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often, then you are in luck because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice food in great company. All of these place are recommended by local people and are known for serving delicious and high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. So next time you are craving a steak that is prepared well head to one of these steakhouses in Georgia:
