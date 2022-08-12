Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Arkansas LakeTravel MavenRogers, AR
Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in ArkansasKristen WaltersSiloam Springs, AR
53-Year-Old Former College Grad Shocked After 25 Year Student Loan Repayment Plan Still Shows $47,000 BalanceSharee B.Fayetteville, AR
Take a Nostalgic Step Back in Time at This Downtown Bentonville Ice Cream Shop, Soda Fountain & MuseumChristina HowardBentonville, AR
Walmart Opens Second Health Store In ArkansasBryan DijkhuizenArkansas State
Related
nwahomepage.com
WATCH: DL Coach Deke Adams talks first year with the Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – It’s the first year for defensive line coach Deke Adams with the Razorbacks, and Tuesday was the first time he sat down with the media to address fall camp in addition to potential changes. Following day 10 of fall camp, we also heard from...
nwahomepage.com
Deke Adams Still Building Depth on D-line
FAYETTEVILLE — Deke Adams is the third defensive line coach in three years under Sam Pittman, but it seems like the group is progressing well learning from the experienced veteran. “It’s really been fun,” Adams said. “It’s really been fun. This is a great group of kids. We’ve added...
nwahomepage.com
Brooks Yurachek Proud of Hogs Offer
FAYETTEVILLE — Brooks Yurachek was an outstanding quarterback for Fayetteville’s ninth-grade team, but in high school he’s concentrating on linebacker and doing a very good job of it. Yurachek, 6-1, 210, was recently offered a preferred walk-on spot by Arkansas for the Class of 2023. His father...
nwahomepage.com
Tuesday Morning Practice Notes, Tidbits
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is once again on the practice fields today as they continue to get closer to the Sept. 3 season opener against Cincinnati. The open time for the media was four periods on Tuesday. A couple of backup quarterbacks had some impressive throws during the open portion. Malik Hornsby found Bryce Stephens for a nice gain over the middle. Cade Fortin then found tight end Tyrus Washington for a nice gain as well.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nwahomepage.com
Two Very Successful Programs Meet Tonight
FAYETTEVILLE — Two very successful high school football programs, Fayetteville and Greenwood, meet tonight in a preseason game. The two schools will play the ninth-grade game at 5:30 p.m. and then follow with senior high at 7 p.m. at Harmon Field in Fayetteville. Both Fayetteville and Greenwood finished as the state runner-up in their classification in 2021. Fayetteville finished 10-3 and fell to Bryant 42-38 in the Class 7A state championship game. Greenwood was 9-4 and was beaten by El Dorado 27-17 in the Class 6A state title game.
nwahomepage.com
2023 4-star Texas high school guard Wesley Yates III planning to make Arkansas one of his four official visits
LITTLE ROCK — Talented Texas high school guard Wesley Yates III is planning to take only four senior-year official visits with intentions for Arkansas to be among those schools, according to his father Wesley Yates, Jr. Yates III (6-4 guard, Beaumont United in Texas, composite national No. 31 /...
nwahomepage.com
Hog Hoops report with Kevin McPherson: Europe tour 3-game breakdown & Razorback recruiting for the future
FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KNWA)- In this week’s Hog Hoops report our Razorback basketball insider breaks down what he seen from Arkansas in their first three games on their European tour. Arkansas plays their last game tomorrow at noon as they face probably their toughest opponent, Bakken Bears. Layden Blocker workouts continue, but the Hogs are also scouting more talent for the future of Arkansas. All of that and more in this week’s Hog Hoops report.
nwahomepage.com
Fayetteville baseball game raising funds for Alzheimer’s
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Up to 500 spectators are expected to join the “field of dreams” as baseball youth players from Farmington, Bentonville and Elkins play at the second annual Perroni Field Invitational over the August 20 weekend to raise funds for Alzheimer’s Association. Youth players...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nwahomepage.com
Kevin Kopps returns to NWA with the San Antonio Missions
Former Arkansas Razorback pitcher, 2021 Golden Spikes Award Winner, and 2021 Dick Howser Award Winner Kevin Kopps returns to Northwest Arkansas this week with the San Antonio Missions. The AA-Affiliate of the San Diego Padres is playing the Northwest Arkansas Naturals in a six-game series starting on Tuesday. Alyssa Orange...
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk (08-14-22)
Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk (08-14-22) Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk …. Fayetteville Public Schools ready for safe school …
nwahomepage.com
Hog Hoops report with Kevin McPherson (8-14-22)
Hog Hoops report with Kevin McPherson (8-14-22) Hog Hoops report with Kevin McPherson (8-14-22) Fort Smith road closures as new college students …
nwahomepage.com
Fayetteville City Council approves more SROs
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville City Council voted 8-0 to approve an additional school resource officer for the district. There are currently six school resource officers in Fayetteville and this will be the seventh. The resolution will also add an additional two school resource officers every year until all schools have their own. There are 15 schools in the district with another one being built.
nwahomepage.com
Happening in NWA: ‘Out and About’ Happy Hour
Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. Happening tomorrow at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale, you can join Army veteran and public school educator Lyle Sparkman as he presents “Out of the Poke.”. Being a seventh-generation Ozarker, Sparkman will paint a picture...
nwahomepage.com
nwahomepage.com
Child left in car dies in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — At 2:10 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16, Fort Smith Police responded to a call at a local hospital that stemmed from the 3600 block of Boone Avenue. According to a report from the department, investigators learned that a child had been left inside a...
nwahomepage.com
City council votes for resolution to alleviate flooding
The Fayetteville City Council approved a resolution for the city to purchase 4 apartment buildings on West End Avenue. City council votes for resolution to alleviate flooding. Fayetteville City Council adds school resource officer. Beaver Lake residents upset over potential rate increase …. UPDATE: Lamar sexual assault charges ‘unsubstantiated’
nwahomepage.com
$30 million Siloam Springs water treatment facility opens
SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — After two years and $30 million a new water treatment facility opened in Siloam Springs. Equipment was updated and the pipeline was extended. Public Works Director Steve Gorszczyk said the upgrade was much needed as the past equipment put in was from the 1950s.
nwahomepage.com
Beaver Lake residents upset over potential rate increase for new fire district
ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Some people who live around Beaver Lake are unhappy after the local fire department submitted a petition to the Benton County Quorum Court that could cost them more money. The Beaver Lake Fire Department is looking to increase revenue by getting the quorum court to...
Comments / 0