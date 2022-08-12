ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris, IL

2 dead after semi crash on I-80 near Morris in Grundy County

By Eli Ong
 4 days ago

GRUNDY COUNTY, Ill. — Two people died in a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck early Friday evening.

Illinois State Police said the crash happened around 4:50 p.m. at milepost 110 near the town of Morris. A preliminary investigation showed one passenger vehicle and two semis involved in the crash. It is unclear if the two fatalities were in the passenger car or in either of the two semis.

ISP and the Illinois Department of Transportation are diverting traffic westbound at milepost 112 and eastbound at milepost 105 with the interstate expected to be closed for an extended period of time.

ISP is continuing to investigate the crash.

