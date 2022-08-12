Super Bowl winning coach, EIU alum Mike Shanahan returns to area

EFFINGHAM (WCIA) — From Tony Romo to Jimmy Garoppolo, Sean Payton to Mike Shanahan, Eastern Illinois has a good list of Panther alumni who have left their mark in the NFL and one of those guys returned to the area on Friday. Three time winning Super Bowl winning coach (two as a head coach, one as an assistant) Mike Shanahan was in Effingham to support the Eastern Illinois Panther Club Golf Outing at the Effingham Country Club.

Shanahan played at EIU in the early 70’s before turning to coaching. He was the offensive coordinator on the 1978 squad that won the Division II National Championship. Returning to his roots for the first time in several years brought back plenty of memories for Shanahan.

“Any time you come back here and the memories and actually going to school here ’70 through ’74, then coming back that ’77-’78 season,” Shanahan said. “A lot of great memories, a lot of great friends that are back here, a lot of former captains starting back in ’68 all the way through the high ’70s. So it’s really nice to be out here today and raise some money for a great cause.”

Thirty-seven teams teed it up to help raise thousands of dollars for the EIU athletic department.

