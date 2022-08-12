ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Donovan Mitchell Tweeted A Question On Friday

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L2oa6_0hFRS2s900

On Friday, Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell tweeted out a question. The Jazz were the fifth seed in the Western Conference, lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks this past season.

View the original article to see embedded media.

On Friday, Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell tweeted out a question.

Mitchell: "When eating Yams and Mac and Cheese…Do y’all eat it separate or do y’all mix it together??"

The former Louisville star averaged 25.9 points per game this past season, and made his third straight trip to the All-Star Game.

The Jazz had a solid regular season, and finished as the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

They squared off with the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Playoffs, and All-Star Luka Doncic missed the first three games of the series.

However, the Jazz still trailed 2-1 after the first three games.

The Mavs ended knocking off the Jazz in six games, and also beating the Phoenix Suns in the second-round.

They made a surprise trip to the Western Conference Finals in Jason Kidd's first season as their head coach.

However, they lost to the Golden State Warriors in just five games.

As for Mitchell and the Jazz, they had another solid regular season, but once again failed to make a deep run in the playoffs.

In 2021, they had the best record in the entire NBA in the regular season.

They beat the Memphis Grizzlies in the first-round of the playoffs, but lost to the Los Angeles Clippers in the second-round.

This offseason, the Jazz traded away All-Star Rudy Gobert in a blockbuster deal to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Jazz are in an interesting place where they will have to decide if they want to rebuild or retool the roster.

Comments / 1

Related
FanSided

Celtics: Kevin Durant wants to play in Boston because of 1 player

Kevin Durant reportedly wants to be traded to the Boston Celtics to play with one player in particular. The Kevin Durant saga continues, as the star demanded a trade from, the team back on the first day of NBA free agency. Despite this, there was little movement regarding a deal, even with teams expressing interest in acquiring the former two-time NBA Finals MVP.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

John McEnroe Makes Opinion On Serena Williams Very Clear

John McEnroe once faced some criticism for saying a low-ranked men's player would defeat Serena Williams, but the legendary tennis analyst is clearly a big fan of the women's star. With Williams announcing her impending retirement, McEnroe is paying tribute to the tennis legend. McEnroe believes Williams' career is similar...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Kidd
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Rudy Gobert
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Deion Sanders Girlfriend Photos

Deion Sanders' longtime girlfriend, Tracey Edmonds, shared some adorable photos on social media earlier this week. The longtime girlfriend of the former NFL star turned college football head coach shared some cool throwback photos. "FOREVER young, fly, and FINE!! @deionsanders Happy Birthday Baby!! I ❤️ you!!" she wrote.
NFL
The Spun

Longtime ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender

Longtime ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel announced a transition from female to male and a new name on Tuesday. Voepel, who has covered women's sports since 1984 and has been at the Worldwide Leader since 1996, will now be known by M.A. Voepel. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#The Dallas Mavericks#Yams And Mac#Cheese#Mavs#The Phoenix Suns#The Los Angeles Clippers
Yardbarker

Former Sixers Star Calls Out Steve Nash, Supports Kevin Durant: "Why Are You Married To Steve Nash? He’s An Unproven Coach, KD Has Had Enough Coaches And Is A Basketball Savant At This Level Where He Can Say, ‘No, This Is Not Good Enough.'"

Few coaches in the NBA have had it as rough as Steve Nash since he took over as the Nets head coach in 2020. On paper, it was supposed to be a great job for a first-time head coach but it has been anything but great. He has had to deal with drama the likes of which we haven't in the NBA, probably ever, and he has taken a lot of criticism for their failures as a group along the way.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

Celtics duo Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown slapped with harsh Kawhi Leonard, Paul George reality

There’s no denying that the Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown duo is one of the most dangerous partnerships in the NBA today. Their recent run to the NBA Finals is a clear testament to this fact. If you ask Los Angeles Lakers icon Derek Fisher, however, he believes that Tatum and Brown still […] The post Celtics duo Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown slapped with harsh Kawhi Leonard, Paul George reality appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
TMZ.com

NBA's Iman Shumpert Arrested For Felony Weed Possession At Dallas Airport

NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested for having a "sizeable" amount of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday ... TMZ Sports has learned. According to the police report, officers responded to a potential drug violation call around 2:40 PM ... after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a "green leafy substance" in Shumpert's bag, which he admitted was weed.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

WNBA star blasts league as unsafe as she announces early retirement for ‘healing and personal growth’

A four-time WNBA All-Star is hanging up her jersey after reaching a "contract divorce" with her team and suggesting the league needs "safer environments" for new players. Liz Cambage, an Australian former player for the Los Angeles Sparks, is stepping away from the league "for the time being" just three weeks after she and the team split ways. Ms Cambage made the announcement in an Instagram post. Though her statements immediately after the split made it seem like she was amicably stepping away from the game, she did suggest she faced struggles with safety and support as a new player....
MENTAL HEALTH
The Spun

Knicks, Jazz Are Reportedly Discussing Blockbuster Trade

The New York Knicks and Utah Jazz have re-engaged in trade talks involving All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, per Shams Charania and Tony Jones of The Athletic. Mitchell is under contract through the 2024-25 season. So, the Jazz have a lot of leverage in this situation. Even though Utah has Mitchell...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

NBA Fans React To Jeanie Buss Saying Michael Jordan Is The GOAT, Not LeBron James: "When Owner Said That Her Player Is Not The GOAT, It Is The End Of Debate"

The GOAT debate is a never-ending topic of conversation among NBA fans, and LeBron James' dominance over the last two decades has elevated him to be a part of that conversation as well. While many still regard Michael Jordan to be the GOAT after he went 6-0 in the NBA Finals to go with his countless other achievements, others point to LeBron's statistical dominance and his all-around game as to why he is the GOAT.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant breaks silence on shocking Nets retirement rumors

Kevin Durant just slammed the report about him potentially retiring instead of staying with the Brooklyn Nets. To recall, KD recently issued an ultimatum to the Nets to force his way out of the team. He reportedly asked owner Joe Tsai to choose between him and Steve Nash and Sean Marks, basically calling for the […] The post Kevin Durant breaks silence on shocking Nets retirement rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to Skip Bayless’ shocking Bronny James comments

It’s no secret that Skip Bayless is a notorious LeBron James hater. The Fox Sports personality is one of the NBA superstar’s harshest critics and has been throughout his lengthy career. But now, it seems that Bayless’ hate has reached a new level as he’s taken to criticizing James’ son, Bronny.
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
35K+
Followers
5K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy