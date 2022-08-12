Read full article on original website
Related
Evanston launching guarantee income pilot program
The city of Evanston launched its pilot this week, seeking 150 residents to receive $500 a month for one year.
New video: Chicago cop Danny Golden learns to use walker at rehabilitation hospital
Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden was shot in the back and is now paralyzed from the waist down after trying to break up a fight outside a bar in Beverly last month.
Gun turn-in event happening Saturday on Chicago's West Side
Chicago is planning the next big gun turn-in event in the latest push to take more weapons off the streets.
Man struck by car, critically injured after running across DuSable Lake Shore Drive
CHICAGO - A 52-year-old man was struck by a vehicle traveling at a high-rate of speed as he ran across DuSable Lake Shore Drive Tuesday night, fire officials said. The incident occurred around 8 p.m. in the northbound lanes of 3500 North Lake Shore Drive. The man sustained multiple traumatic...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chicago police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run on West Side
CHICAGO - Police are seeking to identify the driver responsible for killing a pedestrian earlier this August in a hit-and-run in the Lawndale neighborhood. A 58-year-old man was crossing the street around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 3 in the 4000 block of West 5th Avenue when he was struck by a silver 2007-2012 Toyota Camry, police said.
Family, friends of 3 killed in South Shore hit-and-run to gather to remember victims
A "horrific" hit-and-run crash that killed three people and injured another over the weekend was apparently sparked by a dispute that spilled from a bar in South Shore, a top Chicago police official said Monday.
Fatal hit-and-run outside South Shore gay bar sparked by argument, too soon to call it a hate crime: police
CHICAGO - Donald Huey was back in Chicago for a birthday remembrance for his late grandmother and was anxious to let his family know how well he was doing. Jaylen Ausley was a recent graduate of the University of Michigan who returned to the South Side to work with disadvantaged youth.
3 men shot, 1 critical, in alley on Chicago's North Side
CHICAGO - Three men were shot Monday afternoon while standing in an alley on Chicago's North Side. Around 2:04 p.m., police say the three men were in an alley in the 5000 block of North Troy Street in the Albany Park neighborhood when an unknown offender fired shots. A 24-year-old...
'Playpen' boating accident severed Chicago woman's feet: 'I knew I would die'
A woman whose feet were severed in a boating accident in the "Playpen" near Oak Street Beach over the weekend says she would have drowned had her husband not pulled her out of the water at the last second.
Fire at St. Charles residence causes nearly $150K worth of damage
ST. CHARLES, Ill. - A fire erupted in a residence in St. Charles Friday night, causing about $150,000 worth of damage. The fire occurred at 4 Highgate Ct. At about 11 p.m., the St. Charles Fire Department responded to a report of a fire in an unoccupied residence, officials said.
Teen charged in shooting, attempted carjacking of retired Chicago officer on West Side
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy is charged with attempted murder after allegedly trying to carjack a retired Chicago police officer in his Lawndale driveway Sunday, leading to a shootout that left the teen wounded and the retired officer shot four times. Mareon Jones was arrested later that day when he...
3 shot in parking lot of Six Flags Great America in Gurnee
GURNEE, Ill. - Three people were wounded in a drive-by shooting in the parking lot of Six Flags Great America in Gurnee Sunday night. According to a park spokesperson, shots were fired from a single vehicle in the parking lot. The vehicle then immediately drove away. Six Flags security and...
Jennifer Hudson talks about giving back as part of her annual 'Hatch Day' giveaway
Jennfier Hudson joins Good Day Chicago to talk about how her 12th annual "Hatch Day" giveaway went and the importance of giving back to the community that raised her.
Jury selection to resume in R. Kelly's federal trial in Chicago
Dave Zehner, founding partner at Zehner Trial Consulting, gives his takeaways from the jury selection process so far in R. Kelly's federal trial taking place in Chicago.
Shooting reported at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee
Illinois State Police say they responded Sunday night to Six Flags Great America in Gurnee for a reported shooting.
Boy, 14, shot while riding bike on Chicago's Near West Side
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy was shot while riding a bike Wednesday afternoon on Chicago's Near West Side. At about 5:37 p.m., the teen was riding a bicycle on the sidewalk when he was shot in the right leg by an unknown offender, police said. The victim was transported to...
Pat Quinn calls for release of Little Village smokestack implosion report
Seeking a still-secret report on how City Hall bungled a smokestack demolition in Little Village, former Gov. Pat Quinn filed a formal Freedom of Information Request on Monday.
Chicago police looking for owner of pet rabbit found in Irving Park
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying the owner of a pet rabbit found on Chicago's Northwest Side. The rabbit was found Wednesday morning in the 3700 block of Albany Avenue in the Irving Park neighborhood. "This little fur ball was found … and will no...
3 wounded, 1 critically, after gunman opens fire on West Side
CHICAGO - Three people were wounded, one critically, in a shooting in East Garfield Park Friday night. The shooting occurred in the 3300 block of West Harrison. At about 9:12 p.m., three victims were standing on the sidewalk when an occupant in a black Sedan fired shots, police said. A...
Teen boy shot during attempted robbery in Lawndale
CHICAGO - A teen boy was shot during an attempted robbery Saturday evening in Lawndale on the West Side. About 6 p.m., the boy, 17, was walking outside when another male approached him near an alley in the 1100 block of South Pulaski Road and demanded his belongings, Chicago police said.
Fox 32 Chicago
Chicago, IL
46K+
Followers
23K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0