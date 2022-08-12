ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Teen shot in Smoketown neighborhood, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A teenager was found shot in the Smoketown neighborhood Tuesday night, according to Louisville Metro Police Department. LMPD's Fourth Division responded to a shooting in the 5oo block of East Jacob Street in the Smoketown neighborhood just after 8 p.m. Police said they found a male...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

1 man shot at apartment complex in Louisville's Bashford Manor neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in serious condition at a Louisville hospital after being shot early Tuesday morning. Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Officer Beth Ruoff said officers responded around 12:45 a.m. to the report of a shooting on River Chase Court, an apartment complex near Goldsmith Lane and Interstate 264.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Police ask for help finding Louisville man who disappeared in June

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for help finding a man who has been missing for more than a month and is believed to be in danger. LMPD's Missing Persons Unit issued an "Operation Return Home" for David Floyd, who they say has not been seen since June 29. They say they are concerned for his safety.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville man facing charges in carjacking incident makes plea deal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man facing charges connected to a violent carjacking made a plea deal on Tuesday. Police say in August of 2019, Jose Espinoza Jr., was arrested and charged with kidnapping, attempted murder, robbery and assault among other charges. A woman told police that Espinoza approached...
LOUISVILLE, KY
k105.com

Allegedly intoxicated teenager flees Grayson Co. deputy on ATV with juvenile passenger

An allegedly intoxicated teenager has been arrested after fleeing a Grayson County deputy on an ATV with a juvenile on board. Sunday morning at approximately 1:00, Grayson County Deputy Nick Pruitt responded to a suspicious persons call in the 6200 block of Duff Road. When Pruitt arrived on scene, near the intersection of Duff and Shores Road, he encountered 18-year-old Landon J. McGill, of Goshen, “at a church … consuming alcoholic beverages,” according to the arrest citation.
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

18-year-old arrested in Shively homicide case appears in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager who was charged in connection to a shooting death of a 29-year-old man in early June appeared in court on Monday morning. Javontae Stewart-Moore, 18, was charged with complicity to murder in the death of Jordin Barnes near the 4500 block of Dixie Highway that happened on June 5.
SHIVELY, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Motorcyclist killed in east Louisville crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has died after a crash involving a motorcycle in east Louisville on Monday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 5:45 p.m., officers were called to the 3000 block of Chamberlain Lane on reports of a two-vehicle accident, LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff confirmed. Early...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville police say woman shot in the California neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was shot in the California neighborhood on Sunday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of South 17th Street, near Dixie Highway, around 8 p.m. Police found a woman shot at 15th and Gallagher streets.
LOUISVILLE, KY
953wiki.com

Salem Man Charged With Dealing Narcotics

August 14, 2022, Kaden D. Wells-Martin 20 Salem, Indiana, was arrested on a warrant for level 4 felony (3 Cts) dealing cocaine / narcotic drug and level 6 felony (3 Cts) possession of a scheduled drug. Wells-Martin's arrest is the result of a several month long narcotic investigation led by Madison Police Detective's Kyle Cutshaw and Ricky Harris. The pills allegedly dealt by Wells-Martin are believed to contain fentanyl.
SALEM, IN
wdrb.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Chamberlain Lane near La Grange Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A portion of Chamberlain Lane, not far from La Grange Road, was shut down after a fatal motorcycle accident Monday evening. Louisville Metro Police Officer Beth Ruoff said Eighth Division officers were called to the 3000 block of Chamberlain around 5:45 p.m. on the report of a crash between a car and a motorcycle.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Shooting in Portland neighborhood sends man to the hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers are investigating after a shooting in the Portland neighborhood Sunday morning sent one person to the hospital. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers were called to respond around 4:30 a.m. to 22nd Street at Lytle Street on a report of a shooting.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS 11

Man arrested after being shot at Louisville hotel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is facing charges after attempting to attack a woman, according to Metro Police. Arrest records show Metro Police officers arrived at the Days Inn on Fern Valley Road on Aug. 8 to find Ralph Dulak suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers also said they...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man injured in early morning Portland shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot and injured early Sunday morning in Portland, according to Louisville Metro Police. About 4:30 a.m., LMPD First Division officers responded to the call of a shooting on 22nd Street and Lytle Street. That is just south of the I-64 ramp on 22nd.
LOUISVILLE, KY

