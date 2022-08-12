Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Teen shot in Smoketown neighborhood, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A teenager was found shot in the Smoketown neighborhood Tuesday night, according to Louisville Metro Police Department. LMPD's Fourth Division responded to a shooting in the 5oo block of East Jacob Street in the Smoketown neighborhood just after 8 p.m. Police said they found a male...
wdrb.com
1 man shot at apartment complex in Louisville's Bashford Manor neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in serious condition at a Louisville hospital after being shot early Tuesday morning. Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Officer Beth Ruoff said officers responded around 12:45 a.m. to the report of a shooting on River Chase Court, an apartment complex near Goldsmith Lane and Interstate 264.
WLKY.com
Police ask for help finding Louisville man who disappeared in June
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for help finding a man who has been missing for more than a month and is believed to be in danger. LMPD's Missing Persons Unit issued an "Operation Return Home" for David Floyd, who they say has not been seen since June 29. They say they are concerned for his safety.
WLKY.com
Lawsuit alleges 17-year-old died because he was confidential informant for LMPD
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A wrongful death lawsuit claims a 17-year-old boy who was fatally shot in a fast-food restaurant parking lot last year died because he was working as a confidential informant for Louisville Metro police. The lawsuit, filed on Monday by the mother of Devor Stoner, also alleges...
WLKY.com
Louisville man facing charges in carjacking incident makes plea deal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man facing charges connected to a violent carjacking made a plea deal on Tuesday. Police say in August of 2019, Jose Espinoza Jr., was arrested and charged with kidnapping, attempted murder, robbery and assault among other charges. A woman told police that Espinoza approached...
WLKY.com
Man hospitalized in serious condition after being shot in Bashford Manor
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in serious condition at the hospital after being shot early Tuesday morning in the Bashford Manor neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police. Just before 12:45 a.m., LMPD Sixth Division officers responded to a shooting in the 330o block of River Chase Court. That...
Wave 3
LMPD: Investigation underway after man found shot in Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was found shot in the Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood Monday morning. Just before 9 a.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 800 block of West Florence Avenue on a report of a shooting, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said. When...
k105.com
Allegedly intoxicated teenager flees Grayson Co. deputy on ATV with juvenile passenger
An allegedly intoxicated teenager has been arrested after fleeing a Grayson County deputy on an ATV with a juvenile on board. Sunday morning at approximately 1:00, Grayson County Deputy Nick Pruitt responded to a suspicious persons call in the 6200 block of Duff Road. When Pruitt arrived on scene, near the intersection of Duff and Shores Road, he encountered 18-year-old Landon J. McGill, of Goshen, “at a church … consuming alcoholic beverages,” according to the arrest citation.
Wave 3
18-year-old arrested in Shively homicide case appears in court
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager who was charged in connection to a shooting death of a 29-year-old man in early June appeared in court on Monday morning. Javontae Stewart-Moore, 18, was charged with complicity to murder in the death of Jordin Barnes near the 4500 block of Dixie Highway that happened on June 5.
WLKY.com
Mother of slain woman attends arraignment of man in Smoketown double homicide case
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The mother of a murdered woman was in court Tuesday morning for the accused killer’s arraignment. A grand jury indicted Mahlon Harris for the murders of Antonia Lucas and Daniel Key, Jr. Police say Harris shot them in December 2020 while they were inside a...
Wave 3
LMPD: Motorcyclist killed in east Louisville crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has died after a crash involving a motorcycle in east Louisville on Monday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 5:45 p.m., officers were called to the 3000 block of Chamberlain Lane on reports of a two-vehicle accident, LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff confirmed. Early...
wdrb.com
Woman indicted on multiple charges, including murder in Eastern Parkway crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was indicted on charges of murder and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicant after a fatal crash on Eastern Parkway last year. Melissa Ybarra was indicted last week by a Jefferson County grand jury. She is facing 10 different charges...
wdrb.com
Louisville police say woman shot in the California neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was shot in the California neighborhood on Sunday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of South 17th Street, near Dixie Highway, around 8 p.m. Police found a woman shot at 15th and Gallagher streets.
953wiki.com
Salem Man Charged With Dealing Narcotics
August 14, 2022, Kaden D. Wells-Martin 20 Salem, Indiana, was arrested on a warrant for level 4 felony (3 Cts) dealing cocaine / narcotic drug and level 6 felony (3 Cts) possession of a scheduled drug. Wells-Martin's arrest is the result of a several month long narcotic investigation led by Madison Police Detective's Kyle Cutshaw and Ricky Harris. The pills allegedly dealt by Wells-Martin are believed to contain fentanyl.
wdrb.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Chamberlain Lane near La Grange Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A portion of Chamberlain Lane, not far from La Grange Road, was shut down after a fatal motorcycle accident Monday evening. Louisville Metro Police Officer Beth Ruoff said Eighth Division officers were called to the 3000 block of Chamberlain around 5:45 p.m. on the report of a crash between a car and a motorcycle.
Wave 3
Shooting in Portland neighborhood sends man to the hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers are investigating after a shooting in the Portland neighborhood Sunday morning sent one person to the hospital. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers were called to respond around 4:30 a.m. to 22nd Street at Lytle Street on a report of a shooting.
Here's what Louisville Police now know about the suspicious device found downtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have determined what the suspicious package found in downtown Louisville was. The device was found on Friday behind a bus stop on 5th Street near Jefferson and Market Streets. It was comprised of pipes with various protruding wires. LMPD, the FBI and ATF...
WHAS 11
Man arrested after being shot at Louisville hotel
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is facing charges after attempting to attack a woman, according to Metro Police. Arrest records show Metro Police officers arrived at the Days Inn on Fern Valley Road on Aug. 8 to find Ralph Dulak suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers also said they...
WLKY.com
Man injured in early morning Portland shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot and injured early Sunday morning in Portland, according to Louisville Metro Police. About 4:30 a.m., LMPD First Division officers responded to the call of a shooting on 22nd Street and Lytle Street. That is just south of the I-64 ramp on 22nd.
wdrb.com
Louisville food truck owner asks for public's help to save home after filing for bankruptcy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The owner of a Louisville food truck filed for bankruptcy, according to court filings. According to a GoFundMe created by Celtic Pig owner Melissa Ingram, she and her husband are not able to fulfill a lease obligation for their now-closed restaurant in downtown Louisville. The Celtic...
