San Antonio, TX

sonicboomrecords.com

Staff Picks: Sunny & The Sunliners - Mr Brown Eyed Soul Vol. 2

What they're saying: Here is NPR’s Oliver Wang on the origins of Sunny’s sound: “Much like Los Angeles' vaunted "eastside sound," San Antonio's westside equivalent was born out of the city's Mexican-American barrios, where teenagers like Ozuna combined the harmonies of doo-wop with the brassy sound of Mexican conjunto bands.” And Joshua Pitney at the Texas Music blog gives this lovely discription of the sounds on Mr Brown Eyed Sould V. 2: “The instrumentation and arrangements subtly shift the context and create a clear Tejano undercurrent… This perfectly sets the stage for Sunny’s tender yet sorrowful voice, building tension until the drums finally hit. When they do, all of the instruments blend together and give the impression of a band that could change directions at any moment — a classic soul singer backed by a group of musicians with an eclectic musical vocabulary.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

As seen on SA Live - Monday, August 15, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., the playset of your kids’ dreams, money-saving travel tips, a breakfast food truck and Filipino brunch!. Vroom! We’re pedaling into the week with pedal cars made by River City Play Systems. They also build customizable playsets for your backyard. We’ll show you one of our favorites.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio Zoo celebrates recent baby boom

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo has seen all types of endangered wildlife give birth in the past few months. The zoo has welcomed births in 13 species this summer including West African crowned cranes, Malaysian giant pond turtles, Yunnan Mountain rat snakes, and psychedelic rock geckos, according to the San Antonio Zoo.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Spectacular Circus coming to Joe Freeman Coliseum for five performances

SAN ANTONIO — The circus is coming to town!. The Carden International Circus announced the Spectacular Circus is coming to Joe Freeman Coliseum for five shows in September. "Thrills and excitement will fill three rings with acrobats, aerialists, animals, daredevils, and clowns," said a press release. "All this and more come to life bringing unforgettable memories to all. No video games required, bring your entire family to see real-life masters of gravity, jaw dropping stunts, belly-jiggling hijinks and so much more."
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Jesse Borrego
sanantoniothingstodo.com

National Thrift Shop Day 2022 in San Antonio – Deals & Discounts

National Thrift Shop Day is celebrated each year on the 17th of August. According to NationalToday.com August 17 is dedicated to promoting charitable causes and supporting local thrift stores. Thrift stores work to support the needy and assist the most disadvantaged members of their communities. Thrift stores go by many other names, including consignment shops, second-hand stores, resale shops, and hospice shops.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CultureMap San Antonio

San Antonio home with private cave explores the market at $875,000

Forget the man cave. Someone is about to become the new owner of a San Antonio-area home with its own Batman-worthy grotto. Originally listed in July at $950,000, the home now has a pending offer after the price was slashed by $75,000 to $875,000. Aside from the four-bedroom, three-bathroom, 2,745-square-foot home, the property features a cave discovered in 2004 when the current owners were clearing the more than two-and-a-half-acre homesite. The home — at 24811 Creek Loop in the gated Seven Hills Ranch neighborhood, just north of Garden Ridge — was completed in 2006.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Pearl’s Southerleigh restaurant to temporarily close for menu revamp

SAN ANTONIO – Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery, a Pearl staple, will close for a few months to complete a refresh of the restaurant’s menu and interior design. Operations will temporarily halt beginning Monday, Aug. 22. The restaurant is expected to reopen by early October, according to a news release.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Sleep safari style and sip sweet wine at a Texas honey farm

NAVASOTA, Texas – A unique Texas glamping experience lets guests sleep in safari tents in the heart of a working honey farm. BeeWeaver Honey Farm is located in Navasota, a 3-hour drive east of downtown San Antonio. “What began as a hobby for the hosts’ great-grandparents after acquiring ten...
NAVASOTA, TX
KSAT 12

Hot air balloon festival returning to Selma for fifth year

SELMA – The RE/MAX Skylight Balloon Fest is returning to Selma this fall. The festival will take place at the River City Community Church grounds from Friday, Oct. 21 through Sunday, Oct. 23, according to Maggie Titterington, the president and CEO of The Chamber (Schertz-Cibolo-Selma area). Titterington said since...
SELMA, TX

