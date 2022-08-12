Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Related
sonicboomrecords.com
Staff Picks: Sunny & The Sunliners - Mr Brown Eyed Soul Vol. 2
What they're saying: Here is NPR’s Oliver Wang on the origins of Sunny’s sound: “Much like Los Angeles' vaunted "eastside sound," San Antonio's westside equivalent was born out of the city's Mexican-American barrios, where teenagers like Ozuna combined the harmonies of doo-wop with the brassy sound of Mexican conjunto bands.” And Joshua Pitney at the Texas Music blog gives this lovely discription of the sounds on Mr Brown Eyed Sould V. 2: “The instrumentation and arrangements subtly shift the context and create a clear Tejano undercurrent… This perfectly sets the stage for Sunny’s tender yet sorrowful voice, building tension until the drums finally hit. When they do, all of the instruments blend together and give the impression of a band that could change directions at any moment — a classic soul singer backed by a group of musicians with an eclectic musical vocabulary.”
KSAT 12
Artpace’s Chalk it Up 2022 returning to downtown San Antonio this fall
SAN ANTONIO – Artpace’s Chalk It Up is returning to downtown San Antonio for its 18th year. Organizers said this year’s event is scheduled for Oct. 8 on Houston Street, between North Presa and North Flores Streets. Chalk It Up, which is free, consists of chalk art...
San Antonio Current
Live Music in San Antonio This Week: My Chemical Romance, The Meteors, DJ Pauly D and more
In big news for San Antonio rock fans, My Chemical Romance's reunion tour is finally swinging into the AT&T Center. But if catching an arena show isn't your thing, venues ranging from the Paper Tiger to Gruene Hall to the posh 1902 nightclub are offering a diverse array of alternatives.
KSAT 12
As seen on SA Live - Monday, August 15, 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., the playset of your kids’ dreams, money-saving travel tips, a breakfast food truck and Filipino brunch!. Vroom! We’re pedaling into the week with pedal cars made by River City Play Systems. They also build customizable playsets for your backyard. We’ll show you one of our favorites.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Antonio dance studio re-opens after the death of its founder
SAN ANTONIO — The owner of a small dance fitness studio lost his life just over a month ago, and some of the people who knew him best are learning just how many people he had an impact on as they try to carry on his legacy. On Saturday...
San Antonio Current
These San Antonio restaurants are throwing parties for National Dog Day this Friday
San Antonio dog moms and dads likely don’t need a reason to celebrate their pups, but a few local spots are pulling out all the stops anyway for National Dog Day celebrations this Friday, Aug. 26. From paw-some swag to special dog-friendly menu items, these Alamo City eateries are...
KSAT 12
San Antonio Zoo celebrates recent baby boom
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo has seen all types of endangered wildlife give birth in the past few months. The zoo has welcomed births in 13 species this summer including West African crowned cranes, Malaysian giant pond turtles, Yunnan Mountain rat snakes, and psychedelic rock geckos, according to the San Antonio Zoo.
Spectacular Circus coming to Joe Freeman Coliseum for five performances
SAN ANTONIO — The circus is coming to town!. The Carden International Circus announced the Spectacular Circus is coming to Joe Freeman Coliseum for five shows in September. "Thrills and excitement will fill three rings with acrobats, aerialists, animals, daredevils, and clowns," said a press release. "All this and more come to life bringing unforgettable memories to all. No video games required, bring your entire family to see real-life masters of gravity, jaw dropping stunts, belly-jiggling hijinks and so much more."
RELATED PEOPLE
sanantoniothingstodo.com
National Thrift Shop Day 2022 in San Antonio – Deals & Discounts
National Thrift Shop Day is celebrated each year on the 17th of August. According to NationalToday.com August 17 is dedicated to promoting charitable causes and supporting local thrift stores. Thrift stores work to support the needy and assist the most disadvantaged members of their communities. Thrift stores go by many other names, including consignment shops, second-hand stores, resale shops, and hospice shops.
California lawsuit alleges DeLorean stole idea for San Antonio revival
The company says DeLorean's new founders worked under its nose.
Prospect Parlor, San Antonio's first all-women barbershop, tattoo spot
Where you can get a haircut and new ink all in one place.
San Antonio home with private cave explores the market at $875,000
Forget the man cave. Someone is about to become the new owner of a San Antonio-area home with its own Batman-worthy grotto. Originally listed in July at $950,000, the home now has a pending offer after the price was slashed by $75,000 to $875,000. Aside from the four-bedroom, three-bathroom, 2,745-square-foot home, the property features a cave discovered in 2004 when the current owners were clearing the more than two-and-a-half-acre homesite. The home — at 24811 Creek Loop in the gated Seven Hills Ranch neighborhood, just north of Garden Ridge — was completed in 2006.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSAT 12
Pearl’s Southerleigh restaurant to temporarily close for menu revamp
SAN ANTONIO – Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery, a Pearl staple, will close for a few months to complete a refresh of the restaurant’s menu and interior design. Operations will temporarily halt beginning Monday, Aug. 22. The restaurant is expected to reopen by early October, according to a news release.
San Antonio Current
Ahead of San Antonio show, Def Leppard dishes on its first album in seven years
The pandemic may have pressed an existential pause button on normal life, but for Def Leppard, it helped spark a creative rejuvenation that yielded Diamond Star Halos, the band's 12th studio album and first since 2015's self-titled predecessor. "For me and [singer] Joe [Elliott], selfishly, we had the best time...
A Giant Tortoise Was Found In A Texas Park & No One Knows How It Got There
The African Spurred Tortoise is not native to the area.
KSAT 12
Sleep safari style and sip sweet wine at a Texas honey farm
NAVASOTA, Texas – A unique Texas glamping experience lets guests sleep in safari tents in the heart of a working honey farm. BeeWeaver Honey Farm is located in Navasota, a 3-hour drive east of downtown San Antonio. “What began as a hobby for the hosts’ great-grandparents after acquiring ten...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSAT 12
Bring Your dog to the San Antonio Botanical Garden through August
SAN ANTONIO – For $5, visitors can bring their dogs with them (on leashes) as they tour the San Antonio Botanical Garden’s 38 acres between 8 and 11 a.m. each day this month. Members enjoy free admission with a $5 add-on per leashed dog. Non-members will pay an...
KSAT 12
Hot air balloon festival returning to Selma for fifth year
SELMA – The RE/MAX Skylight Balloon Fest is returning to Selma this fall. The festival will take place at the River City Community Church grounds from Friday, Oct. 21 through Sunday, Oct. 23, according to Maggie Titterington, the president and CEO of The Chamber (Schertz-Cibolo-Selma area). Titterington said since...
KSAT 12
WATCH: Exclusive tour of the listed San Antonio home with a backyard cave
San Antonio – Denise Schubert glows when she talks about the discovery of her backyard cave. She gave KSAT 12 an exclusive, detailed tour of the property on Friday. Schubert and her husband discovered a small opening on the property after they purchased it in 2004. “My husband noticed...
KSAT 12
Snitch on the snails: Invasive species spotted in San Antonio River can lay up to 2,000 eggs
SAN ANTONIO – See a snail, report a snail. The San Antonio River Authority needs water warriors to help report sightings of an invasive species. Giant apple snails are an invasive species to Texas that grow up to six inches long. They can be seen in numerous bodies of water throughout Texas, including along the San Antonio River Walk.
Comments / 1