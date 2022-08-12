Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Arson probe underway after another Honolulu business goes up in flames
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Detectives are investigating after an arsonist allegedly set fire to Central Pacific Rebuilders just before 9 p.m. Monday. It’s at least the third time in a matter of weeks a locally-owned shop was intentionally set on fire. From Dillingham Boulevard, you can see the damage is...
Woman hospitalized in Waianae attempted murder case
The Honolulu Police Department has arrested a man following an alleged assault on Friday night in Waianae.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police turn up ‘conflicting information’ as they investigate alleged kidnapping attempt
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police says they’ve turned up “conflicting information” as they investigate a report of an attempted kidnapping in Ewa Beach and have made no arrests in the case. The incident is alleged to have happened at around 2:15 p.m. on Friday. A 12-year-old victim...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Man sentenced for unprovoked attack on Hawaiian Airlines flight attendant
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A judge on Monday sentenced a Molokai man to serve two years of supervised release, minus time served, for assaulting a Hawaiian Airlines flight attendant. Authorities said Steven Sloan Jr. attacked the flight attendant last September on a flight from Honolulu to Hilo. The airline said the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
State inspectors close Pearl City eatery with rodent infestation
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - State Health Department inspectors ordered a Pearl City eatery to close immediately after failing to address a longstanding rodent infestation that was contaminating food. The House of Dragon Chop Suey, at 850 Kamehameha Highway, was ordered to close Aug. 10 and can’t reopen until the violations are...
KITV.com
Man, 25, in serious condition after assault at Chinatown park
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A man is in serious condition after being assaulted at a park near Honolulu’s Chinatown district late Monday night. Honolulu Police officers and an Emergency Medical Services (EMS) crew was called out to the scene at ‘A'ala Park just after 9 p.m. When crews arrived they found an injured 25-year-old man.
2 dogs dead after break in at Kauai Humane Society
Two dogs are dead after they were hit by vehicles after the Kauai Humane Society was broken into on Sunday, Aug. 14, according to the organization.
KITV.com
Honolulu police arrest man on suspicion of attempting to kill a woman in Waianae
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A 43-year-old man is in custody pending charges for attempted murder. He is accused of attacking and critically injuring a 51-year-old woman at a home in Waianae. Police were called to a house on Leihoku Street at around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday upon reports of an unresponsive...
KITV.com
Heavier traffic expected as private school and UH students go back to the classroom
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- As nearly 50,000 private school and college students gear up to return back to school next week, city and state officials are urging the public to drive safely because they expect more cars out on the roadways. "We are committed to in-person learning and certainly getting back...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Search ends for 14-year-old swept out to sea off Puna
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rescue crews have ended their search for a 14-year-old boy who went missing after being swept out to sea off a Puna beach last week. The search began Thursday afternoon after the 14-year-old, his 16-year-old brother, their father and another adult were swimming in waters off Shipman or Haena Beach when they were swept out, officials said.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Disturbance’ on Waipahu High campus triggers brief lockdown
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Waipahu High School was briefly placed on lockdown on Friday afternoon following a “disturbance” on campus, the state Department of Education said. The lockdown happened around 12:45 p.m. The DOE did not specify the nature of the disturbance but said police were called to the...
Rodent infestation closes Pearl City restaurant
The Pearl City restaurant must remain closed until DOH does a follow-up inspection and all violations are resolved.
KITV.com
Man charged with attempting to kill a woman in Waianae | UPDATE
Honolulu prosecutors have charged Oscar Kanoa, 43, with attempted murder. His bail is set at $2 million.
KITV.com
Woman in critical condition after near-drowning at Honolulu Magic Island
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A woman is in critical condition after being pulled from the water near Magic Island, Tuesday morning. Lifeguards using a jet ski and a rescue paddle board responded to reports of an unresponsive swimmer around 10 a.m.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Authorities renew call for information in deadly hit-and-run along H-2 Freeway
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are still searching for information that may lead to the arrest of a driver who killed a woman along the H-2 Freeway earlier this month. The victim’s body was found Aug. 6 near the Ka Uka Boulevard offramp. Authorities said the incident occurred around 4:15...
KITV.com
Molokai man fined for striking Hawaiian Air flight attendant
HONOLULU-- A Molokai man learned his fate after pleading guilty for an in-flight disturbance which took place in September of 2021. 33 year old Steven Sloan must pay restitution of just over 6 thousand dollars. Plus, the defendant was sentenced to two years of supervised release with credit for time served. Following the conclusion of the case, Sloan met with probation officials immediately after the sentencing.
Hawaii-bound flight makes U-turn to use different plane
The aircraft does not have a panel missing from an engine as was misreported by another news outlet.
hawaiinewsnow.com
CrimeStoppers: Jewelry thieves are targeting senior citizens in parking lots
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police and Honolulu CrimeStoppers are warning residents that thieves are luring senior citizens in with seemingly friendly encounters and then getting away with their expensive jewelry. The thefts are centered in Pearl City and Waiaphu and involve “unknown Middle Eastern females,” police said. Here are...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Officials remind public to stay back as new monk seal born on Oahu’s North Shore
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s a new monk seal on Oahu’s North Shore!. NOAA said R016 — also known as “Right Spot” — gave birth to a pup on Aug 3. The baby monk seal will be known for now as PO9. Officials said this...
shescatchingflights.com
15 Things To Do Alone in Honolulu, Hawaii
Honolulu, Hawaii, is a beautiful and popular city to visit. However, knowing what to do when traveling alone can be daunting. Not to worry, though – here are 15 great ideas for things to do on your own in Honolulu. You can do everything alone in this diverse city...
