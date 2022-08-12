Padres star SS Fernando Tatis Jr. suspended 80 games for violating MLB's PED policy

San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. has received an 80-game ban for a PED violation. Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The league's press release states that Tatis Jr. tested positive for Clostebol, a performance-enhancing substance.

"We were surprised and extremely disappointed to learn today that Fernando Tatis Jr. tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance in violation of Major League Baseball's joint Prevention and Treatment Program and subsequently received an 80-game suspension without pay," a statement from the Padres read. "We fully support the Program and are hopeful that Fernando will learn from this experience."

Tatis Jr. released a statement of his own in which he says he "inadvertently" took the banned substance, adding that he is "completely devastated" and will serve the suspension immediately.

Tatis Jr. had yet to take the field for the 2022 season, recovering from a procedure in March to repair a fractured wrist.

The 23-year-old had been making good progress toward a return. Tatis had just begun a rehab assignment with Double-A San Antonio last week.

In 14 plate appearances, Tatis went 2-for-10 with a double, triple and four walks.

After acquiring All-Stars Juan Soto, Josh Bell and Josh Hader at the deadline, the Friars were undoubtedly looking forward to adding Tatis Jr. back to their lineup. Now, they'll have to wait until 2023 to see their star shortstop back on the field.

San Diego currently occupies the NL's third and final wild-card spot, with a 63-51 record. However, the Milwaukee Brewers trail by only a game, sitting at 60-50 on the year.