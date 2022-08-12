ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Padres star SS Fernando Tatis Jr. suspended 80 games for violating MLB's PED policy

By Mike Santa Barbara
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yVnAB_0hFRQhi900
San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. has received an 80-game ban for a PED violation. Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The league's press release states that Tatis Jr. tested positive for Clostebol, a performance-enhancing substance.

"We were surprised and extremely disappointed to learn today that Fernando Tatis Jr. tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance in violation of Major League Baseball's joint Prevention and Treatment Program and subsequently received an 80-game suspension without pay," a statement from the Padres read. "We fully support the Program and are hopeful that Fernando will learn from this experience."

Tatis Jr. released a statement of his own in which he says he "inadvertently" took the banned substance, adding that he is "completely devastated" and will serve the suspension immediately.

Tatis Jr. had yet to take the field for the 2022 season, recovering from a procedure in March to repair a fractured wrist.

The 23-year-old had been making good progress toward a return. Tatis had just begun a rehab assignment with Double-A San Antonio last week.

In 14 plate appearances, Tatis went 2-for-10 with a double, triple and four walks.

After acquiring All-Stars Juan Soto, Josh Bell and Josh Hader at the deadline, the Friars were undoubtedly looking forward to adding Tatis Jr. back to their lineup. Now, they'll have to wait until 2023 to see their star shortstop back on the field.

San Diego currently occupies the NL's third and final wild-card spot, with a 63-51 record. However, the Milwaukee Brewers trail by only a game, sitting at 60-50 on the year.

Read this on the web

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Why MLB won't hold a 'Field of Dreams' game in 2023

The "Field of Dreams" game has very quickly become one of the most fun events during the MLB season, and a reason to watch baseball in the dog days of August whether your favorite team is playing or not. But, sadly, the game held in Dyersville, Iowa will not be returning in 2023.
DYERSVILLE, IA
ClutchPoints

Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night

Cody Bellinger will not be starting for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the meantime after the former National League MVP had a conversation with team manager Dave Roberts following their 4-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on the road Monday night. This is according to a report by Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Per Ardaya: […] The post Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Monday's Manager Firing News

Amid another losing season, the Texas Rangers have decided to shake up their clubhouse. Evan Grant of Dallas Morning News reported Monday that the Rangers have fired manager Chris Woodward. The team later confirmed the dismissal in a statement posted on Twitter. Third base coach Tony Beasley will take over...
ARLINGTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

David Ortiz offers ridiculous comment about Fernando Tatis

Fernando Tatis Jr has been suspended 80 games for violating MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy, and one Hall of Famer believes the league has mishandled the situation. MLB announced last week that Tatis tested positive for a banned anabolic steroid called Clostebol. David Ortiz said on Monday that he thinks the league should have kept the news of the 80-game suspension under wraps because Tatis is “an amazing player.”
MLB
Yardbarker

Could Bengals QB Joe Burrow be out the entire preseason?

The Cincinnati Bengals haven't been shedding much light on when Joe Burrow will return to football activities after having his appendix removed. But according to the Heisman Trophy-winner's father, he could be sidelined longer than many previously thought. In an appearance on the "In The Trenches" podcast with Bengals radio...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juan Soto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fernando Tatis#Ped#Major League Baseball#Espn
ClutchPoints

Alex Rodriguez gets brutally honest on Fernando Tatis Jr PED debacle, Hall of Fame chances

Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter made their first public appearances alongside one another since 2014 on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball. Jeter and A-Rod had dealt with tension between one another throughout their careers. But the former New York Yankees’ legendary duo have seemingly moved past their differences. However, Rodriguez got brutally honest on the reason he isn’t in the MLB Hall of Fame… PEDs, via Talkin’ Baseball.
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Crushing Dodgers Injury News

If the Los Angeles Dodgers are going to make a run at a World Series, they're going to have to do it without one of their top pitchers. Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler has been ruled out for the season. Buehler will undergo season-ending surgery on his elbow. "Dodgers starter...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Source: One-year suspension for Browns' Deshaun Watson a 'slam dunk'

It's looking more and more like the six-game suspension initially recommended for Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson by disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions isn't going to stick. One day after NFL commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed the league asked appeals officer and...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Browns have reportedly changed their minds about 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo

Last month, Cleveland Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reported the franchise was not expected to pursue a trade for San Francisco 49ers veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo regardless of the status of Cleveland QB1 Deshaun Watson, who continues to face a possible lengthy suspension over allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Derek Jeter gets ambushed with infamous photo on ‘Kay-Rod’ broadcast

Derek Jeter made a guest appearance on ESPN2’s Kay-Rod Cast of Sunday’s Red Sox-Yankees game, but he didn’t exactly have the best time doing so. Jeter appeared in the studio alongside Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay and former teammate Alex Rodriguez, and the broadcast produced some awkward moments. Perhaps the strangest and funniest was the telecast bringing up the infamous shirtless photo of Jeter, Rodriguez, Rey Ordonez, and Edgar Renteria, which was taken for a 1997 Sports Illustrated feature. The photo has lived on through the internet, and Jeter quite clearly is not a fan of seeing it dredged up.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

39K+
Followers
38K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy