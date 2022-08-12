Read full article on original website
WJFW-TV
Tomahawk welcomes Qualheim's
Earlier today, the Tomahawk Chamber of Commerce welcomed Willis Qualheim and his new True Value Hardware Store to the Tomahawk community. After six weeks of preliminary opening and months of construction and remodeling, Tomahawk’s Qualheim’s True Value is officially open for business. “Today is our grand opening, we’ve...
Wausau area obituaries August 12, 2022
Robert John Scholke of Wausau, WI suffered a heart attack and passed away while on his morning walk Tuesday August 9th at the age of 66. Bob was married to his devoted wife Beth (Van Hierden) for 44 years. They share two loving children, Robert Aaron (Laura) Scholke of Wausau, WI, and Molly (Ben) Jenkins of Corpus Christi, TX as well as four wonderful grandchildren, Ruby & Ivy Scholke and Carter & Owen Jenkins. Bob is survived by his sister Patricia (John) Konkel as well as many in-laws, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
cwbradio.com
Auburndale Man Receives Agriculture Lifetime Achievement Award
Mike Sabel, of Auburndale, was recently honored with an agriculture Lifetime Achievement Award by the Wis. Association of Agriculture Educators and the National Association of Agriculture Educators. Sabel was recognized for his lifetime work in agriculture education, agriculture service activities and community service. Sabel taught agriculture for 41 years. Ten...
centralwinews.com
Swiderski breaks ground on 30 Marathon apartment homes
S.C. Swiderski, Mosinee, hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for its multifamily project Blue Stone Estates Phase II on July 28. They were joined by Ken Lassa from REI Engineering, Andy Kurtz and David Belanger from the Village of Marathon City, Brad Foltz from Paper City Savings, PJ Childers from Crossbridge Bank as well as many other community members.
onfocus.news
Rockers down Woodchucks
ASHWAUBENON, Wis – The Wausau Woodchucks (36-32) saw their seven-game winning streak come to an end in a 6-1 loss to the Green Bay Rockers (29-39) Wednesday night. The Woodchucks’ bats never woke up in the defeat, striking out 14 times and tallying just three hits. Rockers starter Kyle Jungers (Edgewood) earned the win, striking out eight Woodchucks over five scoreless innings.
onfocus.news
Asphalt Maintenance Involves Sealant on Some City Roads
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – The City of Marshfield shared that it will be performing asphalt rejuvenating maintenance on city streets. CAM, LLC is scheduled to do asphalt rejuvenating maintenance work starting August 29, 2022 through Friday, September 2, 2022 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Why...
947jackfm.com
Martial arts studio displaced by fire
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – A martial arts studio is recovering from a fire that broke out early Saturday morning. Halama’s Championship Martial Arts Studio in Wausau suffered an attic fire over the weekend. Officials were alerted to the blaze after a bystander called first responders. The owners said because of that action the fire was contained.
WSAW
Community Thank You Cookout to be held Tuesday in Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -- The Wausau Police and Fire departments will host a cookout for the community during the lunch hour on Tuesday. The annual event is a way for people to meet law enforcement and EMS personnel. It also gives the department a way to express their gratitude for the support of law enforcement by the community.
Five more of the best places to go camping in Wisconsin this year
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the TripSavvy website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best places to camp in the state of Wisconsin this summer, you've come to the right place.
onfocus.news
Home Fire Deaths Trending High in 2022
Wisconsin home fire deaths are trending high in 2022, with 33 people killed this year so far – including one death in Marshfield. In 2021, this is especially heartbreaking because there were only 40 civilian home fire deaths in Wisconsin in 2021, and. that was down from 52 in...
onfocus.news
Woodchucks on doorstep of postseason
ASHWAUBENON, Wis – The Wausau Woodchucks (37-32) bolstered their playoff odds in a tense 3-1 victory over the Green Bay Rockers (29-40) at Capital Credit Union Park Thursday night. With Fond du Lac’s loss to Lakeshore, the Woodchucks are now one win away from their first postseason berth since...
onfocus.news
Rafters Run Over Dock Spiders
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. – In a season where the Rafters have dominated nearly every single one of their opponents, they continued that trend at Witter Field tonight. Wisconsin Rapids finished off their home regular season schedule with an 8-2 win over the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders. Both sides...
onfocus.news
Rafters Sweep Fond du Lac in Dominating Fashion
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. – After what was a historic night for the Rafters last night, they came back fighting at Witter Field tonight. After going down early, the Rafters fought back and then some to sweep the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders by a score of 12-6. In the top of the first inning, Rafters starting pitcher, Brandon Scott, retired the Dock Spiders 1-2-3 in order. However, the Rafters were also retired in order in the home half of the first. However, despite two quick outs in the top of the second, Fondy struck first. A pair of RBI singles from the Dock Spiders put them up 2-0.
wiproud.com
Eau Claire man leads police on multiple chases
EAU CLAIRE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A 22-year-old man is arrested after leading police on multiple chases in Eau Claire County. Last night, Altoona police tried to stop a vehicle. The driver got away from the officer. An Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Deputy found the vehicle in a neighborhood near...
onfocus.news
Wood County Clean Sweep Provides Opportunity to Dispose of Hazardous Chemicals
Wood County Clean Sweep is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 8 a.m. to noon at Marshfield Ag Research Station South Campus, 2611 Yellowstone Drive, Marshfield. Clean Sweep is a voluntary program for the legal and safe disposal of hazardous wastes from homes, farms and businesses....
cwbradio.com
Farm Technology Days Collector Toy Update
The Executive Committee of Clark County Farm Technology Days has provided an update on the collector toy for this year’s show. Unfortunately, they have no new information to provide on the toy. Spec Cast is still waiting for the shipment, which is in a container at the Port of Los Angeles.
Five more small towns in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from PlanetWare and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some more great small towns in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following locations.
947jackfm.com
Wausau teen charged with motel parking lot shooting
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WSAU) – A teenager from Wausau is charged with attempted homicide after a shooting incident in the parking lot of a Wisconsin Rapids motel. Christopher Stevens, 17, appeared in Wood County court on Wednesday where bond was set at $250,000. A police report says Stevens approached...
tomahawkleader.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report: Aug. 15, 2022
As reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Monday, Aug. 15:. On 08-10-2022 deputies were alerted by Lincoln County Highway workers of a motorcycle being operated N/B in the S/B lanes of travel on USH 51 near the 211 mile marker in the Town of Merrill. The motorcycle was located by a deputy at CTH C and a stop was attempted. The operator fled from the deputy at speeds near 120 MPH. A pursuit ensued with the driver continuing to operate N/B in the S/B lanes. According to the deputy, he thought the motorcycle had suffered unknown damage as the bike started to shake badly and the speeds were reduced. The deputy continued to chase the suspect until CTH D, where the deputy terminated the chase for safety concerns. The deputy continued to follow the bike for some distance at normal speeds but ended up losing sight of the vehicle in Oneida County. Oneida County deputies assisted with the search for the bike but they were unable to locate it.
Backups, delays expected on Hwy. 51
The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is reminding motorists to expect delays and backups on US Hwy. 51 southbound north of State Highway 29 this week due to road construction. Deputies have reported traffic backing up to County Road WW at times. Motorists are urged to drive with caution in...
