Monday’s news that Rudolph Giuliani is a target of investigation in Georgia is bad news for him, and worse news for former President Donald Trump. Giuliani’s lawyer, Robert Costello, said he was told by Fulton County prosecutors that they consider his client to be a target in their investigation into the scheme to overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. Giuliani served as the former president’s personal lawyer in the aftermath of the election. A judge has ordered Giuliani to appear before the grand jury pursuant to a subpoena, and he is scheduled to testify Wednesday.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO