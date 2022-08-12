Read full article on original website
'PLEASE DAD, DON’T DO IT!': Ivanka Trump’s Emotional Plea To Donald To Retire, Begs Him To Not Run For 2024
Ivanka Trump tried to convince dad Donald not to run for an unprecedented second term when she reunited with him — after spending months apart — at mom Ivana’s funeral. “Ivanka pulled Donald aside at a family gathering and had a heart-to-heart with him,” an insider exclusively tells OK!.
Ex-White House chief of staff said Trump stashed records at Mar-a-Lago because 'he didn't believe in the classification system'
John Kelly, ex-White House chief of staff, said Trump didn't believe in the classification system. "His sense was that the people who are in the intel business are incompetent," Kelly told The Washington Post. Kelly's remarks come amid an FBI probe into the former president's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. President...
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'
A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward
More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
Pro-Trump FBI protest cancelled after not one demonstrator showed up
A pro-Trump protest that was scheduled to be held outside the FBI headquarters in Washington DC over the weekend was cancelled after it was promoted on far-right blogs as a suspected “trap”, The Daily Beast reported.Following the FBI raid at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, supporters of the former president began reupping a call to arms across social media platforms and alt-right blogs to coordinate protests outside the offices of the federal agency responsible for domestic intelligence and security service.A Sunday demonstration outside the headquarters in the nation’s capital was first promoted by the far-right Falun...
Lisa Murkowski's Chances of Beating Trump-Backed Challenger Day Before Vote
A new ranked-choice voting system in Alaska is predicted to help the incumbent Republican senator in Tuesday's primary.
EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election
Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
'It just keeps getting worse': Why Trump's legal troubles are growing
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell speaks to Andrew Weissmann, former FBI General Counsel, and Bradley Moss, a national security attorney, about the latest developments in former President Donald Trump’s ongoing legal difficulties, including a filing from the DOJ requesting the affidavit that was used to convince a federal judge to authorize the Mar-a-Lago search remain sealed.Aug. 16, 2022.
What's going on in Trump's world?
Former Trump White House Communications Director, Stephanie Grisham, gives her take on Trump's handling of government documents and more.Aug. 14, 2022.
Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction
Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
Former national security adviser puts cold water on Trump's document claims
Donell Harvin: FBI facing ‘unprecedented levels of threats’ following Mar-a-Lago search
NBC News & MSNBC Homeland Security Analyst Donell Harvin, former Deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes, and NBC’s Ken Dilanian and Carol Lee join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the rise in threats against government officials and law enforcement agencies following the FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence. “The FBI is facing what they call unprecedented levels of threats to their facilities and their agents,” says Harvin. “There is a standing all nationwide alert for federal law enforcement to be on the lookout for any suspicious activity, particularly online threats or suspicious individuals who may be approaching the buildings that they occupy.”Aug. 15, 2022.
Joe: FBI is trying to protect Americans by keeping classified documents classified
The Morning Joe panel discusses the response against the FBI and law enforcement from members of the GOP and the far right following the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago.Aug. 15, 2022.
Trump claims FBI seized his passports in Mar-a-Lago search
Former President Trump has claimed on social media platform Truth Social that his passports were taken during the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago. NBC News’ Ryan Reilly reports on the significance of his claim.Aug. 15, 2022.
Mehdi Hasan tallies Trump’s lies, excuses in wake of FBI search at Mar-a-Lago
MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan tallies all of former President Donald Trump’s lies and excuses in the wake of the FBI search at Mar-a-Lago. Aug. 15, 2022.
George Conway: Why he thinks Trump will be prosecuted over Mar-a-Lago docs
George Conway joins Chris Hayes to discuss the sealed Mar-a-Lago search affidavit, the DOJ investigation, and why he thinks Trump will be prosecuted over this matter. Aug. 17, 2022.
Beto O'Rourke's Chances of Beating Abbott With Under 3 Months to Election
Despite the Democrat breaking Texas' fundraising records, the incumbent Republican still appears to have a significant advantage.
Why Rudy Giuliani's Georgia woes are bad news for Trump
Monday’s news that Rudolph Giuliani is a target of investigation in Georgia is bad news for him, and worse news for former President Donald Trump. Giuliani’s lawyer, Robert Costello, said he was told by Fulton County prosecutors that they consider his client to be a target in their investigation into the scheme to overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. Giuliani served as the former president’s personal lawyer in the aftermath of the election. A judge has ordered Giuliani to appear before the grand jury pursuant to a subpoena, and he is scheduled to testify Wednesday.
Tribe: Merrick Garland has a 'slam dunk case' against Trump
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell speaks to Harvard constitutional law Professor Laurence Tribe about new details of the Justice Department investigation into the classified documents that were recovered from former President Donald Trump’s Florida home and a New York Times report that quotes Trump’s saying this about the documents: “It's not theirs, it's mine."Aug. 17, 2022.
Lawrence: Trump’s NY Times quote is him admitting to a crime
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell shares new reporting from The New York Times about efforts by the National Archives to retrieve confidential documents from former President Donald Trump’s Florida home, including Trump’s reaction when advisers tried to convince him to turn them over. The Times reports that Trump told them: "It's not theirs, it's mine.”Aug. 17, 2022.
