Where's Dogecoin Headed Next As The Crypto's Volume, Interest Surge

Dogecoin DOGE/USD surged over 17% higher during Tuesday’s 24-hour trading session before retracing slightly to trade up about 10% of the Monday session close. The crypto hit the 9-cent level where it ran into a group of sellers, likely due to Dogecoin’s relative strength index, which was measuring in at about 70%, putting the crypto into overbought territory.
Ethereum Rises Above $1,900; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Wednesday

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, managed to surpass the $24,000 level on Wednesday. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, showed a steady growth, topping the $1,900 mark. Other popular crypto coins, including Ripple XRP/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD, traded higher this morning. EOS EOS/USD was the top gainer over...
Looking At Workday's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Workday WDAY. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
JD.com Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on JD.com. Looking at options history for JD.com JD we detected 18 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 55% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 44% with bearish.
Peering Into Zoom Video's Recent Short Interest

Zoom Video Comms (NASDAQ:ZM) short percent of float has risen 11.09% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 11.55 million shares sold short, which is 5.41% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
Datadog Whale Trades For August 16

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Datadog. Looking at options history for Datadog DDOG we detected 19 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 52% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 47% with bearish.
How Is The Market Feeling About Micron Technology?

Micron Technology's (NASDAQ:MU) short percent of float has risen 3.24% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 35.05 million shares sold short, which is 3.19% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
D-Wave Quantum Shares Slide On Q2 Results, Loss Widens

EPS was $(0.12), compared to $(0.04) in 2Q21. Adjusted EBITDA loss was $10.84 million for the quarter. Adjusted operating expenses totaled $11.66 million (+23% Y/Y). D-Wave Quantum’s net cash used in operating activities year-to-date totaled $21.5 million versus $20.26 million a year ago. It held cash and cash equivalents of $10.5 million as of June 30, 2022.
Target, Lowe's And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With US stock futures trading mostly flat this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Target Corporation TGT to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $26.09 billion before the opening bell. Target shares rose 1% to $181.95 in after-hours trading.
Expert Ratings for Roivant Sciences

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Roivant Sciences ROIV stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
4 Analysts Have This to Say About ZipRecruiter

ZipRecruiter ZIP has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for ZipRecruiter. The company has an average price target of $25.0 with a high of $30.00 and a low of $19.00.
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Plug Power

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Plug Power. Looking at options history for Plug Power PLUG we detected 35 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 31% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 68% with bearish.
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From August 16, 2022

BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 10.27% at $0.29. iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 4.00% at $0.06. 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed up 3.57% at $0.58. Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 11.50% at $0.66. Green Organic Dutchman TGODF shares closed down 5.84% at $0.07. ReneSola SOL...
Celsius Expected To Reach Negative Liquidity By October

Beleaguered crypto lending platform Celsius CEL/USD is projected to reach negative liquidity of around $34 million by October this year, according to the company’s latest Chapter 11 documents. Celsius had, on June 12, announced its decision to freeze withdrawals and transfers from its platform for its customers due to...
Ethereum's Proposed Hardfork ETHW Is Freezing Liquidity Pools: Here's Why

The team behind a proposed fork of the Ethereum ETH/USD blockchain to retain its Proof-of-Work (PoW) mining consensus has advised users to withdraw their ETH from DeFi protocols and decentralized exchanges (DEXes). What Happened: In a series of tweets on Tuesday, the EthereumPoW ETHW/USD core team said it was introducing...
