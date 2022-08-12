Read full article on original website
Dogecoin DOGE/USD surged over 17% higher during Tuesday’s 24-hour trading session before retracing slightly to trade up about 10% of the Monday session close. The crypto hit the 9-cent level where it ran into a group of sellers, likely due to Dogecoin’s relative strength index, which was measuring in at about 70%, putting the crypto into overbought territory.
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, managed to surpass the $24,000 level on Wednesday. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, showed a steady growth, topping the $1,900 mark. Other popular crypto coins, including Ripple XRP/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD, traded higher this morning. EOS EOS/USD was the top gainer over...
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Workday WDAY. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on JD.com. Looking at options history for JD.com JD we detected 18 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 55% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 44% with bearish.
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC and GameStop Corp GME are often considered the original meme stocks after shares of the two companies soared last year in a targeted short squeeze. But Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY has stolen the crown in recent weeks. Jim Cramer shed some light on...
Netflix NFLX has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 24.12% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 31.85%. Currently, Netflix has a market capitalization of $110.31 billion. Buying $1000 In NFLX: If an investor had bought $1000 of NFLX stock 20 years ago, it...
Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 5 years. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA totals return over that stretch have been 76.7%, 135.8% and 56.7% respectively.
Zoom Video Comms (NASDAQ:ZM) short percent of float has risen 11.09% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 11.55 million shares sold short, which is 5.41% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Datadog. Looking at options history for Datadog DDOG we detected 19 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 52% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 47% with bearish.
Micron Technology's (NASDAQ:MU) short percent of float has risen 3.24% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 35.05 million shares sold short, which is 3.19% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
EPS was $(0.12), compared to $(0.04) in 2Q21. Adjusted EBITDA loss was $10.84 million for the quarter. Adjusted operating expenses totaled $11.66 million (+23% Y/Y). D-Wave Quantum’s net cash used in operating activities year-to-date totaled $21.5 million versus $20.26 million a year ago. It held cash and cash equivalents of $10.5 million as of June 30, 2022.
With US stock futures trading mostly flat this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Target Corporation TGT to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $26.09 billion before the opening bell. Target shares rose 1% to $181.95 in after-hours trading.
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Roivant Sciences ROIV stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
ZipRecruiter ZIP has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for ZipRecruiter. The company has an average price target of $25.0 with a high of $30.00 and a low of $19.00.
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Plug Power. Looking at options history for Plug Power PLUG we detected 35 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 31% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 68% with bearish.
BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 10.27% at $0.29. iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 4.00% at $0.06. 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed up 3.57% at $0.58. Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 11.50% at $0.66. Green Organic Dutchman TGODF shares closed down 5.84% at $0.07. ReneSola SOL...
Beleaguered crypto lending platform Celsius CEL/USD is projected to reach negative liquidity of around $34 million by October this year, according to the company’s latest Chapter 11 documents. Celsius had, on June 12, announced its decision to freeze withdrawals and transfers from its platform for its customers due to...
Thoughtworks Holding, Inc TWKS clocked 27.5% revenue growth in Q2 to $332.1 million, beating the consensus of $328.3 million. Adjusted EPS of $0.11 was in-line with the consensus. RBC analyst Daniel Perlin reiterated Outperform and cut the price target from $25 to $22. Q2 results and guidance highlight that TWKS'...
Agilent Technologies Inc A reported third-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 8% year-over-year to $1.72 billion, +13% on a core basis, beating the consensus of $1.61 billion. Revenues for the diagnostics and genomic group decreased 2% Y/Y to $340 million, and the operating margin for the quarter was 21.5%. Revenues for...
The team behind a proposed fork of the Ethereum ETH/USD blockchain to retain its Proof-of-Work (PoW) mining consensus has advised users to withdraw their ETH from DeFi protocols and decentralized exchanges (DEXes). What Happened: In a series of tweets on Tuesday, the EthereumPoW ETHW/USD core team said it was introducing...
