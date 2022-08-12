Read full article on original website
opb.org
‘Long, cold spring’ impacts Washington’s fruit harvests
Washington’s apple crop is forecast to be a bit smaller this year because of the cool spring. The Washington State Tree Fruit Association on Monday projected the 2022 Washington state fresh apple crop will total 108.7 million forty-pound boxes. That's an 11.1% decrease from 2021’s 122.3 million boxes.
opb.org
Key challenge for Oregon’s next governor: Can she solve the homelessness crisis?
The legacy of Oregon’s next governor could hinge largely on a single issue: How well she handles the state’s growing homeless crisis. For years, Oregon has underbuilt housing, underfunded the mental health system and more recently, battled wildfires that have wiped out homes. The pandemic devastated already weak safety nets. Now, the unsheltered crisis has reached every corner of the state.
opb.org
Democrat Tina Kotek answers OPB’s questions on the homelessness crisis
Editor’s Note: OPB is reaching out to the three leading candidates to become Oregon’s next governor to see where they fall on the issues. Here are Democrat Tina Kotek’s responses to our written questions about how to address the state’s homelessness crisis:. What do you believe...
opb.org
More than 200 people have died while unhoused in Oregon this year
At least 207 people died in Oregon while experiencing homelessness this year, from January through June. The Register-Guard first reported the numbers released on an Oregon Health Authority dashboard, after Senate Bill 850 required all Oregon counties to track how many people die without shelter. The data tracking started in January, which was also the month that the most people died.
opb.org
Republican Christine Drazan answers OPB’s questions on the homelessness crisis
Editor’s Note: OPB is reaching out to the three leading candidates to become Oregon’s next governor to see where they fall on the issues. Here are Republican Christine Drazan’s responses to our written questions about how to address the state’s homelessness crisis:. What do you believe...
opb.org
Day after firing public defense commissioners, Oregon’s chief justice appoints new members
The day after she fired all nine members of the state commission that oversees public defense, Oregon’s Supreme Court Chief Justice Martha Walters announced Tuesday that she was appointing four new commissioners and reappointing five commissioners from the previous group. “This change in leadership occurred quickly, and our work...
opb.org
These Oregon students chose to start high school online rather than return to classrooms
Your browser does not support the audio element. For more than a year, students across Oregon were holed up in their bedrooms doing school online, isolated from teachers and classmates. Schools reopened at the start of the 2021-2022 school year. Even with required masking, it was the closest to “normal” since before the pandemic disrupted schools across the country. Most kids and parents celebrated the chance to return to classrooms.
