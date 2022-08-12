ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays County, TX

Travis County honors trailblazing Austin ISD principal Dorothy Orebo

AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, Travis County commissioners honored the life of a longtime educator in Austin – Dr. Dorothy H. Orebo. Dr. Orebo died last month at age 87. She worked for Austin ISD for 32 years and, in 1974, she helped open Lyndon B. Johnson High School. In 1982, she was promoted as principal of LBJ, becoming the first Black woman principal of an AISD high school.
Staff member accused of assaulting resident at group home for people with disabilities

MANOR, Texas — An employee at a Manor group home for people with disabilities has been arrested after he reportedly assaulted a resident. According to an affidavit obtained by KVUE, a Travis County Sheriff's Office deputy responded to Harris Room & Board in Manor on Sunday after a 911 caller reported that someone at their church claimed he had been assaulted by a staff member at his group home. When the deputy arrived, they met the victim, who was being treated for bleeding and cuts to his face.
LIST: Which Austin-area counties are under a burn ban?

AUSTIN, Texas — Droughts and wildfires continue to plague Texas. In just the past week, fire crews fought the Smoke Rider fire in Hays County, Big Sky fire near Fredericksburg and Blue Bluff fire in eastern Travis County, among others. Several counties surrounding Austin have instituted burn bans as...
Pflugerville police chase stolen car down I-35

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Pflugerville Police Department said officers chased a stolen car down Interstate 35 early Tuesday morning. The chase started at Dessau Road and Wells Branch Parkway in Pflugerville and ended at the Commodore Perry Estate on Red River Street in Austin. Police said the two people...
Man killed in Downtown Austin shooting; no suspect in custody

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide in the downtown area. APD said that at approximately 10:57 a.m. Tuesday that officers responded to the intersection of East Sixth Street and Sabine Street after multiple people called 911 to say a man had been shot in that area.
60-acre fire in Williamson County full contained

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Fire crews have now fully contained a fire in Williamson County that began on Friday afternoon. Williamson County Emergency Services said the fire, which is being called the Huffy fire, was off of County Road 492. That's southeast of Thrall. Varying reports from Williamson County...
Motorcyclist rescued from underneath vehicle after South Austin crash

AUSTIN, Texas — A motorcyclist is seriously injured after being rescued from underneath a vehicle following a crash in South Austin on Sunday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS said the incident happened around 11:10 a.m. at the intersection of South Congress Avenue and Crockett Street. The motorcyclist was declared a...
3-vehicle crash leaves 2 dead in eastern Travis County

AUSTIN, Texas — Two people are dead after a three-vehicle crash in eastern Travis County on Sunday afternoon. The crash happened just before 1 p.m. on State Highway 130 northbound, north of FM 969 and east of Walter E. Long Metropolitan Park. Austin-Travis County EMS said two adults were...
320-acre wildfire in Bastrop County now 10% contained

BASTROP, Texas — A five-acre wildfire in Bastrop County has grown to 320 acres, according to the Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management and the Texas A&M Forest Service. It is around 10% contained as of Friday morning. The Pine Pond fire was first reported Thursday afternoon just before...
Report: Gillespie County elections administrator resigning after receiving threats, being stalked

GILLESPIE COUNTY, Texas — The Gillespie County elections administrator, Anissa Herrera, is resigning from her position, according to a report by the Fredericksburg Standard. Herrera told the newspaper that she's stepping down after receiving several death threats and being stalked following the 2020 presidential election. “After the 2020 [election],...
Fire at South Austin taco restaurant deemed accidental

AUSTIN, Texas — An accidental kitchen fire at a South Austin taqueria is now under control. The Austin Fire Department responded to Taquerias Arandinas at 700 W. William Cannon Dr. around 6 a.m. on Sunday. Firefighters said the fire extended to the roof and caused heavy smoke damage throughout...
Registration now open for 28th annual Lake Travis Cleanup

AUSTIN, Texas — Registration is now open for the 28th annual Lake Travis Cleanup. The cleanup will be held on Sunday, Sept. 11. The most recent lake cleanup was held in April, during which more than 350 volunteers removed 423 bags of trash from the lake, as well as many large pieces of Styrofoam and wood.
Thomas J. Henry, TEXAS YES distribute school supplies

AUSTIN, Texas — Philanthropist and personal injury attorney Thomas J. Henry distributed school supplies alongside nonprofit TEXAS YES at Del Valle ISD's Hillcrest Elementary School Friday morning. The event, which ran from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m., stems from TEXAS YES's Box of Dreams program. The initiative gifts Title 1...
