Red Cliff, CO

Vail Daily

Eagle Valley Trail seeking funds for final 12 miles

The Eagle Valley Trail is nearing completion, with only 12 miles remaining to connect all of Eagle County’s communities with the 63-mile paved trail. However, with the remaining portions projected to cost around $38.2 million to complete, the group leading the charge has an uphill battle to reach its goal of completing it by 2024.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Vail’s bike park needs to do better

I was out at Vail’s bike “park” (if you can call it that) recently and couldn’t help but notice how run down the trails have become. Trails that were fun back in late June have become rutted, mangled messes that are no longer enjoyable, which is comical considering the overly extensive and outrageously costly grooming operations it undertakes in the winter.
VAIL, CO
City
Red Cliff, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Traffic
Vail Daily

Janssen completes Pacific Crest Trail

Charlie Janssen is not just surviving. He’s thriving. The former Eagle Valley High School social studies teacher and cross-country coach, who stepped away from his job — and his life — in Gypsum last winter to tackle his bucket-list goal of completing the triple crown of hiking (Appalachian Trail, Pacific Crest Trail and Continental Divide Trail) in a calendar year is now two-thirds of the way through.
GYPSUM, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Suzanne Silverthorn’s retirement

I am going to miss Suzanne Silverthorn, and I don’t even live in Vail anymore. But for the 20 years that I did live in Vail, it always seems to me that Suzanne was everywhere. It felt like she was at every meeting I ever went to. You could get an email from her anytime day or night. I never understood how she could possibly be involved in so many things.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle River Watershed Council: The amazing fens of the Homestake Valley

Tucked off of Highway 24 at the southern edge of Eagle County and sitting in the shadows of Mount of the Holy Cross and Homestake Peak is the Homestake Valley. Homestake Creek meanders along its length and it teems with amazing wildlife, stunning hiking opportunities and diverse plant life. Little-known to many who visit this valley, however, are the impressive wetlands that have existed in Homestake Valley for thousands of years.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Time machine: 40 years ago, former British Prime Minister James Callaghan visits Vail for Ford’s inaugural World Forum

The Vail Homeowners Association, in a column in the Vail Daily, said a workforce housing project planned by Vail Resorts for East Vail has numerous problems. “At the present, this is vacant, open-space land that has indications of being a major wildlife corridor,” the Vail Homeowners Association wrote. “Also, yet to be addressed is traffic mitigation and the impact of such a development on the mass-transit bus routes to East Vail.”
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Avon not ready for full parking management plan

After some recent back and forth between Town Council members and town staff, Avon is backtracking on its plan to implement some paid parking this winter. The paid parking was part of a greater parking management plan, which became contested by certain members of council in recent weeks. The Avon...
AVON, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle Town Council opts out of state-run family and medical leave program

The Eagle Town Council voted 6-0 against participation in Family and Medical Leave Insurance on Aug. 9, in accordance with staff recommendations. The council previously reviewed the state-run program, which aims to expand access to paid leave for Colorado workers, on July 26 after hearing a presentation from Lynette Horan, the town’s manager of human resources.
EAGLE, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Town Manager hopefuls meet residents

The four finalists for Vail’s town manager position met the community Thursday at the Vail Golf Club. Residents had plenty of questions for the finalists. Some residents hoped the town’s next manager stays in the job for a while. Former manager Stan Zemler — currently the town’s interim...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Remembering Howard Stone, a visionary who combined two of his great loves to found the Vail Jazz Foundation

Howard Stone, the founder of the Vail Jazz Foundation, spent a lifetime chasing, supporting and sharing the music that he loved. Cathy Stone, his wife of 57 years, said that her late husband’s overwhelming love for jazz music had been a central part of his life since the day that she met him when both were students at the University of California Los Angeles. On their first dates, she — a lover of classical music — took him to see a piano concerto at Royce Hall, and he took her to a jazz club.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Murray: Community is at the heart of a world-class music festival

With the concluding notes of Bravo! Vail’s 35th Music Festival still echoing, I am reflecting on the exceptional artists, inspirational moments, and beautiful music created at the festival this summer. Bravo! Vail is consistently cited as one of the top classical music festivals in the world, and this year’s festival reinforced that distinction.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Farewell show: Primus wraps up North American tour in Vail

Primus wrapped up their North American Tour in Vail on Saturday in an hours-long set that included the entire Rush “Farewell to Kings” album bookended by many of the group’s own songs. A few days earlier, Primus had helped to bring together Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

