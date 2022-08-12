I am going to miss Suzanne Silverthorn, and I don’t even live in Vail anymore. But for the 20 years that I did live in Vail, it always seems to me that Suzanne was everywhere. It felt like she was at every meeting I ever went to. You could get an email from her anytime day or night. I never understood how she could possibly be involved in so many things.

VAIL, CO ・ 10 HOURS AGO