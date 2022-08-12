Read full article on original website
Eagle Valley Trail seeking funds for final 12 miles
The Eagle Valley Trail is nearing completion, with only 12 miles remaining to connect all of Eagle County’s communities with the 63-mile paved trail. However, with the remaining portions projected to cost around $38.2 million to complete, the group leading the charge has an uphill battle to reach its goal of completing it by 2024.
Third Flash Flood Watch of the week issued in Glenwood Canyon, I-70 closures possible
The National Weather Service issued another Flash Flood Watch for Glenwood Canyon on Tuesday. It’s the third Flash Flood Watch in three days as heavy rainfall hits areas impacted by wildfire in 2020 and mudslides in 2021. The interstate saw hours-long closures in Eagle County at mile marker 133...
Letter: Vail’s bike park needs to do better
I was out at Vail’s bike “park” (if you can call it that) recently and couldn’t help but notice how run down the trails have become. Trails that were fun back in late June have become rutted, mangled messes that are no longer enjoyable, which is comical considering the overly extensive and outrageously costly grooming operations it undertakes in the winter.
I-70 WB closed at Dotsero; NOAA says flash flooding expected in Glenwood Canyon
The Colorado Department of Transportation has closed Interstate 70 Glenwood Canyon due to a Flash Flood Warning issued for the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar and Glenwood Canyon. The westbound closure takes effect in Eagle County at mile marker 133 in Dotsero. The warning was issued by the National Weather...
Janssen completes Pacific Crest Trail
Charlie Janssen is not just surviving. He’s thriving. The former Eagle Valley High School social studies teacher and cross-country coach, who stepped away from his job — and his life — in Gypsum last winter to tackle his bucket-list goal of completing the triple crown of hiking (Appalachian Trail, Pacific Crest Trail and Continental Divide Trail) in a calendar year is now two-thirds of the way through.
Restroom fire at La Tour Restaurant put out quickly, business able to reopen
On the evening of Sunday, Aug. 14, diners and employees at La Tour Restaurant in Vail Village were interrupted by a fire alarm going off just after 6 p.m. in the restaurant. However, restaurant staff and patrons did not evacuate immediately once the alarm — and accompanying strobe lights — sounded and went off.
Red Cliff’s High Road will close for rockfall mitigation
High Road in the Town of Red Cliff will be closed beginning Monday, Aug. 22 for workers to perform rockfall mitigation on the cliff face above the road. The closure is expected to remain in effect until Friday, Aug. 26. Traffic will be directed to use Water Street to bypass...
Eagle River hits 75 degrees in Wolcott as water temperatures reach record highs
The Eagle River this week has seen the summer’s highest temperatures so far, which are some of the hottest conditions recorded in the 16 years the Wolcott station has been taking temperatures. The two hottest days were July 28-29 of 2021, when the thermometer reached 76.5 degrees Fahrenheit. This...
Letter: Suzanne Silverthorn’s retirement
I am going to miss Suzanne Silverthorn, and I don’t even live in Vail anymore. But for the 20 years that I did live in Vail, it always seems to me that Suzanne was everywhere. It felt like she was at every meeting I ever went to. You could get an email from her anytime day or night. I never understood how she could possibly be involved in so many things.
Eagle River Watershed Council: The amazing fens of the Homestake Valley
Tucked off of Highway 24 at the southern edge of Eagle County and sitting in the shadows of Mount of the Holy Cross and Homestake Peak is the Homestake Valley. Homestake Creek meanders along its length and it teems with amazing wildlife, stunning hiking opportunities and diverse plant life. Little-known to many who visit this valley, however, are the impressive wetlands that have existed in Homestake Valley for thousands of years.
Time machine: 40 years ago, former British Prime Minister James Callaghan visits Vail for Ford’s inaugural World Forum
The Vail Homeowners Association, in a column in the Vail Daily, said a workforce housing project planned by Vail Resorts for East Vail has numerous problems. “At the present, this is vacant, open-space land that has indications of being a major wildlife corridor,” the Vail Homeowners Association wrote. “Also, yet to be addressed is traffic mitigation and the impact of such a development on the mass-transit bus routes to East Vail.”
Avon not ready for full parking management plan
After some recent back and forth between Town Council members and town staff, Avon is backtracking on its plan to implement some paid parking this winter. The paid parking was part of a greater parking management plan, which became contested by certain members of council in recent weeks. The Avon...
Eagle Town Council opts out of state-run family and medical leave program
The Eagle Town Council voted 6-0 against participation in Family and Medical Leave Insurance on Aug. 9, in accordance with staff recommendations. The council previously reviewed the state-run program, which aims to expand access to paid leave for Colorado workers, on July 26 after hearing a presentation from Lynette Horan, the town’s manager of human resources.
Vail Town Manager hopefuls meet residents
The four finalists for Vail’s town manager position met the community Thursday at the Vail Golf Club. Residents had plenty of questions for the finalists. Some residents hoped the town’s next manager stays in the job for a while. Former manager Stan Zemler — currently the town’s interim...
Remembering Howard Stone, a visionary who combined two of his great loves to found the Vail Jazz Foundation
Howard Stone, the founder of the Vail Jazz Foundation, spent a lifetime chasing, supporting and sharing the music that he loved. Cathy Stone, his wife of 57 years, said that her late husband’s overwhelming love for jazz music had been a central part of his life since the day that she met him when both were students at the University of California Los Angeles. On their first dates, she — a lover of classical music — took him to see a piano concerto at Royce Hall, and he took her to a jazz club.
Murray: Community is at the heart of a world-class music festival
With the concluding notes of Bravo! Vail’s 35th Music Festival still echoing, I am reflecting on the exceptional artists, inspirational moments, and beautiful music created at the festival this summer. Bravo! Vail is consistently cited as one of the top classical music festivals in the world, and this year’s festival reinforced that distinction.
Farewell show: Primus wraps up North American tour in Vail
Primus wrapped up their North American Tour in Vail on Saturday in an hours-long set that included the entire Rush “Farewell to Kings” album bookended by many of the group’s own songs. A few days earlier, Primus had helped to bring together Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex...
Flower honoring Sheika Gramshammer blooms in the Betty Ford Alpine Gardens
A new flower has bloomed for the first time in the Betty Ford Alpine Gardens, and it bears the name of a woman who has been instrumental in supporting the garden’s protection and growth over the years. The Sheika Daylily burst into color last week, its green buds giving...
Moving Mountains’ candidate debate gets off the ground despite initial challenges, miscommunications
On Thursday, Aug. 18, Moving Mountains Eagle County — a recently formed small donor committee — will host a candidate event for three candidates running for state legislative seats. The event will take place at the Eagle County municipal building in Eagle and will be moderated by Kevin...
