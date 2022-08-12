Read full article on original website
Heavy rainfall causes difficulties for drivers early Monday morning
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flash flooding continues Monday morning after Sunday's rain left roads flooded across Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff. Drivers were left in potentially dangerous situations. Drivers making their way near McKinzie and Haven were faced with high water early Monday morning. Since midnight, Corpus Christi recorded...
Corpus Christi roads flood, strand drivers after 2 inches of rain
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flooding caused travel problems on a few busy Corpus Christi roads on Sunday, leaving some drivers stranded while others chose to drive through floodwaters. Below was our live blog from coverage throughout Sunday. Now that the rain event for Sunday is mostly over, we are...
Tropical rainstorm strikes South Texas, brings flooding, drought relief
A tropical disturbance moved through southern portions of Texas early this week, bringing drenching, flooding rainfall. While the system wasn't named, scenes of flooding were similar to a tropical storm or hurricane. Torrential rainfall from a tropical rainstorm, one that narrowly avoided becoming a tropical depression or named storm, moved...
Heavy rainfall floods major roadways in town, stalling drivers
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sunday's flash flooding on roads across Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff left drivers in potentially dangerous situations. Corpus Christi Fire Department Chief Robert Rocha told 3NEWS, "it's been a while since it's rained here in Corpus Christi and we want to remind residents that whenever there is high water, we want to make sure that we encourage people not to drive through."
City of Corpus Christi releases mosquito spraying schedule
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With recent heavy rainfall, residents may be noticing an increase in mosquitoes around town. Its all the buzz for folks trying to enjoy the great outdoors. If you've stepped outside, then you know what we're talking about. As Steve Hume and his two boys were...
Ditches in Flour Bluff flood onto residents' property
Matthew Rowe and Tyrene Boyd live on Caribbean Drive and the ditch right next to their house flooded and reached their driveway.
How much rain is needed to bust the South Texas drought
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With all this rain falling in South Texas on Sunday, the question on most people's mind is -- will this be enough rain to bust our current drought?. 3NEWS viewer David Rodriguez asked forecaster Mariah Gallegos that exact question during a Facebook Live, saying, "Would this be a drought buster?"
City of Corpus Christi stops construction of new CCISD school
The city's development services department stopped construction because the developer did not have the proper permits.
Coastal Bend Weather Watchers give us a look at Sunday storms
Cities all over the Coastal Bend watched as rain began Saturday and lasted into Sunday. Viewers have been showing us what they're seeing by posting in our Coastal Bend Weather Watchers Facebook group.
Tropical disturbance comes ashore near Corpus Christi bringing beneficial rain to South Texas
Invest 98L, the tropical disturbance we’ve been watching over the Gulf the last couple days, is now ashore in South Texas, ending any potential development concerns. And it’s probably a good thing, as the disturbance finally starting organizing more rapidly overnight and this morning. Another 12 to 24...
Heavy machinery, maintenance raising concerns for ecology of Coastal Bend beaches
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A couple of videos that surfaced on social media recently have raised concerns for some about heavy machinery working on our Coastal Bend beaches. In one clip, residents can see a machine scooping water from the shoreline. In another, you can see the one of the large machines scraping the sand along a beach road in Port Aransas.
'We all need answers': Lawmakers, City leaders call for transparency regarding Harbor Bridge Project
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Lawmakers are reacting after the Texas Department of Transportation said it's taking steps to fire the developer of the new Harbor Bridge Project. On Tuesday, TxDOT used words such as unfortunate and disappointing. But they said developer Flatiron Dragados LLC was not taking necessary steps to fix the bridge's design flaws.
Rain made its way around Corpus Christi, from the South Side to North Beach
Our crews were driving throughout Corpus Christi on Sunday to monitor local flash flooding brought on by the rain.
Corpus Christi crews face HAZMAT fire
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fire near downtown Corpus Christi turned into a HAZMAT situation for first responding crews this morning. The blaze started just after 11 a.m. on Lester St. near Antelope St. after a transformer caught on fire. Firefighters were able to contain the flames in 20...
Private barge in Corpus Christi Marina sinking
KRIS 6 News is on-scene at the Corpus Christi Marina, where a salvage crew was brought in after marina officials noticed a barge sinking.
Training aircraft crash at NAS Kingsville
A T-45 Goshawk crashed today in an empty field just north of the Naval Air Station Kingsville at about noon.
National Weather Service cancels Oso Creek flood warning
The creek, which runs throughout the city and farther, had been expected to crest at 22 feet, but this is no longer the case.
35 Best Things To Do Corpus Christi (Fun for Everyone!)
The scenic city of Corpus Christi is nestled inside a bay alongside a spectacular island on the Gulf of Mexico. This Texan town is known for its adventurous water sports such as kiteboarding, sailing and windsurfing. It’s also home to the Windsurfing World Championships. Besides it’s watersports, there are many...
Oso Creek is more like a river after Sunday's rains
The ditches that feed into the creek are filling, causing a ripple effect into the creek that spans the South Side of the city.
Students, driver rescued from bus in Alice
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students from the Alice Independent School District were rescued as they were heading back to school Monday. According to the Alice Echo-News Journal, a bus driving near South Reynolds Street and Hughes Avenue had to call police for assistance. At the time, four students and...
