Odem, TX

KIII 3News

Heavy rainfall floods major roadways in town, stalling drivers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sunday's flash flooding on roads across Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff left drivers in potentially dangerous situations. Corpus Christi Fire Department Chief Robert Rocha told 3NEWS, "it's been a while since it's rained here in Corpus Christi and we want to remind residents that whenever there is high water, we want to make sure that we encourage people not to drive through."
KIII 3News

How much rain is needed to bust the South Texas drought

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With all this rain falling in South Texas on Sunday, the question on most people's mind is -- will this be enough rain to bust our current drought?. 3NEWS viewer David Rodriguez asked forecaster Mariah Gallegos that exact question during a Facebook Live, saying, "Would this be a drought buster?"
KIII 3News

'We all need answers': Lawmakers, City leaders call for transparency regarding Harbor Bridge Project

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Lawmakers are reacting after the Texas Department of Transportation said it's taking steps to fire the developer of the new Harbor Bridge Project. On Tuesday, TxDOT used words such as unfortunate and disappointing. But they said developer Flatiron Dragados LLC was not taking necessary steps to fix the bridge's design flaws.
KIII 3News

Corpus Christi crews face HAZMAT fire

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fire near downtown Corpus Christi turned into a HAZMAT situation for first responding crews this morning. The blaze started just after 11 a.m. on Lester St. near Antelope St. after a transformer caught on fire. Firefighters were able to contain the flames in 20...
townandtourist.com

35 Best Things To Do Corpus Christi (Fun for Everyone!)

The scenic city of Corpus Christi is nestled inside a bay alongside a spectacular island on the Gulf of Mexico. This Texan town is known for its adventurous water sports such as kiteboarding, sailing and windsurfing. It’s also home to the Windsurfing World Championships. Besides it’s watersports, there are many...
Students, driver rescued from bus in Alice

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students from the Alice Independent School District were rescued as they were heading back to school Monday. According to the Alice Echo-News Journal, a bus driving near South Reynolds Street and Hughes Avenue had to call police for assistance. At the time, four students and...
