D-Wave Quantum Shares Slide On Q2 Results, Loss Widens

EPS was $(0.12), compared to $(0.04) in 2Q21. Adjusted EBITDA loss was $10.84 million for the quarter. Adjusted operating expenses totaled $11.66 million (+23% Y/Y). D-Wave Quantum’s net cash used in operating activities year-to-date totaled $21.5 million versus $20.26 million a year ago. It held cash and cash equivalents of $10.5 million as of June 30, 2022.
Fabrinet's Upbeat Q2 & Guidance Prompts 4% Price Target Hike By This Analyst

Needham analyst Alex Henderson reiterated a Buy on Fabrinet FN and raised the price target from $130 to $135 (15.7% upside). He acknowledged Fabrinet's strong quarter, strong guide, higher margin expectations, and discussions over strong ongoing demand and gradually improving supply chain parts availability and pricing in a note titled "FN: Solid Print and Guide Supported By Large Customer Backlogs Improving Supply."
Target, Lowe's And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With US stock futures trading mostly flat this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Target Corporation TGT to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $26.09 billion before the opening bell. Target shares rose 1% to $181.95 in after-hours trading.
Nasdaq Falls 75 Points; Ventyx Biosciences Shares Spike Higher

U.S. stocks traded mixed toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 75 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.44% to 34,063.24 while the NASDAQ fell 0.57% to 13,052.63. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.13% to 4,291.55. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer discretionary shares climbed 1.9%...
Peering Into Zoom Video's Recent Short Interest

Zoom Video Comms (NASDAQ:ZM) short percent of float has risen 11.09% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 11.55 million shares sold short, which is 5.41% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock BIT Mining Is Down Over 40% Today

BIT Mining Ltd - ADR BTCM shares are trading lower by 40.72% to $0.46 Tuesday afternoon after the company announced a $9.3 million registered direct offering. BIT Mining says the company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to invest in mining machines, expand infrastructure, improve working capital position and invest in new business opportunities.
Bill Gates Shares Plan To Tackle The 'World's Deadliest Animal'

Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates shared a plan to outsmart the “world’s deadliest animal” on Monday. What Happened: Gates recently wrote on his blog about a building in Medellín, Colombia, where scientists are breeding “millions and millions” of mosquitoes. The scientists are feeding...
Canadian Securities Exchange Reports July 2022 Performance Figures

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2022) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced its market statistics for the month of July 2022. July 2022 Operating Statistics. Trading volume of CSE-listed securities totaled 1.1 billion shares;. Trading value of CSE-listed securities was $430 million;. CSE issuers...
Dow Jumps Over 150 points But Market Volatility Increases

U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday, extending gains recorded in the recent period. The rise in megacap growth stocks provided support to the market, with shares of Tesla Inc TSLA surging 3.1%, while Apple Inc AAPL shares gained 0.6% on Monday. The S&P 500 has recovered sharply in the recent...
Deere Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Deere DE. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Hong Kong Stock Exchange Stares At 5th Straight Decline In Quarterly Profit: Could Alibaba's Primary Listing Be A Boon?

Hong Kong’s stock exchange is projected to post its fifth straight decline in quarterly profits as trading volumes slide and IPOs slow down, reported Bloomberg. The Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. (HKEX) is expected to report a 9% decline in net profit to HK$2.52 billion ($322 million) in the second quarter, as per a survey of six analysts compiled by Bloomberg. Revenue is expected to fall 2% from a year earlier to HK$4.46 billion, it said.
Fubo Shares Took Off, Then Dropped, Then Reversed: What Happened To The Sports Streaming Platform On Its Investor Day

Fubotv Inc FUBO is a streaming platform primarily focusing on live sports. On Tuesday afternoon, the company hosted its Investor Day as shares traded up more than 40%. What Happened: The stock traded higher on Tuesday on higher-than-normal volume ahead of Investor Day. It is possible traders were buying the stock for a potential positive catalyst to be announced at Investor Day. But other stocks, such as Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY and GameStop Corp. GME, also shot up on Tuesday.
TPI Composites Faces Downgrade By This Analyst As New Incentive Will Take Time For Profit Contribution

Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov downgraded TPI Composites Inc TPIC to Outperform from Strong Buy and raised the price target to $28 (an upside of 39%) from $21. The analyst talks about The Inflation Reduction Act, which is set to be signed into law this week and comprises a grab-bag of "carrots" — the only kind of climate policies that can actually get through Congress.
Ethereum's Proposed Hardfork ETHW Is Freezing Liquidity Pools: Here's Why

The team behind a proposed fork of the Ethereum ETH/USD blockchain to retain its Proof-of-Work (PoW) mining consensus has advised users to withdraw their ETH from DeFi protocols and decentralized exchanges (DEXes). What Happened: In a series of tweets on Tuesday, the EthereumPoW ETHW/USD core team said it was introducing...
