D-Wave Quantum Shares Slide On Q2 Results, Loss Widens
EPS was $(0.12), compared to $(0.04) in 2Q21. Adjusted EBITDA loss was $10.84 million for the quarter. Adjusted operating expenses totaled $11.66 million (+23% Y/Y). D-Wave Quantum’s net cash used in operating activities year-to-date totaled $21.5 million versus $20.26 million a year ago. It held cash and cash equivalents of $10.5 million as of June 30, 2022.
Fabrinet's Upbeat Q2 & Guidance Prompts 4% Price Target Hike By This Analyst
Needham analyst Alex Henderson reiterated a Buy on Fabrinet FN and raised the price target from $130 to $135 (15.7% upside). He acknowledged Fabrinet's strong quarter, strong guide, higher margin expectations, and discussions over strong ongoing demand and gradually improving supply chain parts availability and pricing in a note titled "FN: Solid Print and Guide Supported By Large Customer Backlogs Improving Supply."
Target, Lowe's And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday
With US stock futures trading mostly flat this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Target Corporation TGT to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $26.09 billion before the opening bell. Target shares rose 1% to $181.95 in after-hours trading.
Nasdaq Falls 75 Points; Ventyx Biosciences Shares Spike Higher
U.S. stocks traded mixed toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 75 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.44% to 34,063.24 while the NASDAQ fell 0.57% to 13,052.63. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.13% to 4,291.55. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer discretionary shares climbed 1.9%...
Peering Into Zoom Video's Recent Short Interest
Zoom Video Comms (NASDAQ:ZM) short percent of float has risen 11.09% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 11.55 million shares sold short, which is 5.41% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
Incredible pics reveal massive US show of force over Pacific with nuclear B2 stealth bombers in warning to China
STEALTH bombers swoop over the Pacific Ocean in a spectacular show of American air power amid fears of all-out war with China. A warship sails below as two B-2 Spirit nuclear strike planes fly in formation with four F/A-18 Hornet fighters and a high-tech E-7A Wedgetail "eye-in-the-sky" spy plane from Australia.
Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock BIT Mining Is Down Over 40% Today
BIT Mining Ltd - ADR BTCM shares are trading lower by 40.72% to $0.46 Tuesday afternoon after the company announced a $9.3 million registered direct offering. BIT Mining says the company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to invest in mining machines, expand infrastructure, improve working capital position and invest in new business opportunities.
Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Squeezes 60% Higher: Why Jim Cramer Says 'It's Clear This Is Well Orchestrated'
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC and GameStop Corp GME are often considered the original meme stocks after shares of the two companies soared last year in a targeted short squeeze. But Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY has stolen the crown in recent weeks. Jim Cramer shed some light on...
Bill Gates Shares Plan To Tackle The 'World's Deadliest Animal'
Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates shared a plan to outsmart the “world’s deadliest animal” on Monday. What Happened: Gates recently wrote on his blog about a building in Medellín, Colombia, where scientists are breeding “millions and millions” of mosquitoes. The scientists are feeding...
Here's How Much You'd Have Now If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin 5 Years Ago
Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 5 years. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA totals return over that stretch have been 76.7%, 135.8% and 56.7% respectively.
Housing Starts Plunged, But Home Depot Turned In A Record Quarter: How The Home Improvement Retailer Is Defying Housing Market Trends
New home construction in the U.S. fell last month to the lowest levels not seen since the beginning of 2021, but Home Depot Inc HD shares are surging Tuesday on the back of record numbers. Here's a look at how the home improvement retailer managed to beat expectations amid continued...
Agilent Technologies Exceeds Q3 Street Expectations, Raises Guidance
Agilent Technologies Inc A reported third-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 8% year-over-year to $1.72 billion, +13% on a core basis, beating the consensus of $1.61 billion. Revenues for the diagnostics and genomic group decreased 2% Y/Y to $340 million, and the operating margin for the quarter was 21.5%. Revenues for...
Canadian Securities Exchange Reports July 2022 Performance Figures
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2022) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced its market statistics for the month of July 2022. July 2022 Operating Statistics. Trading volume of CSE-listed securities totaled 1.1 billion shares;. Trading value of CSE-listed securities was $430 million;. CSE issuers...
Dow Jumps Over 150 points But Market Volatility Increases
U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday, extending gains recorded in the recent period. The rise in megacap growth stocks provided support to the market, with shares of Tesla Inc TSLA surging 3.1%, while Apple Inc AAPL shares gained 0.6% on Monday. The S&P 500 has recovered sharply in the recent...
Bitcoin Miner Riot Blockchain Records $99M Impairment In Q2 On BTC Holdings
Bitcoin BTC/USD miner Riot Blockchain RIOT recorded a $99.8 million impairment loss on its BTC holdings. What Happened: Riot shares declined 6% on Tuesday after the company reported financial results for the second quarter, as per data from Benzinga Pro. The Q2 earnings report was filed late on account of...
Deere Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Deere DE. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Hong Kong Stock Exchange Stares At 5th Straight Decline In Quarterly Profit: Could Alibaba's Primary Listing Be A Boon?
Hong Kong’s stock exchange is projected to post its fifth straight decline in quarterly profits as trading volumes slide and IPOs slow down, reported Bloomberg. The Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. (HKEX) is expected to report a 9% decline in net profit to HK$2.52 billion ($322 million) in the second quarter, as per a survey of six analysts compiled by Bloomberg. Revenue is expected to fall 2% from a year earlier to HK$4.46 billion, it said.
Fubo Shares Took Off, Then Dropped, Then Reversed: What Happened To The Sports Streaming Platform On Its Investor Day
Fubotv Inc FUBO is a streaming platform primarily focusing on live sports. On Tuesday afternoon, the company hosted its Investor Day as shares traded up more than 40%. What Happened: The stock traded higher on Tuesday on higher-than-normal volume ahead of Investor Day. It is possible traders were buying the stock for a potential positive catalyst to be announced at Investor Day. But other stocks, such as Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY and GameStop Corp. GME, also shot up on Tuesday.
TPI Composites Faces Downgrade By This Analyst As New Incentive Will Take Time For Profit Contribution
Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov downgraded TPI Composites Inc TPIC to Outperform from Strong Buy and raised the price target to $28 (an upside of 39%) from $21. The analyst talks about The Inflation Reduction Act, which is set to be signed into law this week and comprises a grab-bag of "carrots" — the only kind of climate policies that can actually get through Congress.
Ethereum's Proposed Hardfork ETHW Is Freezing Liquidity Pools: Here's Why
The team behind a proposed fork of the Ethereum ETH/USD blockchain to retain its Proof-of-Work (PoW) mining consensus has advised users to withdraw their ETH from DeFi protocols and decentralized exchanges (DEXes). What Happened: In a series of tweets on Tuesday, the EthereumPoW ETHW/USD core team said it was introducing...
