NBA

ClutchPoints

Draymond Green’s wedding features highly unusual party favor

Weddings are great. Families and friends come together to celebrate love. But, as everyone knows, not all weddings are created equal. Some weddings are incredibly lavish and spare no expense while others are much more, ahem, modest. Golden State Warrior star — and defending NBA champion — Draymond Green is in the former category if […] The post Draymond Green’s wedding features highly unusual party favor appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
ClutchPoints

‘Hell with that’: Stephen A Smith breaks silence on Nets star Kevin Durant’s trade demands with scorching hot take

Stephen A Smith was out of the picture for over a month so you knew he was going to be back with a vengeance once he returned. This is exactly what we got from the renowned ESPN broadcaster on Monday on his first day back on First Take. As expected, Stephen A had a scorching hot take on Kevin Durant’s current trade saga with the Brooklyn Nets.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Celtics duo Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown slapped with harsh Kawhi Leonard, Paul George reality

There’s no denying that the Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown duo is one of the most dangerous partnerships in the NBA today. Their recent run to the NBA Finals is a clear testament to this fact. If you ask Los Angeles Lakers icon Derek Fisher, however, he believes that Tatum and Brown still […] The post Celtics duo Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown slapped with harsh Kawhi Leonard, Paul George reality appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Former Sixers Star Calls Out Steve Nash, Supports Kevin Durant: "Why Are You Married To Steve Nash? He’s An Unproven Coach, KD Has Had Enough Coaches And Is A Basketball Savant At This Level Where He Can Say, ‘No, This Is Not Good Enough.'"

Few coaches in the NBA have had it as rough as Steve Nash since he took over as the Nets head coach in 2020. On paper, it was supposed to be a great job for a first-time head coach but it has been anything but great. He has had to deal with drama the likes of which we haven't in the NBA, probably ever, and he has taken a lot of criticism for their failures as a group along the way.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cedi Osman
Yardbarker

Allen Iverson Says Philadelphia 76ers Had A Chance In The 2001 NBA Finals Until Shaquille O'Neal Dominated Them: "We Woke Up The Sleeping Giant"

The 2001 NBA Playoffs saw one of the most dominant postseason teams of all time win the championship at the end of it. The Los Angeles Lakers absolutely bulldozed the competition as they looked to repeat as NBA Champions after their title win in 2000 as well. After sweeping the Western Conference, the Lakers were staring down a historic 15-0 postseason run (the first round was a 3-0 sweep over Portland) as they matched up against the Philadelphia 76ers led by Allen Iverson.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

NBA Fans React To Jeanie Buss Saying Michael Jordan Is The GOAT, Not LeBron James: "When Owner Said That Her Player Is Not The GOAT, It Is The End Of Debate"

The GOAT debate is a never-ending topic of conversation among NBA fans, and LeBron James' dominance over the last two decades has elevated him to be a part of that conversation as well. While many still regard Michael Jordan to be the GOAT after he went 6-0 in the NBA Finals to go with his countless other achievements, others point to LeBron's statistical dominance and his all-around game as to why he is the GOAT.
NBA
hypebeast.com

Take an On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 2 OG "Chicago"

Part of Jordan Brand‘s Holiday 2022 collection, the Air Jordan 2 OG “Chicago” serves as a retro of the original 1986 release. Sported by Michael Jordan during the early years of his basketball career, the shoe expresses the classic mix of “White/Varsity Red/Black.”. The Air Jordan...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic#Slovenian#The Chicago Bulls#Furkan Kor
ClutchPoints

Draymond Green’s star-studded wedding features performance from DaBaby, Roddy Ricch

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors have been partying all offseason long. They have certainly had good reason to do so, considering they came out on top in the 2022 NBA Finals. Green in particular has been on quite a spree this offseason, whether it be celebrating Golden State’s most recent championship or roasting […] The post Draymond Green’s star-studded wedding features performance from DaBaby, Roddy Ricch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Russell Westbrook Likes Tweet Criticizing Jeanie Buss: "LeBron Needs To Re-Sign, What Does Jeanie Buss Do? Comes Out And Says Jordan Is The GOAT."

Russell Westbrook is not enjoying living out his childhood dream of being a Los Angeles Laker. The hometown kid was acquired by the team last offseason but had an absolutely dreadful season where the Lakers ended up missing the postseason altogether. The Lakers have been taking a step back every season since their championship win in 2020.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant breaks silence on shocking Nets retirement rumors

Kevin Durant just slammed the report about him potentially retiring instead of staying with the Brooklyn Nets. To recall, KD recently issued an ultimatum to the Nets to force his way out of the team. He reportedly asked owner Joe Tsai to choose between him and Steve Nash and Sean Marks, basically calling for the […] The post Kevin Durant breaks silence on shocking Nets retirement rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Knicks ‘re-engage’ in Donovan Mitchell trade talks with Jazz, but there’s a catch

Following weeks of silence on the Donovan Mitchell trade front, the New York Knicks and Utah Jazz have started to re-engage in talks around the star guard, per Shams Charania. But, they’re still no closer to an actual deal: After several weeks of no conversations, the Knicks and Jazz recently re-engaged in trade talks centered […] The post Knicks ‘re-engage’ in Donovan Mitchell trade talks with Jazz, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
ClutchPoints

‘He was the one who beat us’: Mark Cuban reveals it was NOT Stephen Curry who led Warriors to WCF win vs. Mavs

The Dallas Mavericks came so close last season only to see their NBA Finals dream ruined by eventual champs, the Golden State Warriors. Mavs owner Mark Cuban recently got brutally honest about his team’s heartbreaking loss in the Western Conference Finals, and apparently, he believes that there was one particular Dubs player who proved to […] The post ‘He was the one who beat us’: Mark Cuban reveals it was NOT Stephen Curry who led Warriors to WCF win vs. Mavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

NBA Fans Debate About Who Would Win In A 3-On-3 Matchup Between Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson vs. Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green: "MJ's Team Would Beat Them 21-1.”

During different eras in the NBA, different sets of players dominated the NBA with their skills. During the 1980s and the 1990s, it was Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, and Magic Johnson. The three players were responsible for reviving the popularity of the NBA. In fact, they even played a crucial...
NBA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Pelicans’ stance on Brandon Ingram in Kevin Durant trade talks

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant still wants a trade. There are a number of teams interested in trying to acquire the future Hall of Famer, including the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors, and Philadelphia 76ers. The New Orleans Pelicans? They could be suitors too. But, the club is unwilling to include Brandon Ingram, which means the Nets won’t likely negotiate with them at all.
NBA
